أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين لأعمال الشغب والاعتداءات التي استهدفت مقر سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في العاصمة السورية دمشق، بما في ذلك محاولة تخريب الممتلكات والاعتداء على مقر رئيس البعثة، إضافةً إلى الإساءات التي طالت الرموز الوطنية الإماراتية.
وأكدت الوزارة رفض المملكة القاطع لهذه الممارسات، مشددةً على أن الاعتداء على الدبلوماسيين أو مقار البعثات الدبلوماسية يمثّل انتهاكاً صريحاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية. كما دعت إلى ضرورة توفير الحماية الكاملة للدبلوماسيين والمنشآت الدبلوماسية؛ التزاماً بالاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the riots and assaults targeting the headquarters of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Syrian capital, Damascus, including attempts to vandalize property and attacks on the residence of the head of the mission, in addition to the insults directed at Emirati national symbols.
The ministry emphasized the Kingdom's firm rejection of these practices, stressing that attacks on diplomats or diplomatic missions represent a blatant violation of international laws and norms. It also called for the necessity of providing full protection for diplomats and diplomatic facilities, in adherence to relevant international agreements.