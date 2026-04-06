The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strong denunciation of the riots and assaults targeting the headquarters of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Syrian capital, Damascus, including attempts to vandalize property and attacks on the residence of the head of the mission, in addition to the insults directed at Emirati national symbols.

The ministry emphasized the Kingdom's firm rejection of these practices, stressing that attacks on diplomats or diplomatic missions represent a blatant violation of international laws and norms. It also called for the necessity of providing full protection for diplomats and diplomatic facilities, in adherence to relevant international agreements.