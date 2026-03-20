أمير تبوك يؤدي صلاة عيد الفطر المبارك مع جموع المصلين

The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, along with a large congregation of worshippers in the Tabuk region, performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Parents Mosque in the city of Tabuk. Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al-Anzi led the prayer, praising Allah Almighty and extolling Him at the beginning of his sermon, and advising Muslims to rejoice, honor their parents, and maintain family ties.

He said: "We are increasingly certain of the great blessing of security that we experience every day, for our homes are safe, and our hearts are at peace. Our prayers are ongoing, and our lives proceed in tranquility and reassurance, thanks to God's grace and the efforts of the leaders who stay vigilant for the stability and safety of our nation and the well-being of all."

He called on everyone to adhere to the community, to listen and obey the leadership of our country, to avoid anything that disrupts security, incites fear, spreads rumors, and to comply with the instructions issued by official authorities.



At the end of his sermon, he prayed to the Almighty to maintain the security, dignity, and continuous joy of our country under the wise leadership.

The prayer was performed in all the governorates, centers, and villages of the region.