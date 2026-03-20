أدى أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، وجموع المصلين بمنطقة تبوك، صلاة عيد الفطر في جامع الوالدين بمدينة تبوك، وأم المصلين الشيخ سعود بن محمد العنزي، الذي حَمد الله سبحانه وأثنى عليه في بداية خطبته، وأوصى المسلمين بالفرح والسرور وبر الوالدين وصلة الأرحام.

أمير تبوك يؤدي صلاة عيد الفطر المبارك مع جموع المصلين


وقال: نزداد يقينًا بعظم نعمة الأمن التي نعيشها كل يوم فبيوتنا ولله الحمد آمنة وقلوبنا مطمئنة وصلواتنا قائمة، وحياتنا تمضي في سكينة وطمأنينة وهذا بتوفيق الله ثم بجهود ولاة الأمر، الذين يسهرون على استقرار الوطن وأمنه وسلامة الجميع.

داعيًا الجميع بلزوم الجماعة والسمع والطاعة لقيادة بلادنا، واجتناب كل ما يخل بالأمن ويثير الخوف ونقل الشائعات، والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات الرسمية.
أمير تبوك يؤدي صلاة عيد الفطر المبارك مع جموع المصلين

وفي ختام خطبته سأل المولى القدير بأن يديم على بلادنا أمنها وعزها ودوام أفراحها في ظل القيادة الحكيمة.

وقد أديت الصلاة في محافظات ومراكز وقرى المنطقة كافة.