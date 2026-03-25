تحدٍ صحي يخوضه مرضى السكري في الأعياد والمناسبات، حيث يواجهون تحديات صحية ونفسية كبيرة بسبب كثرة الحلويات والمأكولات الدسمة، ما قد يسبب ارتفاعاً حاداً في سكر الدم.

وزارة الصحة شدّدت أنه يتوجب على مرضى السكري التنبّه جيداً لما يأكلونه، فكيف إذا كان الأمر يتعلق بالحلويات والسكريات وهو الأخطر على مريض السكري، لكن هذا لا يعني الامتناع نهائياً عن تذوق تلك الحلويات؛ إذ يمكن تناول القليل وبحذر وفقاً لكل حالة مرضية وباعتدال، فالإكثار من تلك الحلويات، خصوصاً في الأعياد يُمكن أن يتسبّب في العديد من المشكلات الصحية المختلفة، لذا وبحسب توصيات الأطباء المختصين، يمكن لمرضى السكري الاستمتاع بطعم الحلوى مع الحفاظ على استقرار مستويات السكر في الدم عبر تناول وجبات صغيرة ومتفرقة، والاعتدال في تناول الحلويات، فذلك قد يشكّل تحدياً صحياً لمن يعانون من السكري، حيث إن الخوف من ارتفاع نسبة السكر في الدم يدفع البعض لتجنّب الحلويات تماماً، بينما يبحث آخرون عن طرق آمنة للاستمتاع بها دون تعريض صحتهم للخطر.

فالأطباء يوصون بالاكتفاء بتناول قطعة أو اثنتين بحد أقصى من الحلويات في جميع المناسبات، مع شرب الماء بكثرة، وممارسة المشي، وفحص السكر بانتظام. وتجنب الإفراط في الدهون المشبعة والمشروبات المحلاة يضمن عدم الارتفاعات المفاجئة في العيد. وفي هذا السياق، طرحت «عكاظ» ناقشت هذا الموضوع، وجاءت البداية مع تشديدات وزارة الصحة على مرضى السكري بضرورة مراقبة مستويات السكر بانتظام، وتناول الأدوية في مواعيدها، وتجنّب الإفراط في تناول الحلويات والدهون لتفادي الارتفاع الشديد أو الانخفاض الحاد في السكر، والحفاظ على رطوبة الجسم، وشرب الماء بكثرة، والاعتدال في الوجبات لتجنّب مضاعفات العيد.

حلويات ومياه غازية

وقدّمت وزارة الصحة، نصائح لمرضى السكري منها: مراقبة السكر من خلال فحص نسبة السكر في الدم بانتظام، خصوصاً عند الشعور بأعراض غير معتادة، تعديل الأدوية عبر الالتزام بجرعات الأنسولين والأدوية الموصوفة بانتظام، والتأكد من الطبيب بشأن أي تعديلات بعد رمضان.

كما أوصت «الصحة» بالابتعاد عن الأطعمة الضارة، وذلك بالإقلال من الحلويات، والمشروبات الغازية، والأطعمة المقلية، والدهون المشبعة، لتجنّب الارتفاع المفاجئ للسكر، والتغذية المتوازنة من خلال التركيز على الألياف، والخضروات، والنشويات المعقدة في وجبات العيد.

كما نبّهت وزارة الصحة إلى ضرورة الترطيب وذلك بشرب كميات كافية من الماء لتجنب الجفاف.

الحذر من التخمة

أكد استشاري أمراض الباطنة الدكتور أحمد المتولي، أن عيد الفطر المبارك والمناسبات تعد تحدياً لمرضى السكري، حيث تغري الحلويات والمأكولات بتناولها، وقد تكون ممنوعة على مرضى السكري، نظراً إلى ما ينتج عنها من أضرار ومشكلات صحية جسيمة، حيث قد تؤدي إلى ارتفاع معدلات السكر في الدم، خصوصاً عند تناولها بشكل مفرط.

وأضاف: يُمكن تناول الحلوى لمرضى السكرى، لكن بحذر ووفقاً لضوابط محددة، وذلك للحفاظ على استقرار مستويات السكر في الدم، حيث إن مراقبة نسبة السكر في الجسم هي مفتاح الاستمتاع بعيد الفطر بشكل آمن. وكشف الدكتور المتولي، أن حالات ارتفاع نسبة السكر في الدم تأتي على قائمة الأمراض التي تزداد في أيام الأعياد؛ نتيجة تناول كميات كبيرة من المحليات الصناعية والسكرية، إضافة إلى تناول الوجبات الدسمة، لذا يجب التنبه للطريقة الصحيحة لتناول الطعام عبر تقسيم الوجبات إلى وجبات خفيفة، وتجنّب الملح والسكريات والدهون لتفادي حدوث ذلك الخلل، وللوقاية من التخمة وعسر الهضم في أيام العيد، مع الحرص على تناول كميات كبيرة وكافية من السوائل، ومحاولة استبدال الحلويات بالفاكهة الطازجة.

وأوضح الدكتور المتولي، الأعراض التي يمكن أن تنبه إلى ارتفاع السكر في الدم، وهو أمر ضروري للحفاظ على الصحة، وتجنّب المضاعفات الخطيرة؛ ومنها: جفاف الفم، والشعور بالغثيان، والتعب العام والإعياء، والشعور ببرودة في الجسم، مع كثرة التعرق، وزيادة معدل ضربات القلب، وانخفاض ضغط الدم، مع زيادة معدل التنفس عن الطبيعي والشعور بالتنميل خصوصاً في الأطراف، واضطرابات الرؤية، مؤكداً أن تلك الأعراض تتطلب التعامل معها بشكل فوري وحاسم وعدم إهمالها، وذلك من خلال استشارة الطبيب المختص، لإجراء الفحوصات اللازمة، ووصف العلاج المناسب لمنع تكرار هذا الارتفاع مجدّداً.

إغراء الأطفال خطر

قدّمت مدينة الملك سعود الطبية، بعض النصائح الطبية لأطفال مرضى السكري في العيد؛ حفاظاً على سلامتهم وحمايتهم من المخاطر المحتملة المتعلقة بمرض السكري. وأكدت أن الطفل المصاب بالسكري يحتاج إلى عناية خاصة في الأعياد والمناسبات؛ ومنها إصابته بالحموضة الكيتونية لدى إفراطه في تناول كمياتٍ كبيرة من الحلويات، لذلك من المهم اتباع عدد من النصائح لسلامته.

وأوضحت أنه من المهم تجنّب إغراء الطفل المصاب بالسكري بتناول أو شراء كميات كبيرة وأنواع مختلفة من الحلويات، إذ يجب أن تكون الكمية قليلة جداً حتى لا تتوق نفس الطفل إلى تناول ما يزيد على الحاجة، كذلك يجب تخصيص حصة معينة للطفل من الكعك والبسكويت؛ وفقاً لإرشادات الطبيب وأخصائي التغذية، وضرورة مراقبة صرفه للعيدية حتى لا يقوم بشراء كميات كبيرة من الحلوى.

أعراض ارتفاع السكر:

التعب العام والإعياء

كثرة التعرق

زيادة

معدل ضربات القلب

انخفاض ضغط الدم

الشعور بالتنميل خصوصاً في الأطراف

اضطرابات الرؤية