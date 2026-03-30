أشادت الأمم المتحدة بالإنجاز البيئي الكبير الذي حققته المملكة العربية السعودية عبر إعادة تأهيل مليون هكتار من الأراضي المتدهورة، معتبرة ذلك نموذجاً عالمياً ينسجم مع توجهاتها لحماية البيئة واستعادة النظم البيئية حتى في أصعب الظروف.

وأكدت الأمين التنفيذي لاتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة التصحر الدكتورة ياسمين فؤاد، أن المملكة تواصل دورها الريادي من خلال مبادرات دولية رائدة مثل مبادرة الشرق الأوسط الأخضر، والمبادرة العالمية للأراضي، إضافة إلى دورها في رئاسة مؤتمر الأطراف، مما أسهم في رفع الطموح الدولي وتعزيز العمل الجماعي.

وأوضحت أن استعادة الأراضي ليست مجرد قضية بيئية، بل تعد إنجازاً تنموياً وإنسانياً يعزز الأمن الغذائي، ويدعم الاقتصادات المحلية، ويوفر فرص العمل، ويسهم في مواجهة تحديات عالمية مثل تغيّر المناخ والاستقرار في المناطق الهشة.

وأضافت أن الوصول إلى مليون هكتار يمثل رسالة قوية بأن الحلول موجودة وأن العمل المشترك قادر على تحويل التحديات إلى فرص، مشيدة بالشراكة بين الحكومة والقطاع الخاص والمجتمع المدني.

كما أكدت أن المملكة قدمت نموذجاً متقدماً في استعادة النظم البيئية عبر حلول قائمة على الطبيعة، وتوظيف الابتكار، وتكامل السياسات، ضمن إطار مبادرة السعودية الخضراء التي تعتمد منهجيات علمية دقيقة لتعزيز التنوع الحيوي واستدامة الموارد.

واختتمت بالتأكيد على أن هذا الإنجاز يمثل خطوة مهمة في مسار طويل يتطلب استمرار الالتزام وتوسيع الشراكات، باعتبار استعادة الأراضي استثماراً في الإنسان والاستقرار ومستقبلاً أكثر استدامة للجميع.