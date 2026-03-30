The United Nations praised the significant environmental achievement made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the rehabilitation of one million hectares of degraded land, considering it a global model that aligns with its efforts to protect the environment and restore ecosystems even in the most challenging conditions.

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, Dr. Yasmin Fouad, affirmed that the Kingdom continues its pioneering role through leading international initiatives such as the Green Middle East Initiative and the Global Land Initiative, in addition to its role in presiding over the Conference of the Parties, which has contributed to raising international ambition and enhancing collective action.

She explained that land restoration is not just an environmental issue, but a developmental and humanitarian achievement that enhances food security, supports local economies, provides job opportunities, and contributes to addressing global challenges such as climate change and stability in fragile areas.

She added that reaching one million hectares represents a strong message that solutions exist and that collaborative efforts can turn challenges into opportunities, praising the partnership between the government, the private sector, and civil society.

She also confirmed that the Kingdom has provided an advanced model in restoring ecosystems through nature-based solutions, the use of innovation, and policy integration, within the framework of the Saudi Green Initiative, which relies on precise scientific methodologies to enhance biodiversity and resource sustainability.

She concluded by emphasizing that this achievement represents an important step in a long journey that requires continued commitment and expanded partnerships, considering land restoration an investment in people, stability, and a more sustainable future for all.