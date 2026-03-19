The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Yamahi, renewed his strong condemnation of the ongoing blatant and repeated Iranian aggressions targeting several Arab countries.

Al-Yamahi confirmed in a statement yesterday (Wednesday) that these aggressions disregard the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter, and represent a direct threat to peace and security at both the regional and international levels. He pointed out that targeting residential areas, civilian facilities, and vital infrastructure, along with the casualties of innocent civilians, constitutes a grave violation of international humanitarian law. He clarified that this aggression poses a direct threat to Arab national security, emphasizing that the security of Arab countries is indivisible, and that any aggression against an Arab state is an aggression against the entire Arab nation. He called on Iran to immediately cease all its hostile actions and to respect the sovereignty of Arab countries and the principles of good neighborliness.

Al-Yamahi praised the vigilance and efficiency of the military forces in Arab countries that are facing these aggressions, commending their ability to confront them and protect their territories and safeguard their resources. He reiterated the full support of the Arab Parliament for the measures taken by these countries to preserve their security and sovereignty, in accordance with their legitimate right to self-defense.