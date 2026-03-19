فيما تقترب الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران من نهاية أسبوعها الثالث على التوالي، من دون أن تلوح في الأفق أية بادرة على وقف قريب لإطلاق النار، يبدو أننا أمام عدة سيناريوهات؛ تراوح بين نهاية سريعة نسبياً، أو التحول إلى حرب استنزاف طويلة، وسط تحذيرات من اتساع رقعتها، ثمّة من يعتقدون أن الحرب قد تنتهي خلال فترة قصيرة بسبب التفوق العسكري الهائل للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، والإعلان عن تدمير نسبة كبيرة من القدرات الصاروخية والدفاعية الإيرانية، ما قلّص قدرة طهران الهجومية بشكل واضح.
وتشير التقديرات إلى أن مواصلة الضغط العسكري ستدفع إيران إلى القبول بتسوية ووقف النار خلال أسابيع، إلا أن هذا السيناريو يعتمد على كثافة الضربات ونجاحها في شلِّ البنية العسكرية الإيرانية.
لكن هناك سيناريو أكثر تعقيداً يتمثَّل في التحوّل إلى «حرب استنزاف»، من خلال تعطيل إيران طرق الطاقة العالمية، وشنِّ هجماتٍ غير مباشرة، وإطالة أمد الصراع لجعل تكلفته مرتفعة، وإغلاق أو تهديد مضيق هرمز، الذي يمرُّ عبره جزءٌ كبيرٌ من تجارة النفط العالمية.
فيما يتحدث سيناريو ثالث عن احتمالات اتساع رقعة الحرب إقليمياً، خصوصاً مع استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية على الدول الخليجية والعربية والإسلامية، ما يزيد من تعقيدات المشهد.
ومن هنا، فإن مستقبل الحرب يعتمد على عدة عوامل رئيسية، إلا أن السيناريو الأكثر ترجيحاً يتضمَّن مزيجاً من التصعيد ومحاولات احتواء النزاع، من دون حسم سريع ونهائي في المدى القريب.
As the American-Israeli war with Iran approaches the end of its third consecutive week, with no signs of a near ceasefire on the horizon, it seems we are faced with several scenarios; ranging from a relatively quick end, to a shift towards a long war of attrition, amid warnings of its expansion. Some believe that the war may end in a short period due to the overwhelming military superiority of the United States and Israel, and the announcement of the destruction of a significant portion of Iran's missile and defensive capabilities, which has clearly reduced Tehran's offensive capacity.
Estimates suggest that continued military pressure will push Iran to accept a settlement and ceasefire within weeks, but this scenario depends on the intensity of the strikes and their success in crippling the Iranian military infrastructure.
However, there is a more complex scenario involving a shift to a "war of attrition," by disrupting Iran's global energy routes, launching indirect attacks, and prolonging the conflict to increase its cost, as well as closing or threatening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large portion of global oil trade passes.
A third scenario discusses the possibilities of the war expanding regionally, especially with the continued Iranian attacks on Gulf, Arab, and Islamic countries, which complicates the situation further.
Thus, the future of the war depends on several key factors, but the most likely scenario involves a mix of escalation and attempts to contain the conflict, without a quick and definitive resolution in the near term.