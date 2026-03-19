جدد رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد أحمد اليماحي إدانته الشديدة لاستمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة والمتكررة التي تستهدف عدداً من الدول العربية.

وأكد اليماحي في بيان أمس (الأربعاء) أن هذه الاعتداءات تضرب بعرض الحائط قواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وتُشكل تهديداً مباشراً للسلم والأمن على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي، مشيراً إلى أن استهداف المناطق السكنية والمنشآت المدنية والبنى التحتية الحيوية وسقوط ضحايا مدنيين أبرياء، يمثل انتهاكاً جسيماً للقانون الدولي الإنساني. وأوضح أن هذا العدوان يشكل تهديداً مباشراً للأمن القومي العربي، مؤكداً أن أمن الدول العربية كل لا يتجزأ، وأن أي اعتداء على دولة عربية هو اعتداء على الأمة العربية بأسرها. ودعا إيران إلى الوقف الفوري لأعمالها العدائية كافة واحترام سيادة الدول العربية وقواعد حسن الجوار.

وثمّن اليماحي يقظة وكفاءة القوات العسكرية في الدول العربية التي تتعرض لهذه الاعتداءات، مشيداً بقدرتها على التصدي لها وحماية أراضيها وصون مقدراتها، مجدداً دعم البرلمان العربي الكامل للإجراءات التي تتخذها هذه الدول لحفظ أمنها وسيادتها، وفقاً لحقها المشروع في الدفاع عن النفس.