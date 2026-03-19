As the American-Israeli war with Iran approaches the end of its third consecutive week, with no signs of a near ceasefire on the horizon, it seems we are faced with several scenarios; ranging from a relatively quick end, to a shift towards a long war of attrition, amid warnings of its expansion. Some believe that the war may end in a short period due to the overwhelming military superiority of the United States and Israel, and the announcement of the destruction of a significant portion of Iran's missile and defensive capabilities, which has clearly reduced Tehran's offensive capacity.

Estimates suggest that continued military pressure will push Iran to accept a settlement and ceasefire within weeks, but this scenario depends on the intensity of the strikes and their success in crippling the Iranian military infrastructure.

However, there is a more complex scenario involving a shift to a "war of attrition," by disrupting Iran's global energy routes, launching indirect attacks, and prolonging the conflict to increase its cost, as well as closing or threatening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large portion of global oil trade passes.

A third scenario discusses the possibilities of the war expanding regionally, especially with the continued Iranian attacks on Gulf, Arab, and Islamic countries, which complicates the situation further.

Thus, the future of the war depends on several key factors, but the most likely scenario involves a mix of escalation and attempts to contain the conflict, without a quick and definitive resolution in the near term.