Today (Wednesday), tens of thousands of male and female employees from various government agencies are returning to work after the holiday break. The sectors have taken several measures for an active return, based on discipline and the completion of transactions that were postponed due to the holiday.

The return is accompanied by various improvements to enhance performance and facilitate procedures for reviewers, along with the activation of digital performance that saves effort and time. An active movement is expected today in all facilities and services with the full attendance of employees, especially with the measures taken by the relevant authorities to enforce discipline and prevent laxity and absenteeism or reduce it to the lowest level.

The first day back for employees will not be without festive displays and greetings, which enhance and deepen the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie among the workers.