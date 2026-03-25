تحدٍ صحي يخوضه مرضى السكري في الأعياد والمناسبات، حيث يواجهون تحديات صحية ونفسية كبيرة بسبب كثرة الحلويات والمأكولات الدسمة، ما قد يسبب ارتفاعاً حاداً في سكر الدم.
وزارة الصحة شدّدت أنه يتوجب على مرضى السكري التنبّه جيداً لما يأكلونه، فكيف إذا كان الأمر يتعلق بالحلويات والسكريات وهو الأخطر على مريض السكري، لكن هذا لا يعني الامتناع نهائياً عن تذوق تلك الحلويات؛ إذ يمكن تناول القليل وبحذر وفقاً لكل حالة مرضية وباعتدال، فالإكثار من تلك الحلويات، خصوصاً في الأعياد يُمكن أن يتسبّب في العديد من المشكلات الصحية المختلفة، لذا وبحسب توصيات الأطباء المختصين، يمكن لمرضى السكري الاستمتاع بطعم الحلوى مع الحفاظ على استقرار مستويات السكر في الدم عبر تناول وجبات صغيرة ومتفرقة، والاعتدال في تناول الحلويات، فذلك قد يشكّل تحدياً صحياً لمن يعانون من السكري، حيث إن الخوف من ارتفاع نسبة السكر في الدم يدفع البعض لتجنّب الحلويات تماماً، بينما يبحث آخرون عن طرق آمنة للاستمتاع بها دون تعريض صحتهم للخطر.
فالأطباء يوصون بالاكتفاء بتناول قطعة أو اثنتين بحد أقصى من الحلويات في جميع المناسبات، مع شرب الماء بكثرة، وممارسة المشي، وفحص السكر بانتظام. وتجنب الإفراط في الدهون المشبعة والمشروبات المحلاة يضمن عدم الارتفاعات المفاجئة في العيد. وفي هذا السياق، طرحت «عكاظ» ناقشت هذا الموضوع، وجاءت البداية مع تشديدات وزارة الصحة على مرضى السكري بضرورة مراقبة مستويات السكر بانتظام، وتناول الأدوية في مواعيدها، وتجنّب الإفراط في تناول الحلويات والدهون لتفادي الارتفاع الشديد أو الانخفاض الحاد في السكر، والحفاظ على رطوبة الجسم، وشرب الماء بكثرة، والاعتدال في الوجبات لتجنّب مضاعفات العيد.
حلويات ومياه غازية
وقدّمت وزارة الصحة، نصائح لمرضى السكري منها: مراقبة السكر من خلال فحص نسبة السكر في الدم بانتظام، خصوصاً عند الشعور بأعراض غير معتادة، تعديل الأدوية عبر الالتزام بجرعات الأنسولين والأدوية الموصوفة بانتظام، والتأكد من الطبيب بشأن أي تعديلات بعد رمضان.
كما أوصت «الصحة» بالابتعاد عن الأطعمة الضارة، وذلك بالإقلال من الحلويات، والمشروبات الغازية، والأطعمة المقلية، والدهون المشبعة، لتجنّب الارتفاع المفاجئ للسكر، والتغذية المتوازنة من خلال التركيز على الألياف، والخضروات، والنشويات المعقدة في وجبات العيد.
كما نبّهت وزارة الصحة إلى ضرورة الترطيب وذلك بشرب كميات كافية من الماء لتجنب الجفاف.
الحذر من التخمة
أكد استشاري أمراض الباطنة الدكتور أحمد المتولي، أن عيد الفطر المبارك والمناسبات تعد تحدياً لمرضى السكري، حيث تغري الحلويات والمأكولات بتناولها، وقد تكون ممنوعة على مرضى السكري، نظراً إلى ما ينتج عنها من أضرار ومشكلات صحية جسيمة، حيث قد تؤدي إلى ارتفاع معدلات السكر في الدم، خصوصاً عند تناولها بشكل مفرط.
وأضاف: يُمكن تناول الحلوى لمرضى السكرى، لكن بحذر ووفقاً لضوابط محددة، وذلك للحفاظ على استقرار مستويات السكر في الدم، حيث إن مراقبة نسبة السكر في الجسم هي مفتاح الاستمتاع بعيد الفطر بشكل آمن. وكشف الدكتور المتولي، أن حالات ارتفاع نسبة السكر في الدم تأتي على قائمة الأمراض التي تزداد في أيام الأعياد؛ نتيجة تناول كميات كبيرة من المحليات الصناعية والسكرية، إضافة إلى تناول الوجبات الدسمة، لذا يجب التنبه للطريقة الصحيحة لتناول الطعام عبر تقسيم الوجبات إلى وجبات خفيفة، وتجنّب الملح والسكريات والدهون لتفادي حدوث ذلك الخلل، وللوقاية من التخمة وعسر الهضم في أيام العيد، مع الحرص على تناول كميات كبيرة وكافية من السوائل، ومحاولة استبدال الحلويات بالفاكهة الطازجة.
وأوضح الدكتور المتولي، الأعراض التي يمكن أن تنبه إلى ارتفاع السكر في الدم، وهو أمر ضروري للحفاظ على الصحة، وتجنّب المضاعفات الخطيرة؛ ومنها: جفاف الفم، والشعور بالغثيان، والتعب العام والإعياء، والشعور ببرودة في الجسم، مع كثرة التعرق، وزيادة معدل ضربات القلب، وانخفاض ضغط الدم، مع زيادة معدل التنفس عن الطبيعي والشعور بالتنميل خصوصاً في الأطراف، واضطرابات الرؤية، مؤكداً أن تلك الأعراض تتطلب التعامل معها بشكل فوري وحاسم وعدم إهمالها، وذلك من خلال استشارة الطبيب المختص، لإجراء الفحوصات اللازمة، ووصف العلاج المناسب لمنع تكرار هذا الارتفاع مجدّداً.
إغراء الأطفال خطر
قدّمت مدينة الملك سعود الطبية، بعض النصائح الطبية لأطفال مرضى السكري في العيد؛ حفاظاً على سلامتهم وحمايتهم من المخاطر المحتملة المتعلقة بمرض السكري. وأكدت أن الطفل المصاب بالسكري يحتاج إلى عناية خاصة في الأعياد والمناسبات؛ ومنها إصابته بالحموضة الكيتونية لدى إفراطه في تناول كمياتٍ كبيرة من الحلويات، لذلك من المهم اتباع عدد من النصائح لسلامته.
وأوضحت أنه من المهم تجنّب إغراء الطفل المصاب بالسكري بتناول أو شراء كميات كبيرة وأنواع مختلفة من الحلويات، إذ يجب أن تكون الكمية قليلة جداً حتى لا تتوق نفس الطفل إلى تناول ما يزيد على الحاجة، كذلك يجب تخصيص حصة معينة للطفل من الكعك والبسكويت؛ وفقاً لإرشادات الطبيب وأخصائي التغذية، وضرورة مراقبة صرفه للعيدية حتى لا يقوم بشراء كميات كبيرة من الحلوى.
أعراض ارتفاع السكر:
التعب العام والإعياء
كثرة التعرق
زيادة
معدل ضربات القلب
انخفاض ضغط الدم
الشعور بالتنميل خصوصاً في الأطراف
اضطرابات الرؤية
A health challenge faced by diabetic patients during holidays and occasions, as they encounter significant health and psychological challenges due to the abundance of sweets and rich foods, which can lead to a sharp rise in blood sugar levels.
The Ministry of Health emphasized that diabetic patients must pay close attention to what they eat, especially when it comes to sweets and sugars, which are the most dangerous for a diabetic patient. However, this does not mean completely refraining from tasting those sweets; one can consume a small amount cautiously according to each medical condition and in moderation. Overindulging in these sweets, especially during holidays, can lead to various health problems. Therefore, according to the recommendations of specialized doctors, diabetic patients can enjoy the taste of sweets while maintaining stable blood sugar levels by consuming small and scattered meals and moderating their intake of sweets. This can pose a health challenge for those suffering from diabetes, as the fear of high blood sugar levels drives some to completely avoid sweets, while others seek safe ways to enjoy them without jeopardizing their health.
Doctors recommend limiting the intake to one or two pieces of sweets at most during all occasions, drinking plenty of water, walking, and regularly checking blood sugar levels. Avoiding excessive saturated fats and sugary drinks ensures that there are no sudden spikes during the holiday. In this context, "Okaz" discussed this topic, starting with the Ministry of Health's emphasis on diabetic patients to regularly monitor their sugar levels, take their medications on time, and avoid overindulging in sweets and fats to prevent severe spikes or sharp drops in sugar, maintain body hydration, drink plenty of water, and moderate meals to avoid holiday complications.
Sweets and Soft Drinks
The Ministry of Health provided advice for diabetic patients, including: monitoring blood sugar levels through regular testing, especially when feeling unusual symptoms, adjusting medications by adhering to insulin doses and prescribed medications regularly, and consulting with a doctor about any adjustments after Ramadan.
Health also recommended avoiding harmful foods by reducing sweets, soft drinks, fried foods, and saturated fats to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar, and maintaining balanced nutrition by focusing on fibers, vegetables, and complex carbohydrates in holiday meals.
The Ministry of Health also highlighted the importance of hydration by drinking sufficient amounts of water to avoid dehydration.
Caution Against Overeating
Consultant internal medicine specialist Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawalli confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr and occasions present a challenge for diabetic patients, as the temptation of sweets and foods can lead to consumption that may be harmful to diabetics due to the serious health issues it can cause, potentially leading to elevated blood sugar levels, especially when consumed excessively.
He added: Diabetic patients can consume sweets, but with caution and according to specific guidelines, to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Monitoring blood sugar levels is key to enjoying Eid Al-Fitr safely. Dr. Al-Mutawalli revealed that cases of elevated blood sugar levels rank among the diseases that increase during holidays due to the consumption of large amounts of artificial and sugary sweeteners, in addition to indulging in rich meals. Therefore, attention must be paid to the correct way of eating by dividing meals into light snacks and avoiding salt, sugars, and fats to prevent such imbalances, and to prevent overeating and indigestion during the holiday, while ensuring the intake of large and sufficient amounts of fluids and trying to replace sweets with fresh fruits.
Dr. Al-Mutawalli explained the symptoms that may indicate elevated blood sugar levels, which is essential for maintaining health and avoiding serious complications, including: dry mouth, nausea, general fatigue and malaise, feeling cold in the body, excessive sweating, increased heart rate, low blood pressure, increased respiratory rate, and tingling sensations, especially in the extremities, along with vision disturbances. He emphasized that these symptoms require immediate and decisive action and should not be neglected, through consulting a specialist doctor for necessary tests and appropriate treatment to prevent a recurrence of this elevation.
The Temptation of Children is Dangerous
The King Saud Medical City provided some medical advice for diabetic children during the holiday to ensure their safety and protect them from potential risks related to diabetes. It confirmed that a child with diabetes requires special care during holidays and occasions, including the risk of ketoacidosis if they overindulge in large amounts of sweets. Therefore, it is important to follow several tips for their safety.
It explained that it is essential to avoid tempting the diabetic child to consume or buy large quantities and different types of sweets, as the amount should be very small to prevent the child from craving more than necessary. Additionally, a specific portion of cake and cookies should be allocated for the child according to the doctor's and nutritionist's guidelines, and it is crucial to monitor their spending of holiday money to prevent them from buying large quantities of sweets.
Symptoms of Elevated Sugar:
General fatigue and malaise
Excessive sweating
Increased
Heart rate
Low blood pressure
Tingling sensations, especially in the extremities
Vision disturbances