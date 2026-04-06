أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها الشديدين لأعمال الشغب والاعتداءات التي استهدفت مقر سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في العاصمة السورية دمشق، بما في ذلك محاولة تخريب الممتلكات والاعتداء على مقر رئيس البعثة، إضافةً إلى الإساءات التي طالت الرموز الوطنية الإماراتية.

وأكدت الوزارة رفض المملكة القاطع لهذه الممارسات، مشددةً على أن الاعتداء على الدبلوماسيين أو مقار البعثات الدبلوماسية يمثّل انتهاكاً صريحاً للقوانين والأعراف الدولية. كما دعت إلى ضرورة توفير الحماية الكاملة للدبلوماسيين والمنشآت الدبلوماسية؛ التزاماً بالاتفاقيات الدولية ذات الصلة.