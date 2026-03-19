فيما تقترب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران من نهاية أسبوعها الثالث على التوالي، من دون أن تلوح في الأفق أية بادرة على وقف قريب لإطلاق النار، يبدو أننا أمام عدة سيناريوهات؛ تراوح بين نهاية سريعة نسبياً، أو التحول إلى حرب استنزاف طويلة، وسط تحذيرات من اتساع رقعتها، ثمّة من يعتقدون أن الحرب قد تنتهي خلال فترة قصيرة بسبب التفوق العسكري الهائل للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، والإعلان عن تدمير نسبة كبيرة من القدرات الصاروخية والدفاعية الإيرانية، ما قلّص قدرة طهران الهجومية بشكل واضح.

وتشير التقديرات إلى أن مواصلة الضغط العسكري ستدفع إيران إلى القبول بتسوية ووقف النار خلال أسابيع، إلا أن هذا السيناريو يعتمد على كثافة الضربات ونجاحها في شلِّ البنية العسكرية الإيرانية.

لكن هناك سيناريو أكثر تعقيداً يتمثَّل في التحوّل إلى «حرب استنزاف»، من خلال تعطيل إيران طرق الطاقة العالمية، وشنِّ هجماتٍ غير مباشرة، وإطالة أمد الصراع لجعل تكلفته مرتفعة، وإغلاق أو تهديد مضيق هرمز، الذي يمرُّ عبره جزءٌ كبيرٌ من تجارة النفط العالمية.

فيما يتحدث سيناريو ثالث عن احتمالات اتساع رقعة الحرب إقليمياً، خصوصاً مع استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية على الدول الخليجية والعربية والإسلامية، ما يزيد من تعقيدات المشهد.

ومن هنا، فإن مستقبل الحرب يعتمد على عدة عوامل رئيسية، إلا أن السيناريو الأكثر ترجيحاً يتضمَّن مزيجاً من التصعيد ومحاولات احتواء النزاع، من دون حسم سريع ونهائي في المدى القريب.