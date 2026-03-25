The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made a remarkable leap in the World Happiness Report for 2026, issued by the Oxford University Centre for Well-Being Research in collaboration with the Gallup International Foundation, ranking 22nd globally out of 147 countries, advancing ten places compared to last year, with a score of 6.817 out of 10 on the quality of life assessment scale.

The Kingdom surpassed several major countries, including the United States, which came in 23rd place, Canada in 25th, and the United Kingdom in 29th. Finland maintained its top position for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Iceland and Denmark.

This progress reflects the success of the efforts made under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, particularly through the Quality of Life Program, which the report uses as one of its reference indicators. The quality of life sectors contributed over $20.5 billion to the GDP and attracted non-governmental investments exceeding $5.8 billion, while also supporting non-oil exports by more than $5.6 billion.

This continuous improvement confirms the positive impact of the comprehensive transformations witnessed in the tourism, culture, entertainment, and sports sectors, which have contributed to promoting healthy lifestyles and building an integrated system centered around the individual and supporting their well-being.

The World Happiness Report is published annually in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness on March 20, relying on opinion surveys that include over 140 countries, measuring individuals' satisfaction with their lives based on a set of indicators, the most notable of which are: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and the level of corruption control.