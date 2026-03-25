يعود، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عشرات الآلاف من موظفي وموظفات مختلف الجهات الحكومية إلى أعمالهم بعد عطلة العيد. واتخذت القطاعات تدابير عدة لعودة نشطة، قوامها الانضباط واستكمال المعاملات التي أرجئت بسبب العطلة.

وتصاحب العودة تحسينات مختلفة لتطوير الأداء وتسهيل إجراءات المراجعين، مع تفعيل الأداء الرقمي الذي يوفر الجهد والوقت، ويُتوقع اليوم حراك نشط في كل المرافق والخدمات مع الحضور الكامل للموظفين والموظفات، خاصة مع التدابير التي اتخذتها الجهات المعنية لفرض الانضباط ومنع التسيب والغياب أو خفضه لأقل مستوى..

ولن يخلو اليوم الأول في عودة الموظفين والموظفات من المظاهر الاحتفالية والمعايدات، التي تزيد وتعمق روح الفريق الواحد والتآلف بين العاملين..