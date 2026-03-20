The President of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, confirmed that the spring season officially begins today, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Saudi Arabia and the northern hemisphere, indicating the end of winter, which lasted 88 days, 23 hours, and 41 minutes.

He added that the vernal equinox occurred at 05:46 PM Mecca time, which is the astronomical event that marks the beginning of spring astronomically in these regions.

Abu Zahra explained that at the moment of the equinox, the sun is directly overhead at the equator, and its light is distributed almost equally between the two hemispheres, coinciding with its apparent crossing of the celestial equator and its transition from south to north, with an inclination approaching zero.

He clarified that the equinox means that the length of night and day is close in most parts of the world, but he noted that they are not exactly equal, as the day is a few minutes longer.

This is attributed to the fact that the sun is seen as a disk rather than a point, in addition to atmospheric refraction that makes it appear higher than its actual position, which extends the length of the day by about 5 to 7 minutes in mid-latitudes.

He pointed out that on the day of the equinox, sunrise occurs from true east and sunset is exactly in the west, a characteristic that only repeats on the two equinox days throughout the year.

He concluded that the spring season will last astronomically for about 92 days, 17 hours, and 40 minutes, until the summer solstice on June 21.