شهدت مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، إضافة إلى مراكزها التابعة، هطول أمطار راوحت بين المتوسطة والخفيفة، فيما لا تزال السماء ملبّدة بالغيوم في عدد من المناطق مع استمرار فرصة هطول المزيد من الأمطار بمشيئة الله تعالى. وقد انخفض مستوى الرؤية الأفقية في محافظة طريف نتيجة الضباب الذي غطّى أجزاء واسعة منها، مصحوباً بانخفاض في درجات الحرارة التي سجلت 8 درجات مئوية.

وفي السياق ذاته، أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد، تنبيهاً بشأن هطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة حائل، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وجريان للسيول، وصواعق رعدية. كما تستمر توقعات هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أجزاء من مناطق المملكة، قد تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مع تساقط زخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، ما قد يتسبّب في شبه انعدام للرؤية الأفقية. ولم تستبعد تقارير الأرصاد احتمال تساقط الثلوج الخفيفة على مرتفعات منطقة تبوك، خصوصاً في مناطق اللوز وعلقان والظهر.

من جهة ثانية، شرعت أمانة محافظة جدة، في تفعيل الخطط الميدانية واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة، عبر نشر الفرق والآليات، والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، ورفع مستوى جاهزيتها بالاستعداد المبكر للموسم من خلال تعزيز 15 مركز إسناد بنطاق 11 بلدية فرعية، إضافة إلى صيانة وتنظيف شبكة تصريف مياه الأمطار القائمة، والتأكد من جاهزية المضخات والمعدات والأفراد لضمان سرعة الاستجابة.