The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, delivered a message to the citizens and residents of the Kingdom and to Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr. The message was delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari. Below is the text of the message:

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds, and peace and blessings be upon the Seal of the Prophets and Messengers, and upon his family and companions altogether.

My sons and daughters, my brothers and sisters, citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and all Muslims in various countries.

Peace be upon you and Allah's mercy and blessings:

All praise is due to Allah, who said in His glorious Book: (And complete the fast until the sunset. And glorify Allah for what He has guided you, and perhaps you will be grateful). We thank Him, the Almighty, for helping us to fast and pray during Ramadan, and we congratulate you on the blessed Eid al-Fitr, asking the Almighty to accept from us all good deeds, and to make it a holiday of goodness and peace, and to bring it back to our country and the Islamic nation with goodness, security, and stability.

My brothers and sisters

We praise Allah for the many blessings our country enjoys, the most important of which is the care for the Two Holy Mosques and the service of their visitors. We have dedicated all our resources to fulfill this duty, and we affirm that our efforts will continue - with Allah's permission - to provide everything necessary for the service and comfort of the guests of the Merciful and to ensure their safety, as this is a steadfast approach that this blessed state has followed since its inception.

By the grace of Allah, millions of Muslims have been able to perform Umrah and pray in the Two Holy Mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan with ease and tranquility, within a comprehensive system of care and organization, and through the sincere efforts of our sons and daughters.

Dear brothers and sisters

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made diligent efforts to support peace in the world, including its positions regarding the unfortunate events occurring in our region. This comes as an extension of the Kingdom's steadfast approach to containing crises and maintaining security and stability in the region and the world.

We ask Allah, the Almighty, to protect and guide our brave heroes, and our soldiers stationed at the borders, and to safeguard our dear homeland, the Islamic nation, and the entire world, and to grant us security and prosperity.

Every year, may you be well.