شهدت مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، إضافة إلى مراكزها التابعة، هطول أمطار راوحت بين المتوسطة والخفيفة، فيما لا تزال السماء ملبّدة بالغيوم في عدد من المناطق مع استمرار فرصة هطول المزيد من الأمطار بمشيئة الله تعالى. وقد انخفض مستوى الرؤية الأفقية في محافظة طريف نتيجة الضباب الذي غطّى أجزاء واسعة منها، مصحوباً بانخفاض في درجات الحرارة التي سجلت 8 درجات مئوية.
وفي السياق ذاته، أصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد، تنبيهاً بشأن هطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة حائل، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وجريان للسيول، وصواعق رعدية. كما تستمر توقعات هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أجزاء من مناطق المملكة، قد تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مع تساقط زخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، ما قد يتسبّب في شبه انعدام للرؤية الأفقية. ولم تستبعد تقارير الأرصاد احتمال تساقط الثلوج الخفيفة على مرتفعات منطقة تبوك، خصوصاً في مناطق اللوز وعلقان والظهر.
من جهة ثانية، شرعت أمانة محافظة جدة، في تفعيل الخطط الميدانية واتخاذ التدابير اللازمة، عبر نشر الفرق والآليات، والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، ورفع مستوى جاهزيتها بالاستعداد المبكر للموسم من خلال تعزيز 15 مركز إسناد بنطاق 11 بلدية فرعية، إضافة إلى صيانة وتنظيف شبكة تصريف مياه الأمطار القائمة، والتأكد من جاهزية المضخات والمعدات والأفراد لضمان سرعة الاستجابة.
Various regions and provinces of the Kingdom, in addition to their affiliated centers, have witnessed rainfall ranging from moderate to light, while the sky remains overcast in several areas with the continued possibility of more rain, God willing. The horizontal visibility in the province of Turaif has decreased due to the fog that covered large parts of it, accompanied by a drop in temperatures, which recorded 8 degrees Celsius.
In the same context, the National Center of Meteorology issued a warning regarding heavy rainfall in the Hail region, accompanied by strong winds, flash floods, and thunderstorms. Rainfall is still expected to be moderate to heavy in parts of the Kingdom, which may lead to flash floods, with showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand, potentially causing near-zero horizontal visibility. Meteorological reports did not rule out the possibility of light snow falling in the highlands of the Tabuk region, particularly in the areas of Al-Lawz, Al-Alaqan, and Al-Dahr.
On another note, the Jeddah Municipality has begun activating field plans and taking necessary measures by deploying teams and equipment, coordinating with relevant authorities, and enhancing its readiness in preparation for the season by strengthening 15 support centers within the scope of 11 sub-municipalities, in addition to maintaining and cleaning the existing rainwater drainage network, and ensuring the readiness of pumps, equipment, and personnel to guarantee a swift response.