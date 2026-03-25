A health challenge faced by diabetic patients during holidays and occasions, as they encounter significant health and psychological challenges due to the abundance of sweets and rich foods, which can lead to a sharp rise in blood sugar levels.

The Ministry of Health emphasized that diabetic patients must pay close attention to what they eat, especially when it comes to sweets and sugars, which are the most dangerous for a diabetic patient. However, this does not mean completely refraining from tasting those sweets; one can consume a small amount cautiously according to each medical condition and in moderation. Overindulging in these sweets, especially during holidays, can lead to various health problems. Therefore, according to the recommendations of specialized doctors, diabetic patients can enjoy the taste of sweets while maintaining stable blood sugar levels by consuming small and scattered meals and moderating their intake of sweets. This can pose a health challenge for those suffering from diabetes, as the fear of high blood sugar levels drives some to completely avoid sweets, while others seek safe ways to enjoy them without jeopardizing their health.

Doctors recommend limiting the intake to one or two pieces of sweets at most during all occasions, drinking plenty of water, walking, and regularly checking blood sugar levels. Avoiding excessive saturated fats and sugary drinks ensures that there are no sudden spikes during the holiday. In this context, "Okaz" discussed this topic, starting with the Ministry of Health's emphasis on diabetic patients to regularly monitor their sugar levels, take their medications on time, and avoid overindulging in sweets and fats to prevent severe spikes or sharp drops in sugar, maintain body hydration, drink plenty of water, and moderate meals to avoid holiday complications.

Sweets and Soft Drinks

The Ministry of Health provided advice for diabetic patients, including: monitoring blood sugar levels through regular testing, especially when feeling unusual symptoms, adjusting medications by adhering to insulin doses and prescribed medications regularly, and consulting with a doctor about any adjustments after Ramadan.

Health also recommended avoiding harmful foods by reducing sweets, soft drinks, fried foods, and saturated fats to prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar, and maintaining balanced nutrition by focusing on fibers, vegetables, and complex carbohydrates in holiday meals.

The Ministry of Health also highlighted the importance of hydration by drinking sufficient amounts of water to avoid dehydration.

Caution Against Overeating

Consultant internal medicine specialist Dr. Ahmed Al-Mutawalli confirmed that Eid Al-Fitr and occasions present a challenge for diabetic patients, as the temptation of sweets and foods can lead to consumption that may be harmful to diabetics due to the serious health issues it can cause, potentially leading to elevated blood sugar levels, especially when consumed excessively.

He added: Diabetic patients can consume sweets, but with caution and according to specific guidelines, to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Monitoring blood sugar levels is key to enjoying Eid Al-Fitr safely. Dr. Al-Mutawalli revealed that cases of elevated blood sugar levels rank among the diseases that increase during holidays due to the consumption of large amounts of artificial and sugary sweeteners, in addition to indulging in rich meals. Therefore, attention must be paid to the correct way of eating by dividing meals into light snacks and avoiding salt, sugars, and fats to prevent such imbalances, and to prevent overeating and indigestion during the holiday, while ensuring the intake of large and sufficient amounts of fluids and trying to replace sweets with fresh fruits.

Dr. Al-Mutawalli explained the symptoms that may indicate elevated blood sugar levels, which is essential for maintaining health and avoiding serious complications, including: dry mouth, nausea, general fatigue and malaise, feeling cold in the body, excessive sweating, increased heart rate, low blood pressure, increased respiratory rate, and tingling sensations, especially in the extremities, along with vision disturbances. He emphasized that these symptoms require immediate and decisive action and should not be neglected, through consulting a specialist doctor for necessary tests and appropriate treatment to prevent a recurrence of this elevation.

The Temptation of Children is Dangerous

The King Saud Medical City provided some medical advice for diabetic children during the holiday to ensure their safety and protect them from potential risks related to diabetes. It confirmed that a child with diabetes requires special care during holidays and occasions, including the risk of ketoacidosis if they overindulge in large amounts of sweets. Therefore, it is important to follow several tips for their safety.

It explained that it is essential to avoid tempting the diabetic child to consume or buy large quantities and different types of sweets, as the amount should be very small to prevent the child from craving more than necessary. Additionally, a specific portion of cake and cookies should be allocated for the child according to the doctor's and nutritionist's guidelines, and it is crucial to monitor their spending of holiday money to prevent them from buying large quantities of sweets.

Symptoms of Elevated Sugar:

General fatigue and malaise

Excessive sweating

Increased

Heart rate

Low blood pressure

Tingling sensations, especially in the extremities

Vision disturbances