يستأنف موظفو وموظفات القطاعات الحكومية في مختلف مناطق المملكة اليوم (الأربعاء) مباشرة أعمالهم الرسمية، عقب انتهاء إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك لعام 1447هـ، والتي بدأت بنهاية دوام الثالث والعشرين من رمضان الماضي.
وشهدت الجهات الحكومية خلال الأيام الماضية استعدادات مكثفة لضمان عودة سلسة للعمل، ومتابعة جاهزية المرافق لاستقبال المراجعين واستئناف تقديم الخدمات بعد توقفها خلال فترة الإجازة، والتأكيد على استكمال المعاملات التي كانت قيد الإجراء قبل الإجازة.
وتأتي عودة الموظفين في وقت تشهد فيه العديد من القطاعات الحكومية مشاريع تطويرية وتحسينات في الخدمات، ضمن جهود مستمرة لرفع كفاءة الأداء وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدّمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، ومن المتوقع أن يشهد اليوم حركة نشطة في المرافق الحكومية مع توافد المراجعين لاستكمال معاملاتهم.
وفي السياق نفسه، يعود معلمو ومعلمات التعليم العام، إلى جانب طلاب وطالبات مدارس البنين والبنات في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، (الأحد) القادم إلى مقاعد الدراسة، لاستكمال أعمال الفصل الدراسي الثاني من العام الدراسي 1447هـ، وذلك بعد تمتعهم بإجازة عيد الفطر المبارك.
وتستعد المدارس لاستقبال منسوبيها وطلابها عبر استكمال التجهيزات اللازمة، وتهيئة البيئة التعليمية بما يضمن انطلاقة دراسية فاعلة بعد الإجازة، حيث تعمل إدارات التعليم على متابعة جاهزية المدارس، والتأكد من توفر الاحتياجات التعليمية والفنية، إضافة إلى تنظيم الجداول الدراسية واستكمال الخطط التعليمية للفصل الدراسي.
ويأتي استئناف الدراسة في ظل استمرار تنفيذ البرامج التعليمية والمبادرات التطويرية التي تهدف إلى رفع جودة التعليم وتعزيز نواتج التعلم، إلى جانب متابعة تنفيذ الخطط الزمنية للمناهج والأنشطة المدرسية.
ومن المتوقع أن يشهد الأسبوع الأول بعد العودة انتظاماً تدريجياً في العملية التعليمية، مع تركيز المعلمين والمعلمات على مراجعة ما تم دراسته قبل الإجازة، واستكمال الدروس وفق الخطة المعتمدة، لضمان سير العملية التعليمية بكفاءة عالية.
Employees of government sectors in various regions of the Kingdom will resume their official duties today (Wednesday) following the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the year 1447 AH, which began at the end of the working day on the 23rd of Ramadan last.
During the past few days, government agencies have witnessed intensive preparations to ensure a smooth return to work, monitoring the readiness of facilities to receive visitors and resume providing services after they were halted during the holiday period, and confirming the completion of transactions that were in progress before the holiday.
The return of employees comes at a time when many government sectors are witnessing developmental projects and improvements in services, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance performance efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to citizens and residents. It is expected that today will see active movement in government facilities as visitors come to complete their transactions.
In the same context, teachers of general education, along with male and female students in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom, will return to their classrooms next Sunday to continue the second semester of the academic year 1447 AH, after enjoying the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Schools are preparing to welcome their staff and students by completing the necessary arrangements and creating an educational environment that ensures an effective start to the academic term after the holiday. Education administrations are working to monitor the readiness of schools, ensuring the availability of educational and technical needs, in addition to organizing class schedules and completing educational plans for the semester.
The resumption of studies comes amid the continued implementation of educational programs and developmental initiatives aimed at raising the quality of education and enhancing learning outcomes, along with monitoring the implementation of the timelines for curricula and school activities.
It is expected that the first week after the return will witness a gradual regularity in the educational process, with teachers focusing on reviewing what was studied before the holiday and completing lessons according to the approved plan, to ensure the educational process runs efficiently.