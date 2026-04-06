في لحظة تتغير فيها خرائط النفوذ البحري وتتصاعد أهمية الممرات الاستراتيجية في الاقتصاد العالمي، يطرح رئيس مجلس إدارة موانئ عدن الدكتور محمد علوي أمزربه، في حواره مع «عكاظ»، رؤية متقدمة لإعادة تموضع الميناء قوةً لوجستيةً إقليميةً؛ رؤية تستند إلى موقع جغرافي استثنائي عند بوابة البحر الأحمر، وإلى شراكات واعدة في مقدمتها التعاون اليمني–السعودي.
ورغم التحديات الأمنية والمالية التي فرضتها الحرب، يرى أمزربه، أن هذه التحديات تحولت إلى دافع لإطلاق مسار تحديث شامل، يقوم على التحول الرقمي، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية، بما يعيد لميناء عدن مكانته التاريخية مركزاً عالمياً لإعادة الشحن، وفيما يلي نص الحوار:
استعادة الميناء
• كيف تقيّمون الوضع الحالي لميناء عدن ودوره الإقليمي؟
•• يُعد ميناء عدن أحد أهم الأصول السيادية في الجغرافيا البحرية الدولية؛ نظراً لإشرافه المباشر على واحد من أكثر ممرات الملاحة حيوية بين الشرق والغرب. ورغم الفجوة المؤقتة بين قدرته التصميمية ومستوى التشغيل الفعلي نتيجة الظروف المحيطة، فإننا نعمل على استعادة دوره التاريخي مركزاً عالمياً لإعادة الشحن، مستفيدين من ميزاته الطبيعية وموقعه الاستراتيجي الفريد.
الحرب رفعت التكاليف
• ما أبرز التحديات التي تواجه الميناء؟
•• تتوزع التحديات على مستويات عدة، أمنياً: استمرار تداعيات انقلاب المليشيات الحوثية وتأثيرها على سلاسل الإمداد، مالياً: ارتفاع تكاليف التأمين البحري؛ بسبب تصنيف المنطقة كمخاطر حرب، تشغيلياً: الحاجة لتحديث الأصول الرأسمالية، خصوصاً الرافعات الجسرية لاستقبال السفن الحديثة، إدارياً وتقنياً: ضرورة تسريع التحول الرقمي لرفع كفاءة العمليات وتقليل البيروقراطية، قانونياً: استكمال تثبيت السيادة اللوجستية الكاملة على حدود الميناء.
• ما خطتكم لتطوير الميناء؟
•• تعتمد الخطة على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية تشتمل على: تشغيلي وفني: تحديث المعدات، تطبيق أنظمة تشغيل متقدمة، تطوير البنية التحتية، تعميق الأرصفة والقناة الملاحية، وتحسين المداخل. مالي وإدارة مخاطر: إطلاق «صندوق الضمان البحري الوطني» لتغطية مخاطر الحرب وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين. استثماري وتحول ذكي: تحويل الميناء إلى «ميناء ذكي» عبر تقنيات رقمية متقدمة، وفتح الباب أمام شراكات دولية استراتيجية.
• ما الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة؟
•• تشمل الفرص على: تطوير محطات الحاويات والبضائع العامة، إنشاء مناطق لوجستية ظهيرة تقدم خدمات ذات قيمة مضافة، الاستثمار في خدمات التموين البحري، مشاريع التحول الرقمي وأتمتة العمليات.
• كيف تصفون التعاون السعودي–اليمني في قطاع الموانئ؟
•• يمثّل التعاون نموذجاً لوحدة المصير والأمن القومي العربي، إذ تعد السعودية شريكاً محورياً في دعم استقرار اليمن، ويأتي قطاع الموانئ في صدارة هذا التعاون باعتباره شرياناً حيوياً للإمدادات.
• ما أبرز أوجه الدعم السعودي؟
•• يشمل الدعم السعودي تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية وتسهيل الإجراءات اللوجستية، ما ساعد على استمرار عمل الموانئ رغم التحديات.
• هل هناك شراكات مرتقبة مع السعودية؟
•• نستهدف مأسسة التعاون مع الموانئ والشركات السعودية عبر نقل المعرفة والاستثمار المشترك في البنية التحتية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.
الشركات السعودية خبرة
• ما فرص دخول الشركات السعودية للاستثمار في ميناء عدن؟
•• الفرص واسعة، فالشركات السعودية تمتلك خبرة وقدرة مالية كبيرة، فيما يشكل ميناء عدن امتداداً طبيعياً للموانئ السعودية على البحر الأحمر. كما نوفر ضمانات قانونية جاذبة، ونعمل على بناء «كتلة لوجستية موحدة» عبر خطوط ملاحية إقليمية تربط الموانئ اليمنية بالموانئ السعودية، ما يخفض التكاليف ويرفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.
• ما أثر الاستقرار الأمني على أداء الميناء؟
•• الاستقرار الأمني هو العامل الحاسم في خفض تكاليف التأمين وجذب الخطوط الملاحية العالمية، ما ينعكس مباشرة على أسعار السلع وكفاءة التشغيل.
ربط الميناء
بالمناطق الحرة
• ما رؤيتكم لمستقبل ميناء عدن؟
•• نطمح إلى ترسيخ شعار «عدن.. بوابة السيادة اللوجستية»، وتحويل الميناء إلى مركز إقليمي لإعادة الشحن ومحرك للنمو الاقتصادي، عبر تكامل النقل البحري والبري والجوي وربطه بالمناطق الحرة.
• ما رسالتكم للسعودية؟
•• نعتز بالدور السعودي ونتطلع للانتقال من مرحلة الدعم إلى الاستثمار الاستراتيجي المشترك؛ بما يعزِّز الأمن البحري والاقتصادي للمنطقة.
At a moment when maritime influence maps are changing and the importance of strategic corridors in the global economy is rising, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Aden, Dr. Mohammed Alawi Amzarbah, presents an advanced vision for repositioning the port as a regional logistical power in his dialogue with "Okaz." This vision is based on an exceptional geographical location at the gateway to the Red Sea and promising partnerships, foremost among them the Yemeni-Saudi cooperation.
Despite the security and financial challenges imposed by the war, Amzarbah believes that these challenges have transformed into a driving force for launching a comprehensive modernization path, based on digital transformation, infrastructure development, and attracting quality investments, which will restore the Port of Aden's historical status as a global center for reloading. Below is the text of the dialogue:
Restoring the Port
• How do you assess the current situation of the Port of Aden and its regional role?
•• The Port of Aden is considered one of the most important sovereign assets in international maritime geography, as it directly oversees one of the most vital shipping corridors between East and West. Despite the temporary gap between its design capacity and actual operational level due to surrounding conditions, we are working to restore its historical role as a global center for reloading, benefiting from its natural advantages and unique strategic location.
The War Increased Costs
• What are the main challenges facing the port?
•• The challenges are distributed across several levels: Security: the ongoing repercussions of the Houthi militia coup and its impact on supply chains; Financial: rising marine insurance costs due to the region being classified as a war risk; Operational: the need to update capital assets, particularly the gantry cranes to accommodate modern ships; Administrative and Technical: the necessity to accelerate digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and reduce bureaucracy; Legally: completing the establishment of full logistical sovereignty over the port's borders.
• What is your plan for developing the port?
•• The plan relies on three main axes that include: Operational and Technical: updating equipment, implementing advanced operating systems, developing infrastructure, deepening docks and the navigation channel, and improving entrances. Financial and Risk Management: launching the "National Marine Guarantee Fund" to cover war risks and enhance investor confidence. Investment and Smart Transformation: transforming the port into a "smart port" through advanced digital technologies and opening the door to strategic international partnerships.
• What investment opportunities are available?
•• Opportunities include: developing container and general cargo terminals, establishing logistical zones that provide value-added services, investing in marine supply services, and digital transformation projects and process automation.
• How do you describe the Saudi-Yemeni cooperation in the port sector?
•• The cooperation represents a model of shared destiny and Arab national security, as Saudi Arabia is a pivotal partner in supporting Yemen's stability, with the port sector at the forefront of this cooperation as a vital artery for supplies.
• What are the main aspects of Saudi support?
•• Saudi support includes implementing development projects and facilitating logistical procedures, which has helped maintain port operations despite challenges.
• Are there anticipated partnerships with Saudi Arabia?
•• We aim to institutionalize cooperation with Saudi ports and companies through knowledge transfer and joint investment in infrastructure, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030.
Saudi Companies' Expertise
• What are the opportunities for Saudi companies to invest in the Port of Aden?
•• The opportunities are vast, as Saudi companies possess significant expertise and financial capacity, while the Port of Aden serves as a natural extension of Saudi ports on the Red Sea. We also provide attractive legal guarantees and are working to build a "unified logistical block" through regional shipping lines that connect Yemeni ports with Saudi ports, which reduces costs and enhances supply chain efficiency.
• What is the impact of security stability on the port's performance?
•• Security stability is the decisive factor in reducing insurance costs and attracting global shipping lines, which directly reflects on commodity prices and operational efficiency.
Connecting the Port
to Free Zones
• What is your vision for the future of the Port of Aden?
•• We aspire to establish the slogan "Aden... the Gateway to Logistical Sovereignty," transforming the port into a regional center for reloading and a driver of economic growth, through the integration of maritime, land, and air transport and its connection to free zones.
• What is your message to Saudi Arabia?
•• We take pride in the Saudi role and look forward to moving from a phase of support to strategic joint investment, enhancing maritime and economic security for the region.