يستأنف موظفو وموظفات القطاعات الحكومية في مختلف مناطق المملكة اليوم (الأربعاء) مباشرة أعمالهم الرسمية، عقب انتهاء إجازة عيد الفطر المبارك لعام 1447هـ، والتي بدأت بنهاية دوام الثالث والعشرين من رمضان الماضي.

وشهدت الجهات الحكومية خلال الأيام الماضية استعدادات مكثفة لضمان عودة سلسة للعمل، ومتابعة جاهزية المرافق لاستقبال المراجعين واستئناف تقديم الخدمات بعد توقفها خلال فترة الإجازة، والتأكيد على استكمال المعاملات التي كانت قيد الإجراء قبل الإجازة.

وتأتي عودة الموظفين في وقت تشهد فيه العديد من القطاعات الحكومية مشاريع تطويرية وتحسينات في الخدمات، ضمن جهود مستمرة لرفع كفاءة الأداء وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدّمة للمواطنين والمقيمين، ومن المتوقع أن يشهد اليوم حركة نشطة في المرافق الحكومية مع توافد المراجعين لاستكمال معاملاتهم.

وفي السياق نفسه، يعود معلمو ومعلمات التعليم العام، إلى جانب طلاب وطالبات مدارس البنين والبنات في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، (الأحد) القادم إلى مقاعد الدراسة، لاستكمال أعمال الفصل الدراسي الثاني من العام الدراسي 1447هـ، وذلك بعد تمتعهم بإجازة عيد الفطر المبارك.

وتستعد المدارس لاستقبال منسوبيها وطلابها عبر استكمال التجهيزات اللازمة، وتهيئة البيئة التعليمية بما يضمن انطلاقة دراسية فاعلة بعد الإجازة، حيث تعمل إدارات التعليم على متابعة جاهزية المدارس، والتأكد من توفر الاحتياجات التعليمية والفنية، إضافة إلى تنظيم الجداول الدراسية واستكمال الخطط التعليمية للفصل الدراسي.

ويأتي استئناف الدراسة في ظل استمرار تنفيذ البرامج التعليمية والمبادرات التطويرية التي تهدف إلى رفع جودة التعليم وتعزيز نواتج التعلم، إلى جانب متابعة تنفيذ الخطط الزمنية للمناهج والأنشطة المدرسية.

ومن المتوقع أن يشهد الأسبوع الأول بعد العودة انتظاماً تدريجياً في العملية التعليمية، مع تركيز المعلمين والمعلمات على مراجعة ما تم دراسته قبل الإجازة، واستكمال الدروس وفق الخطة المعتمدة، لضمان سير العملية التعليمية بكفاءة عالية.