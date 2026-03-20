أمير تبوك يؤدي صلاة عيد الفطر المبارك مع جموع المصلين

أدى أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وجموع المصلين بمنطقة تبوك، صلاة عيد الفطر في جامع الوالدين بمدينة تبوك، وأم المصلين الشيخ سعود بن محمد العنزي، الذي حَمد الله سبحانه وأثنى عليه في بداية خطبته، وأوصى المسلمين بالفرح والسرور وبر الوالدين وصلة الأرحام.
وقال: نزداد يقينًا بعظم نعمة الأمن التي نعيشها كل يوم فبيوتنا ولله الحمد آمنة وقلوبنا مطمئنة وصلواتنا قائمة، وحياتنا تمضي في سكينة وطمأنينة وهذا بتوفيق الله ثم بجهود ولاة الأمر، الذين يسهرون على استقرار الوطن وأمنه وسلامة الجميع.
داعيًا الجميع بلزوم الجماعة والسمع والطاعة لقيادة بلادنا، واجتناب كل ما يخل بالأمن ويثير الخوف ونقل الشائعات، والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات الرسمية.
وفي ختام خطبته سأل المولى القدير بأن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها ودوام أفراحها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة.
وقد أديت الصلاة في محافظات ومراكز وقرى المنطقة كافة.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, along with a large congregation of worshippers in the Tabuk region, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Parents Mosque in the city of Tabuk. Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al-Anzi led the prayer, praising Allah Almighty and extolling Him at the beginning of his sermon, and advising Muslims to rejoice, honor their parents, and maintain family ties.
He said: "We are increasingly certain of the great blessing of security that we experience every day, for our homes are safe, and our hearts are at peace. Our prayers are ongoing, and our lives proceed in tranquility and reassurance, thanks to God's grace and the efforts of the leaders who stay vigilant for the stability and safety of our nation and the well-being of all."
He called on everyone to adhere to the community, to listen and obey the leadership of our country, to avoid anything that disrupts security, incites fear, spreads rumors, and to comply with the instructions issued by official authorities.
At the end of his sermon, he prayed to the Almighty to maintain the security, dignity, and continuous joy of our country under the wise leadership.
The prayer was performed in all the governorates, centers, and villages of the region.