The Minister of Awqaf and Guidance in the Yemeni government, Sheikh Turki Abdullah Al-Wad'i, described the relationship between Yemen and Saudi Arabia as strong, stating that it represents a unique model of integration between two countries bound by ties of religion, shared customs and traditions, history, and geography, sharing a common destiny. He reviewed many areas of cooperation between them and the significant Saudi support provided to Yemen in various fields. In a special interview with "Okaz," he emphasized the important role his ministry plays based on its governmental responsibilities in managing religious affairs in the Republic of Yemen, overseeing mosques and places of worship as educational and social institutions that go beyond merely conducting prayers, including building awareness, refining behavior, and instilling values of honesty and social solidarity.

The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance discussed many important topics, and below is the text of the interview:

• What are your main priorities for the upcoming phase?

•• First, we thank you at "Okaz" newspaper for your interest in the Yemeni file, specifically the activities of the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance. Allow me to start this interview by reaffirming our steadfast and supportive position alongside our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the conspiracies and challenges facing the region.

We at the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance operate according to a set of priorities dictated by the nature of the phase Yemen is going through.

The first priority is to reactivate the ministry's institutions and enhance its presence in the liberated governorates. Therefore, we are playing a significant role in rebuilding the ministry's message to ensure it fulfills its duties in religious guidance and managing mosques and endowments within a clear institutional framework.

The second priority relates to the file of protecting endowments and recovering their properties, which is a strategic file; because endowments represent an important economic and charitable resource in Yemeni society. The ministry is working on developing a database for endowment assets and updating the processes of inventory and documentation, while activating the legal pathway to recover any properties that have been violated during the years of war.

The third priority is to promote a discourse of moderation and centrism in mosques and platforms, combating extremist and misguided ideas and foreign manifestations in Yemeni society.

It is our responsibility to ensure that the mosque remains a platform for guidance, awareness, and human development. We also pay great attention to the pilgrimage and Umrah sector because serving Yemeni pilgrims and Umrah performers is a direct responsibility of the ministry, and we continuously strive to improve the level of services provided to them despite the exceptional circumstances the country is going through.

Among our priorities is also the interest in memorizing the Holy Quran and preserving the authentic Sunnah, and enhancing their presence at both local and international levels.

️The relationship between Yemen and the Kingdom

• Tell us about the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Yemen and how you view it?

•• The relationship between the two countries is a deep-rooted one in history, based on religious, social, and geographical ties, as well as a shared destiny.

Over the past decades, the Kingdom has played a pivotal role in supporting Yemen politically, economically, humanitarianly, and militarily. It has opened its doors to millions of Yemenis for work and residence, and it has provided—and continues to provide—a significant amount of support to the legitimate government to maintain Yemen's security and stability against the dangers threatening the region.

In the religious field specifically, there is close cooperation between the relevant authorities in both countries, especially in the pilgrimage and Umrah file, where the Kingdom shows great understanding of the circumstances faced by Yemenis and works to facilitate their procedures at various stages. This relationship represents a model of integration between two countries united by religion, history, lineage, and proximity.

• What are the tasks undertaken by the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance?

•• The Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance is the governmental body responsible for managing religious affairs in the Republic of Yemen. Its main tasks include overseeing mosques and places of worship, organizing religious discourse through imams, preachers, and callers to Islam, in addition to managing the funds and assets of endowments and investing them according to the conditions set by the founders. The ministry also organizes the affairs of pilgrimage and Umrah for Yemenis, along with programs for memorizing the Holy Quran and various guiding and advocacy activities. The ministry includes several main sectors, including the endowments sector, the guidance sector, the pilgrimage and Umrah sector, the Quran memorization sector, and the investment and wills sector, which aims to manage legal wills and develop endowment resources to serve the community.

• What about the status of endowment funds and properties? Do you have a comprehensive inventory of them?

•• Endowments in Yemen have a long history and represent an important part of the economic and social structure of Yemeni society. You can hardly find a village, plain, valley, mountain, island, or area in Yemen without an endowment that includes lands, properties, and assets designated by founders over the centuries for the service of mosques, education, charitable work, and more.

The ministry is currently working on updating the processes of inventory and documentation for these properties and building an accurate database of endowment assets, in addition to developing mechanisms for endowment investment to transform these assets into sustainable income sources that support charitable and developmental work.

During the years of the coup, significant violations occurred against endowment properties due to the absence of state institutions in some areas, and there were also abuses in the liberated governorates. Therefore, the ministry has taken a legal path to recover these rights in coordination with judicial authorities and local authorities. As for the areas not under the control of the legitimate government, the situation is more complicated, as endowments have been confiscated, which is a clear violation of the nature of the endowment and its legitimate purposes.

• What about the status of mosques and Quran memorization circles?

•• Mosques in the governorates under the legitimate government are supervised by the ministry through the endowments offices in the governorates.

The mosque in Yemen still performs its legal role in conducting rituals and teaching the Holy Quran, and there are many mosques that host Quran memorization circles for youth and children, which is an activity that the ministry is keen to support and expand; because it represents a foundation in building correct religious awareness.

As for the workers in mosques, including imams, preachers, and guides, they are making great efforts despite the difficult economic conditions the country is experiencing, and the ministry seeks to improve their conditions and provide continuous training and qualification programs for them.

️The message of the mosque in society

• What is the message of the mosque in society?

•• The mosque in Islam generally represents a comprehensive educational and social institution, transcending its roles of conducting prayers to include the education of individuals and building moral awareness in society. The mosque instills values of honesty, trustworthiness, solidarity, and mercy, and enhances the spirit of brotherhood among people.

Moreover, the mosque plays an important role in addressing many social phenomena through a balanced religious discourse that connects worship with daily human behavior.

️Moderation and centrism in confronting extremism

• What is the ministry's role in promoting a culture of peace and confronting extremism?

•• The ministry works to promote a moderate religious discourse based on centrism and moderation, focusing on the inclusive Islamic values through mosques and advocacy and awareness programs. The ministry seeks to spread a culture of tolerance and coexistence among community members while confronting hate speech and extremism. Imams and preachers are trained to address social and humanitarian issues in their sermons and guidance programs through the Guidance and Orientation Institute in the temporary capital, Aden.

• What about your role in confronting ideas that contradict the teachings and values of religion?

•• Confronting extremism begins with building a balanced, legitimate, and scientific discourse. Ideas are countered with correct beliefs based on the methodology of the Sunnah and the righteous predecessors.

The ministry works to support scholars and preachers, develop training and qualification programs for imams and preachers, in addition to launching awareness programs targeting youth through mosques and media outlets. Programs for teaching the Holy Quran and Islamic sciences are also supported because they form the foundation for building correct religious awareness among the new generations.

• What is the nature of the ministry's role in organizing pilgrimage and Umrah?

•• The Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance is the governmental body responsible for organizing pilgrimage and Umrah for Yemenis through the pilgrimage and Umrah sector and its various departments. The ministry prepares organizational plans for the pilgrimage season, selects accredited companies and offices to organize trips, and supervises the Yemeni delegation that operates on the ground within the holy lands to serve the pilgrims.

As part of the early preparations for the upcoming seasons, the ministry has approved dozens of accredited establishments to organize pilgrimage in various governorates to ensure the organization of the registration process and protect the rights of pilgrims. The costs of pilgrimage are determined based on a field study of the services provided to pilgrims in the holy lands, ensuring transparency and quality of service.

• What are the main challenges facing the ministry in this area?

•• The challenges are numerous, foremost among them the conditions of war, in addition to difficulties in transportation between governorates. Despite this, the ministry makes significant efforts to facilitate procedures and ensure that Yemeni pilgrims receive the best possible service in coordination with our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

• What is the nature of cooperation between Yemen and the Kingdom regarding pilgrimage?

•• There is close and ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance in Yemen and the relevant pilgrimage authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi authorities provide significant facilitation for Yemeni pilgrims and show clear understanding of the exceptional circumstances the country is going through.

Direct coordination occurs between both sides in every pilgrimage season to ensure the organization of trips and facilitate procedures for the pilgrims.

• How do you view Saudi Arabia's success in managing the pilgrimage season?

•• Saudi Arabia provides a unique experience in managing crowds and organizing the pilgrimage season. Every year, we witness significant developments in infrastructure and services provided to pilgrims, whether in transportation, housing, or health and security services. Managing millions of pilgrims from various countries around the world at this level of organization represents a global achievement that reflects the magnitude of the efforts made by the Kingdom to serve the guests of the Most Merciful.

Yemen's need for a comprehensive discourse

• Any final words you would like to say through this interview?

•• Yemen today needs a comprehensive religious discourse that enhances values of brotherhood and fortifies society against sectarian conflicts, extremist ideologies, and foreign ideas. I also extend my thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people for their continuous support for Yemen and Yemenis in various fields, and for their significant efforts in serving the guests of the Most Merciful.