وصف وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد في الحكومة اليمنية الشيخ تركي عبدالله الوادعي، العلاقة بين اليمن والسعودية بالقوية، وقال، إنها تشكل نموذجاً متفرداً للتكامل بين بلدين تجمعهما روابط الدين والعادات والتقاليد الواحدة والتاريخ والجغرافيا، ويتقاسمان المصير المشترك الواحد، مستعرضاً العديد من مجالات التعاون بينهما والدعم السعودي الكبير المقدم لليمن في مختلف المجالات. وأكد لـ«عكاظ»، في حوار خاص، أهمية الدور الكبير الذي تضطلع به وزارته انطلاقاً من مسؤولياتها الحكومية في إدارة الشأن الديني في الجمهورية اليمنية، والإشراف على المساجد ودور العبادة باعتبارها مؤسسات تربوية واجتماعية يتجاوز دورها إقامة الصلاة، وتشمل بناء الوعي وتهذيب السلوك وترسيخ قيم الصدق والتكافل الاجتماعي.

وتحدث وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني عن كثير من المواضيع المهمة، وفي ما يلي نص الحوار:

• ما هي أبرز أولوياتكم خلال المرحلة القادمة؟

•• بداية نشكر لكم في صحيفة «عكاظ» اهتمامكم بالملف اليمني، وعلى وجه التحديد نشاط وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد، واسمح لي أن أبدأ هذا الحوار بتأكيد موقفنا الثابت والداعم إلى جانب الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية تجاه ما تتعرض له من مؤامرات وتحديات محدقة بالمنطقة.

نحن في وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد نتحرك وفق مجموعة من الأولويات التي فرضتها طبيعة المرحلة التي يمر بها اليمن.

الأولوية الأولى، تتمثل في إعادة تفعيل مؤسسات الوزارة وتعزيز حضورها في المحافظات المحررة، ولذلك نقوم بدور كبير في إعادة بناء رسالة الوزارة بما يضمن قيامها بواجبها في الإرشاد الديني وإدارة المساجد والأوقاف وفق إطار مؤسسي واضح.

الأولوية الثانية، تتعلق بملف حماية الأوقاف واستعادة ممتلكاتها، وهو ملف إستراتيجي؛ لأن الأوقاف تمثل رافداً اقتصادياً وخيرياً مهماً في المجتمع اليمني، فالوزارة تعمل على تطوير قاعدة بيانات للأصول الوقفية وتحديث عمليات الحصر والتوثيق، مع تفعيل المسار القانوني لاستعادة أي ممتلكات تم الاعتداء عليها خلال سنوات الحرب.

أما الأولوية الثالثة، فهي تعزيز خطاب الاعتدال والوسطية في المساجد والمنابر، ومحاربة الأفكار المتطرفة والضالة والمظاهر الدخيلة على المجتمع اليمني.

مسؤوليتنا أن يبقى المسجد منبراً للهداية والتوعية وبناء الإنسان. كما نولي اهتماماً كبيراً بقطاع الحج والعمرة؛ لأن خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين اليمنيين مسؤولية مباشرة للوزارة، ونسعى باستمرار لتطوير مستوى الخدمات المقدمة لهم رغم الظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها البلاد.

ومن أولوياتنا أيضاً، الاهتمام بتحفيظ القرآن الكريم، وحفظ السنة النبوية الصحيحة، وتعزيز حضورهما على المستوى المحلي والدولي.

️العلاقة بين اليمن والمملكة

• حدثنا عن العلاقة بين السعودية واليمن وكيف تنظرون إليها؟

•• العلاقة بين البلدين علاقة راسخة ضاربة في التاريخ، أساسها الروابط الدينية والاجتماعية والجوار الجغرافي والمصير المشترك.

والمملكة لعبت خلال العقود الماضية دوراً محورياً في دعم اليمن سياسياً واقتصادياً وإنسانياً وعسكرياً، كما فتحت أبوابها لملايين اليمنيين للعمل والإقامة، وقدمت - ولا تزال - دعماً كبيراً للحكومة الشرعية للحفاظ على أمن واستقرار اليمن من المخاطر المحدقة بالمنطقة.

في المجال الديني تحديداً، هناك تعاون وثيق بين الجهات المختصة في البلدين، خصوصاً في ملف الحج والعمرة، حيث تبدي المملكة تفهماً كبيراً للظروف التي يمر بها اليمنيون وتعمل على تسهيل إجراءاتهم في مختلف المراحل، وهذه العلاقة تمثل نموذجاً للتكامل بين بلدين يجمعهما الدين والتاريخ والنسب والجوار.

• ما هي المهام التي تضطلع بها وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد؟

•• وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد هي الجهة الحكومية المسؤولة عن إدارة الشأن الديني في الجمهورية اليمنية. تشمل مهامها الأساسية الإشراف على المساجد ودور العبادة وتنظيم الخطاب الديني عبر الأئمة والخطباء والدعاة، إضافة إلى إدارة أموال وأصول الأوقاف واستثمارها وفق شروط الواقفين. كما تضطلع الوزارة بتنظيم شؤون الحج والعمرة لليمنيين، إلى جانب برامج تحفيظ القرآن الكريم والأنشطة الدعوية والإرشادية. وتضم الوزارة عدة قطاعات رئيسية من بينها قطاع الأوقاف وقطاع الإرشاد وقطاع الحج والعمرة وقطاع تحفيظ القرآن الكريم وقطاع الاستثمار والوصايا التي تهدف إلى إدارة الوصايا الشرعية وتنمية موارد الوقف لخدمة المجتمع.

• ماذا عن وضع أموال وممتلكات الأوقاف وهل لديكم حصر شامل لها؟

•• الأوقاف في اليمن تمتلك تاريخاً طويلاً وتمثل جزءاً مهماً من البنية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية للمجتمع اليمني، فلا تكاد تجد قرية أو سهلاً أو وادياً أو جبلاً أو جزيرة أو منطقة في اليمن إلا وجدت وقفاً فيها تشمل أراضي وعقارات وممتلكات خصصها الواقفون عبر القرون لخدمة المساجد والتعليم والعمل الخيري وغيرها.

الوزارة تعمل حالياً على تحديث عمليات الحصر والتوثيق لهذه الممتلكات، وبناء قاعدة بيانات دقيقة للأصول الوقفية، إضافة إلى تطوير آليات الاستثمار الوقفي لتحويل هذه الأصول إلى مصادر دخل مستدامة تدعم العمل الخيري والتنموي.

خلال سنوات الانقلاب حدثت اعتداءات كبيرة طالت ممتلكات الوقف بسبب انعدام مؤسسات الدولة في بعض المناطق، كما حدثت تجاوزات في المحافظات المحررة، ولذلك اتخذت الوزارة مساراً قانونياً لاستعادة هذه الحقوق بالتنسيق مع الجهات القضائية والسلطات المحلية. أما في المناطق الغير الخاضعة للشرعية فالوضع أكثر تعقيداً، حيث تمت مصادرة الأوقاف وهذا انتهاك واضح لطبيعة الوقف ومقاصده الشرعية.

• ماذا عن أوضاع المساجد وحلقات تحفيظ القرآن؟

•• المساجد في المحافظات الخاضعة للحكومة الشرعية تخضع لإشراف الوزارة عبر مكاتب الأوقاف في المحافظات.

المسجد في اليمن لا يزال يؤدي دوره الشرعي في إقامة الشعائر وتعليم القرآن الكريم، وهناك العديد من المساجد التي تحتضن حلقات تحفيظ القرآن الكريم للناشئة والشباب، وهو نشاط تحرص الوزارة على دعمه وتوسيعه؛ لأنه يمثل أساساً في بناء الوعي الديني الصحيح.

أما العاملون في المساجد من أئمة وخطباء ومرشدين، فهم يقومون بجهود كبيرة رغم الظروف الاقتصادية الصعبة التي تمر بها البلاد، والوزارة تسعى إلى تحسين أوضاعهم وتوفير برامج تدريب وتأهيل مستمرة لهم.

️رسالة المسجد في المجتمع

• ما هي رسالة المسجد في المجتمع؟

•• المسجد في الإسلام عموماً يمثل مؤسسة تربوية واجتماعية متكاملة، تتجاوز أدواره إقامة الصلاة لتشمل تربية الإنسان وبناء الوعي الأخلاقي في المجتمع، فالمسجد يرسخ قيم الصدق والأمانة والتكافل والرحمة ويعزز روح الأخوة بين الناس.

كما أن المسجد يلعب دوراً مهماً في معالجة كثير من الظواهر الاجتماعية عبر خطاب ديني متوازن يربط بين العبادة والسلوك اليومي للإنسان.

️الوسطية والاعتدال ومواجهة التطرف

• ماذا عن دور الوزارة في نشر ثقافة السلام ومواجهة التطرف؟

•• الوزارة تعمل على تعزيز خطاب ديني معتدل يقوم على الوسطية والاعتدال ويركز على القيم الإسلامية الجامعة من خلال المساجد والبرامج الدعوية والتوعوية، وتسعى الوزارة إلى نشر ثقافة التسامح والتعايش بين أبناء المجتمع، مع مواجهة خطاب الكراهية والتطرف، كما يجري تدريب الأئمة والخطباء على معالجة القضايا الاجتماعية والإنسانية في خطبهم وبرامجهم الإرشادية عبر معهد الإرشاد والتوجيه بالعاصمة المؤقتة عدن.

• ماذا عن دوركم في مواجهة الأفكار الدخيلة على تعاليم وقيم الدين؟

•• مواجهة التطرف تبدأ ببناء خطاب شرعي علمي متوازن، فالفكر يواجه بفكر صحيح العقيدة على منهاج السنة والسلف الصالح.

الوزارة تعمل على دعم العلماء والدعاة، وتطوير برامج التدريب والتأهيل للأئمة والخطباء، إضافة إلى إطلاق برامج توعوية تستهدف الشباب عبر المساجد ووسائل الإعلام. كما يجري دعم برامج تعليم القرآن الكريم والعلوم الشرعية لأنها تشكل الأساس في بناء وعي ديني صحيح لدى الأجيال الجديدة.

• ما طبيعة الدور الذي تضطلع به الوزارة في تنظيم الحج والعمرة؟

•• وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد هي الجهة الحكومية المسؤولة عن تنظيم الحج والعمرة لليمنيين عبر قطاع الحج والعمرة وإداراته المختلفة، والوزارة تتولى إعداد الخطط التنظيمية لموسم الحج، واختيار الشركات والمكاتب المعتمدة لتنظيم الرحلات، إضافة إلى الإشراف على البعثة اليمنية التي تعمل ميدانياً داخل الأراضي المقدسة لخدمة الحجاج.

وفي إطار الاستعدادات المبكرة للمواسم القادمة، قامت الوزارة باعتماد عشرات المنشآت المعتمدة لتنظيم الحج في مختلف المحافظات لضمان تنظيم عملية التسجيل وحماية حقوق الحجاج. كما يتم تحديد تكاليف الحج وفق دراسة ميدانية للخدمات المقدمة للحجاج في الأراضي المقدسة بما يضمن الشفافية وجودة الخدمة.

• ما أبرز التحديات التي تواجه الوزارة في هذا المجال؟

•• التحديات متعددة، في مقدمتها ظروف الحرب، إضافة إلى صعوبات التنقل بين المحافظات ورغم ذلك تبذل الوزارة جهوداً كبيرة لتسهيل الإجراءات وضمان حصول الحجاج اليمنيين على أفضل خدمة ممكنة بالتنسيق مع الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية.

• ما هي طبيعة التعاون بين اليمن والمملكة في ملف الحج؟

•• هناك تعاون وثيق ومستمر بين وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد في اليمن والجهات المختصة بالحج في المملكة العربية السعودية، فالجهات السعودية تقدم تسهيلات كبيرة للحجاج اليمنيين، وتبدي تفهماً واضحاً للظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها البلاد.

كما يتم التنسيق المباشر بين الجانبين في كل موسم حج لضمان تنظيم الرحلات وتسهيل الإجراءات للحجاج.

• كيف تنظرون إلى نجاح السعودية في إدارة موسم الحج؟

•• السعودية تقدم تجربة فريدة في إدارة الحشود وتنظيم موسم الحج. كل عام نشهد تطوراً كبيراً في البنية التحتية والخدمات المقدمة للحجاج، سواء في النقل أو الإسكان أو الخدمات الصحية والأمنية. إدارة ملايين الحجاج من مختلف دول العالم بهذا المستوى من التنظيم تمثل إنجازاً عالمياً يعكس حجم الجهود التي تبذلها المملكة لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

حاجة اليمن إلى خطاب جامع

• كلمة أخيرة تودون قولها من خلال هذا الحوار؟

•• اليمن بحاجة اليوم إلى خطاب ديني جامع، يعزز قيم الأخوة ويحصّن المجتمع من الصراعات الطائفية والفكر المتطرف والأفكار الدخيلة. كما أتوجه بالشكر للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وشعباً على ما تقدمه من دعم مستمر لليمن ولليمنيين في مختلف المجالات، وعلى جهودها الكبيرة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.