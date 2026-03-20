أكد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة بدء فصل الربيع رسميًا اليوم الجمعة 20 مارس 2026 في السعودية والنصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية، مشيراً إلى انتهاء فصل الشتاء، الذي استمر 88 يومًا و23 ساعة و41 دقيقة.

وأضاف وقع الاعتدال الربيعي عند الساعة 05:46 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، وهو الحدث الفلكي الذي يحدد بداية الربيع فلكيًا في هذه المناطق.

وبين أبو زاهرة أن الشمس في لحظة الاعتدال تكون عمودية تمامًا على خط الاستواء، ويتوزع ضوؤها بشكل شبه متساوٍ بين نصفي الكرة الأرضية، بالتزامن مع عبورها الظاهري لخط الاستواء السماوي وانتقالها من الجنوب إلى الشمال، مع ميل يقترب من الصفر.

وأوضح أن الاعتدال يعني تقارب طول الليل والنهار في معظم أنحاء العالم، لكنه أوضح أنهما لا يتساويان تمامًا، إذ يزيد النهار دقائق قليلة.

و أرجع ذلك إلى أن الشمس تُرى كقرص لا كنقطة، إضافة إلى الانكسار الجوي الذي يجعلها تبدو أعلى من موقعها الحقيقي، ما يطيل طول النهار بنحو 5 إلى 7 دقائق في العروض المتوسطة.

وأشار إلى أن شروق الشمس في يوم الاعتدال يكون من الشرق الحقيقي وغروبها عند الغرب تمامًا، وهي سمة لا تتكرر إلا في يومي الاعتدال خلال العام.

و اختتم، سيستمر فصل الربيع فلكيًا نحو 92 يومًا و17 ساعة و40 دقيقة، حتى موعد الانقلاب الصيفي في 21 يونيو القادم.