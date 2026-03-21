استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز محافظي المحافظات ورؤساء المراكز ومشايخ القبائل وجمعًا من المواطنين، الذين قدموا للسلام عليه وتهنئته بحلول عيد الفطر.
ونوّه أمير جازان بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ورعاية بكل ما من شأنه رفعة الوطن وازدهاره، وتعزيز جودة الحياة للمواطن والمقيم، مشددًا على أهمية تكاتف الجميع في دعم مسيرة التنمية، والحفاظ على أمن الوطن واستقراره، مستلهمين القيم الراسخة التي قامت عليها هذه البلاد المباركة، سائلًا الله أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على الوطن بالمزيد من الخير والرخاء.
وأُقيم بهذه المناسبة حفل خطابي، استُهل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم كلمة الأهالي التي عبّر خلالها رئيس جامعة الملك سعود المكلف الدكتور علي بن محمد مسملي عن مشاعر الفرح بهذه المناسبة، لافتًا النظر إلى ما تحظى به منطقة جازان من دعم واهتمام أسهم في تحقيق التنمية والازدهار في مختلف المجالات.
بعدها ألقى الشاعر محمد أحمد عكور قصيدة فصحى، تلتها قصيدة نبطية ألقاها الشاعر سلطان المخشمي الفيفي، عبّرتا عن مشاعر الولاء والانتماء، والفرح بحلول العيد، وما تنعم به المملكة من أمن واستقرار.
كما عايد أمير منطقة جازان فضيلة عضو هيئة كبار العلماء مفوض الإفتاء بمنطقتي جازان وعسير الشيخ الدكتور جبريل بن محمد البصيلي، وذلك في مقر إقامته بمحافظة صبيا، بمناسبة عيد الفطر.
من جانبه، أعرب البصيلي عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على هذه اللفتة الكريمة، التي تعكس حرص القيادة على التواصل مع العلماء تقديرًا لجهودهم، داعيًا الله أن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره، وأن يحفظ قيادته.
كما عايد أمير جازان رئيس محكمة الاستئناف سابقًا الشيخ علي بن شيبان العامري، ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف الشيخ خالد بن أحمد معافا، بمناسبة عيد الفطر.
وبادل أمير المنطقة الجميع التهاني بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يعيدها على الجميع بالخير واليُمن والبركات، وأن يديم على هذه البلاد المباركة نعمة الأمن والاستقرار في ظل قيادتها.
The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, received the governors of the provinces, heads of centers, tribal chiefs, and a group of citizens who came to greet him and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
The Emir of Jazan emphasized the attention and care that the leadership gives to everything that contributes to the elevation and prosperity of the nation, and to enhancing the quality of life for citizens and residents. He stressed the importance of everyone coming together to support the development process and to maintain the security and stability of the homeland, drawing inspiration from the deep-rooted values upon which this blessed land was established, asking God to bring this blessed occasion back to the nation with more goodness and prosperity.
A ceremonial event was held on this occasion, beginning with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a speech from the community, during which the acting president of King Saud University, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Musmali, expressed feelings of joy on this occasion, highlighting the support and attention that the Jazan region receives, which has contributed to achieving development and prosperity in various fields.
Afterward, poet Mohammed Ahmed Akour recited a classical poem, followed by a Nabati poem recited by poet Sultan Al-Mukhshami Al-Fifi, both expressing feelings of loyalty and belonging, joy at the arrival of Eid, and the security and stability enjoyed by the Kingdom.
The Emir of the Jazan region also congratulated the esteemed member of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Mufti of the Jazan and Asir regions, Sheikh Dr. Jibril bin Mohammed Al-Busaili, at his residence in the governorate of Sabya, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
For his part, Al-Busaili expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the region for this kind gesture, which reflects the leadership's keenness to communicate with scholars in appreciation of their efforts, praying to God to maintain security and stability for the nation and to protect its leadership.
The Emir of Jazan also congratulated the former president of the Court of Appeals, Sheikh Ali bin Shayban Al-Amri, and the president of the Court of Appeals, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Muafa, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.
The Emir of the region exchanged congratulations with everyone on this happy occasion, asking God Almighty to bring it back to everyone with goodness, blessings, and prosperity, and to continue the blessing of security and stability in this blessed land under its leadership.