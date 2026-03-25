حققت المملكة العربية السعودية، قفزة بارزة في تقرير السعادة العالمي لعام 2026، الصادر عن مركز أبحاث الرفاهية بجامعة أكسفورد بالتعاون مع مؤسسة غالوب الدولية، حيث جاءت في المرتبة 22 عالميًا من أصل 147 دولة، متقدمةً عشر مراتب مقارنة بالعام الماضي، وبدرجة تقييم بلغت 6.817 من 10 في مقياس تقييم جودة الحياة.
وتفوّقت المملكة في ترتيبها على عدد من الدول الكبرى، من بينها الولايات المتحدة التي جاءت في المركز 23، وكندا في المركز 25، والمملكة المتحدة في المركز 29. فيما حافظت فنلندا على صدارة القائمة للعام التاسع على التوالي، تلتها آيسلندا ثم الدنمارك.
ويعكس هذا التقدم نجاح الجهود المبذولة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، خصوصًا من خلال برنامج جودة الحياة الذي يعتمد التقرير كأحد مؤشراته المرجعية. فقد أسهمت قطاعات جودة الحياة بأكثر من 20.5 مليار دولار في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وجذبت استثمارات غير حكومية تجاوزت 5.8 مليار دولار، كما دعمت الصادرات غير النفطية بما يزيد على 5.6 مليار دولار.
ويؤكد هذا التحسن المستمر الأثر الإيجابي للتحولات الشاملة التي شهدتها قطاعات السياحة والثقافة والترفيه والرياضة، والتي أسهمت في تعزيز أنماط الحياة الصحية، وبناء منظومة متكاملة تتمحور حول الإنسان وتدعم رفاهيته.
ويصدر تقرير السعادة العالمي سنويًا بالتزامن مع اليوم العالمي للسعادة في 20 مارس، معتمدًا على استطلاعات رأي تشمل أكثر من 140 دولة، تقيس رضا الأفراد عن حياتهم وفق مجموعة من المؤشرات، أبرزها: نصيب الفرد من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، والدعم الاجتماعي، ومتوسط العمر الصحي المتوقع، وحرية اتخاذ القرار، والكرم، ومستوى مكافحة الفساد.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made a remarkable leap in the World Happiness Report for 2026, issued by the Oxford University Centre for Well-Being Research in collaboration with the Gallup International Foundation, ranking 22nd globally out of 147 countries, advancing ten places compared to last year, with a score of 6.817 out of 10 on the quality of life assessment scale.
The Kingdom surpassed several major countries, including the United States, which came in 23rd place, Canada in 25th, and the United Kingdom in 29th. Finland maintained its top position for the ninth consecutive year, followed by Iceland and Denmark.
This progress reflects the success of the efforts made under the Kingdom's Vision 2030, particularly through the Quality of Life Program, which the report uses as one of its reference indicators. The quality of life sectors contributed over $20.5 billion to the GDP and attracted non-governmental investments exceeding $5.8 billion, while also supporting non-oil exports by more than $5.6 billion.
This continuous improvement confirms the positive impact of the comprehensive transformations witnessed in the tourism, culture, entertainment, and sports sectors, which have contributed to promoting healthy lifestyles and building an integrated system centered around the individual and supporting their well-being.
The World Happiness Report is published annually in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness on March 20, relying on opinion surveys that include over 140 countries, measuring individuals' satisfaction with their lives based on a set of indicators, the most notable of which are: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and the level of corruption control.