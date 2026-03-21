استقبل أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز محافظي المحافظات ورؤساء المراكز ومشايخ القبائل وجمعًا من المواطنين، الذين قدموا للسلام عليه وتهنئته بحلول عيد الفطر.

ونوّه أمير جازان بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ورعاية بكل ما من شأنه رفعة الوطن وازدهاره، وتعزيز جودة الحياة للمواطن والمقيم، مشددًا على أهمية تكاتف الجميع في دعم مسيرة التنمية، والحفاظ على أمن الوطن واستقراره، مستلهمين القيم الراسخة التي قامت عليها هذه البلاد المباركة، سائلًا الله أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على الوطن بالمزيد من الخير والرخاء.

وأُقيم بهذه المناسبة حفل خطابي، استُهل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، ثم كلمة الأهالي التي عبّر خلالها رئيس جامعة الملك سعود المكلف الدكتور علي بن محمد مسملي عن مشاعر الفرح بهذه المناسبة، لافتًا النظر إلى ما تحظى به منطقة جازان من دعم واهتمام أسهم في تحقيق التنمية والازدهار في مختلف المجالات.

بعدها ألقى الشاعر محمد أحمد عكور قصيدة فصحى، تلتها قصيدة نبطية ألقاها الشاعر سلطان المخشمي الفيفي، عبّرتا عن مشاعر الولاء والانتماء، والفرح بحلول العيد، وما تنعم به المملكة من أمن واستقرار.

كما عايد أمير منطقة جازان فضيلة عضو هيئة كبار العلماء مفوض الإفتاء بمنطقتي جازان وعسير الشيخ الدكتور جبريل بن محمد البصيلي، وذلك في مقر إقامته بمحافظة صبيا، بمناسبة عيد الفطر.

من جانبه، أعرب البصيلي عن شكره لأمير المنطقة على هذه اللفتة الكريمة، التي تعكس حرص القيادة على التواصل مع العلماء تقديرًا لجهودهم، داعيًا الله أن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره، وأن يحفظ قيادته.

كما عايد أمير جازان رئيس محكمة الاستئناف سابقًا الشيخ علي بن شيبان العامري، ورئيس محكمة الاستئناف الشيخ خالد بن أحمد معافا، بمناسبة عيد الفطر.

وبادل أمير المنطقة الجميع التهاني بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يعيدها على الجميع بالخير واليُمن والبركات، وأن يديم على هذه البلاد المباركة نعمة الأمن والاستقرار في ظل قيادتها.