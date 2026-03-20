أكد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة بدء فصل الربيع رسميًا اليوم الجمعة 20 مارس 2026 في السعودية والنصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية، مشيراً إلى انتهاء فصل الشتاء، الذي استمر 88 يومًا و23 ساعة و41 دقيقة.
وأضاف وقع الاعتدال الربيعي عند الساعة 05:46 مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، وهو الحدث الفلكي الذي يحدد بداية الربيع فلكيًا في هذه المناطق.
وبين أبو زاهرة أن الشمس في لحظة الاعتدال تكون عمودية تمامًا على خط الاستواء، ويتوزع ضوؤها بشكل شبه متساوٍ بين نصفي الكرة الأرضية، بالتزامن مع عبورها الظاهري لخط الاستواء السماوي وانتقالها من الجنوب إلى الشمال، مع ميل يقترب من الصفر.
وأوضح أن الاعتدال يعني تقارب طول الليل والنهار في معظم أنحاء العالم، لكنه أوضح أنهما لا يتساويان تمامًا، إذ يزيد النهار دقائق قليلة.
و أرجع ذلك إلى أن الشمس تُرى كقرص لا كنقطة، إضافة إلى الانكسار الجوي الذي يجعلها تبدو أعلى من موقعها الحقيقي، ما يطيل طول النهار بنحو 5 إلى 7 دقائق في العروض المتوسطة.
وأشار إلى أن شروق الشمس في يوم الاعتدال يكون من الشرق الحقيقي وغروبها عند الغرب تمامًا، وهي سمة لا تتكرر إلا في يومي الاعتدال خلال العام.
و اختتم، سيستمر فصل الربيع فلكيًا نحو 92 يومًا و17 ساعة و40 دقيقة، حتى موعد الانقلاب الصيفي في 21 يونيو القادم.
The President of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, confirmed that the spring season officially begins today, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Saudi Arabia and the northern hemisphere, indicating the end of winter, which lasted 88 days, 23 hours, and 41 minutes.
He added that the vernal equinox occurred at 05:46 PM Mecca time, which is the astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring astronomically in these regions.
Abu Zahra explained that at the moment of the equinox, the sun is directly overhead at the equator, and its light is distributed almost equally between the two hemispheres, coinciding with its apparent crossing of the celestial equator and its transition from south to north, with an inclination approaching zero.
He clarified that the equinox means that the length of night and day is close in most parts of the world, but he noted that they are not exactly equal, as the day is a few minutes longer.
This is attributed to the fact that the sun is seen as a disk rather than a point, in addition to atmospheric refraction that makes it appear higher than its actual position, which extends the length of the day by about 5 to 7 minutes in mid-latitudes.
He pointed out that on the day of the equinox, sunrise occurs from true east and sunset is exactly in the west, a characteristic that only repeats on the two equinox days throughout the year.
He concluded that the spring season will last astronomically for about 92 days, 17 hours, and 40 minutes, until the summer solstice on June 21.