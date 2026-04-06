في لحظة تتغير فيها خرائط النفوذ البحري وتتصاعد أهمية الممرات الاستراتيجية في الاقتصاد العالمي، يطرح رئيس مجلس إدارة موانئ عدن الدكتور محمد علوي أمزربه، في حواره مع «عكاظ»، رؤية متقدمة لإعادة تموضع الميناء قوةً لوجستيةً إقليميةً؛ رؤية تستند إلى موقع جغرافي استثنائي عند بوابة البحر الأحمر، وإلى شراكات واعدة في مقدمتها التعاون اليمني–السعودي.

ورغم التحديات الأمنية والمالية التي فرضتها الحرب، يرى أمزربه، أن هذه التحديات تحولت إلى دافع لإطلاق مسار تحديث شامل، يقوم على التحول الرقمي، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية، بما يعيد لميناء عدن مكانته التاريخية مركزاً عالمياً لإعادة الشحن، وفيما يلي نص الحوار:

استعادة الميناء

• كيف تقيّمون الوضع الحالي لميناء عدن ودوره الإقليمي؟

•• يُعد ميناء عدن أحد أهم الأصول السيادية في الجغرافيا البحرية الدولية؛ نظراً لإشرافه المباشر على واحد من أكثر ممرات الملاحة حيوية بين الشرق والغرب. ورغم الفجوة المؤقتة بين قدرته التصميمية ومستوى التشغيل الفعلي نتيجة الظروف المحيطة، فإننا نعمل على استعادة دوره التاريخي مركزاً عالمياً لإعادة الشحن، مستفيدين من ميزاته الطبيعية وموقعه الاستراتيجي الفريد.

الحرب رفعت التكاليف

• ما أبرز التحديات التي تواجه الميناء؟

•• تتوزع التحديات على مستويات عدة، أمنياً: استمرار تداعيات انقلاب المليشيات الحوثية وتأثيرها على سلاسل الإمداد، مالياً: ارتفاع تكاليف التأمين البحري؛ بسبب تصنيف المنطقة كمخاطر حرب، تشغيلياً: الحاجة لتحديث الأصول الرأسمالية، خصوصاً الرافعات الجسرية لاستقبال السفن الحديثة، إدارياً وتقنياً: ضرورة تسريع التحول الرقمي لرفع كفاءة العمليات وتقليل البيروقراطية، قانونياً: استكمال تثبيت السيادة اللوجستية الكاملة على حدود الميناء.

• ما خطتكم لتطوير الميناء؟

•• تعتمد الخطة على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية تشتمل على: تشغيلي وفني: تحديث المعدات، تطبيق أنظمة تشغيل متقدمة، تطوير البنية التحتية، تعميق الأرصفة والقناة الملاحية، وتحسين المداخل. مالي وإدارة مخاطر: إطلاق «صندوق الضمان البحري الوطني» لتغطية مخاطر الحرب وتعزيز ثقة المستثمرين. استثماري وتحول ذكي: تحويل الميناء إلى «ميناء ذكي» عبر تقنيات رقمية متقدمة، وفتح الباب أمام شراكات دولية استراتيجية.

• ما الفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة؟

•• تشمل الفرص على: تطوير محطات الحاويات والبضائع العامة، إنشاء مناطق لوجستية ظهيرة تقدم خدمات ذات قيمة مضافة، الاستثمار في خدمات التموين البحري، مشاريع التحول الرقمي وأتمتة العمليات.

• كيف تصفون التعاون السعودي–اليمني في قطاع الموانئ؟

•• يمثّل التعاون نموذجاً لوحدة المصير والأمن القومي العربي، إذ تعد السعودية شريكاً محورياً في دعم استقرار اليمن، ويأتي قطاع الموانئ في صدارة هذا التعاون باعتباره شرياناً حيوياً للإمدادات.

• ما أبرز أوجه الدعم السعودي؟

•• يشمل الدعم السعودي تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية وتسهيل الإجراءات اللوجستية، ما ساعد على استمرار عمل الموانئ رغم التحديات.

• هل هناك شراكات مرتقبة مع السعودية؟

•• نستهدف مأسسة التعاون مع الموانئ والشركات السعودية عبر نقل المعرفة والاستثمار المشترك في البنية التحتية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

الشركات السعودية خبرة

• ما فرص دخول الشركات السعودية للاستثمار في ميناء عدن؟

•• الفرص واسعة، فالشركات السعودية تمتلك خبرة وقدرة مالية كبيرة، فيما يشكل ميناء عدن امتداداً طبيعياً للموانئ السعودية على البحر الأحمر. كما نوفر ضمانات قانونية جاذبة، ونعمل على بناء «كتلة لوجستية موحدة» عبر خطوط ملاحية إقليمية تربط الموانئ اليمنية بالموانئ السعودية، ما يخفض التكاليف ويرفع كفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.

• ما أثر الاستقرار الأمني على أداء الميناء؟

•• الاستقرار الأمني هو العامل الحاسم في خفض تكاليف التأمين وجذب الخطوط الملاحية العالمية، ما ينعكس مباشرة على أسعار السلع وكفاءة التشغيل.

ربط الميناء

بالمناطق الحرة

• ما رؤيتكم لمستقبل ميناء عدن؟

•• نطمح إلى ترسيخ شعار «عدن.. بوابة السيادة اللوجستية»، وتحويل الميناء إلى مركز إقليمي لإعادة الشحن ومحرك للنمو الاقتصادي، عبر تكامل النقل البحري والبري والجوي وربطه بالمناطق الحرة.

• ما رسالتكم للسعودية؟

•• نعتز بالدور السعودي ونتطلع للانتقال من مرحلة الدعم إلى الاستثمار الاستراتيجي المشترك؛ بما يعزِّز الأمن البحري والاقتصادي للمنطقة.