At a moment when maritime influence maps are changing and the importance of strategic corridors in the global economy is rising, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Port of Aden, Dr. Mohammed Alawi Amzarbah, presents an advanced vision for repositioning the port as a regional logistical power in his dialogue with "Okaz." This vision is based on an exceptional geographical location at the gateway to the Red Sea and promising partnerships, foremost among them the Yemeni-Saudi cooperation.

Despite the security and financial challenges imposed by the war, Amzarbah believes that these challenges have transformed into a driving force for launching a comprehensive modernization path, based on digital transformation, infrastructure development, and attracting quality investments, which will restore the Port of Aden's historical status as a global center for reloading. Below is the text of the dialogue:

Restoring the Port

• How do you assess the current situation of the Port of Aden and its regional role?

•• The Port of Aden is considered one of the most important sovereign assets in international maritime geography, as it directly oversees one of the most vital shipping corridors between East and West. Despite the temporary gap between its design capacity and actual operational level due to surrounding conditions, we are working to restore its historical role as a global center for reloading, benefiting from its natural advantages and unique strategic location.

The War Increased Costs

• What are the main challenges facing the port?

•• The challenges are distributed across several levels: Security: the ongoing repercussions of the Houthi militia coup and its impact on supply chains; Financial: rising marine insurance costs due to the region being classified as a war risk; Operational: the need to update capital assets, particularly the gantry cranes to accommodate modern ships; Administrative and Technical: the necessity to accelerate digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and reduce bureaucracy; Legally: completing the establishment of full logistical sovereignty over the port's borders.

• What is your plan for developing the port?

•• The plan relies on three main axes that include: Operational and Technical: updating equipment, implementing advanced operating systems, developing infrastructure, deepening docks and the navigation channel, and improving entrances. Financial and Risk Management: launching the "National Marine Guarantee Fund" to cover war risks and enhance investor confidence. Investment and Smart Transformation: transforming the port into a "smart port" through advanced digital technologies and opening the door to strategic international partnerships.

• What investment opportunities are available?

•• Opportunities include: developing container and general cargo terminals, establishing logistical zones that provide value-added services, investing in marine supply services, and digital transformation projects and process automation.

• How do you describe the Saudi-Yemeni cooperation in the port sector?

•• The cooperation represents a model of shared destiny and Arab national security, as Saudi Arabia is a pivotal partner in supporting Yemen's stability, with the port sector at the forefront of this cooperation as a vital artery for supplies.

• What are the main aspects of Saudi support?

•• Saudi support includes implementing development projects and facilitating logistical procedures, which has helped maintain port operations despite challenges.

• Are there anticipated partnerships with Saudi Arabia?

•• We aim to institutionalize cooperation with Saudi ports and companies through knowledge transfer and joint investment in infrastructure, aligning with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Saudi Companies' Expertise

• What are the opportunities for Saudi companies to invest in the Port of Aden?

•• The opportunities are vast, as Saudi companies possess significant expertise and financial capacity, while the Port of Aden serves as a natural extension of Saudi ports on the Red Sea. We also provide attractive legal guarantees and are working to build a "unified logistical block" through regional shipping lines that connect Yemeni ports with Saudi ports, which reduces costs and enhances supply chain efficiency.

• What is the impact of security stability on the port's performance?

•• Security stability is the decisive factor in reducing insurance costs and attracting global shipping lines, which directly reflects on commodity prices and operational efficiency.

Connecting the Port

to Free Zones

• What is your vision for the future of the Port of Aden?

•• We aspire to establish the slogan "Aden... the Gateway to Logistical Sovereignty," transforming the port into a regional center for reloading and a driver of economic growth, through the integration of maritime, land, and air transport and its connection to free zones.

• What is your message to Saudi Arabia?

•• We take pride in the Saudi role and look forward to moving from a phase of support to strategic joint investment, enhancing maritime and economic security for the region.