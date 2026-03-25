Employees of government sectors in various regions of the Kingdom will resume their official duties today (Wednesday) following the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the year 1447 AH, which began at the end of the working day on the 23rd of Ramadan last.

During the past few days, government agencies have witnessed intensive preparations to ensure a smooth return to work, monitoring the readiness of facilities to receive visitors and resume providing services after they were halted during the holiday period, and confirming the completion of transactions that were in progress before the holiday.

The return of employees comes at a time when many government sectors are witnessing developmental projects and improvements in services, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance performance efficiency and improve the quality of services provided to citizens and residents. It is expected that today will see active movement in government facilities as visitors come to complete their transactions.

In the same context, teachers of general education, along with male and female students in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom, will return to their classrooms next Sunday to continue the second semester of the academic year 1447 AH, after enjoying the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Schools are preparing to welcome their staff and students by completing the necessary arrangements and creating an educational environment that ensures an effective start to the academic term after the holiday. Education administrations are working to monitor the readiness of schools, ensuring the availability of educational and technical needs, in addition to organizing class schedules and completing educational plans for the semester.

The resumption of studies comes amid the continued implementation of educational programs and developmental initiatives aimed at raising the quality of education and enhancing learning outcomes, along with monitoring the implementation of the timelines for curricula and school activities.

It is expected that the first week after the return will witness a gradual regularity in the educational process, with teachers focusing on reviewing what was studied before the holiday and completing lessons according to the approved plan, to ensure the educational process runs efficiently.