حققت المملكة العربية السعودية، قفزة بارزة في تقرير السعادة العالمي لعام 2026، الصادر عن مركز أبحاث الرفاهية بجامعة أكسفورد بالتعاون مع مؤسسة غالوب الدولية، حيث جاءت في المرتبة 22 عالميًا من أصل 147 دولة، متقدمةً عشر مراتب مقارنة بالعام الماضي، وبدرجة تقييم بلغت 6.817 من 10 في مقياس تقييم جودة الحياة.

وتفوّقت المملكة في ترتيبها على عدد من الدول الكبرى، من بينها الولايات المتحدة التي جاءت في المركز 23، وكندا في المركز 25، والمملكة المتحدة في المركز 29. فيما حافظت فنلندا على صدارة القائمة للعام التاسع على التوالي، تلتها آيسلندا ثم الدنمارك.

ويعكس هذا التقدم نجاح الجهود المبذولة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، خصوصًا من خلال برنامج جودة الحياة الذي يعتمد التقرير كأحد مؤشراته المرجعية. فقد أسهمت قطاعات جودة الحياة بأكثر من 20.5 مليار دولار في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وجذبت استثمارات غير حكومية تجاوزت 5.8 مليار دولار، كما دعمت الصادرات غير النفطية بما يزيد على 5.6 مليار دولار.

ويؤكد هذا التحسن المستمر الأثر الإيجابي للتحولات الشاملة التي شهدتها قطاعات السياحة والثقافة والترفيه والرياضة، والتي أسهمت في تعزيز أنماط الحياة الصحية، وبناء منظومة متكاملة تتمحور حول الإنسان وتدعم رفاهيته.

ويصدر تقرير السعادة العالمي سنويًا بالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للسعادة في 20 مارس، معتمدًا على استطلاعات رأي تشمل أكثر من 140 دولة، تقيس رضا الأفراد عن حياتهم وفق مجموعة من المؤشرات، أبرزها: نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، والدعم الاجتماعي، ومتوسط العمر الصحي المتوقع، وحرية اتخاذ القرار، والكرم، ومستوى مكافحة الفساد.