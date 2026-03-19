التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في العاصمة الرياض، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في الأردن أيمن الصفدي، ووزير خارجية تركيا هاكان فيدان، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء خارجية مجموعة من الدول العربية والإسلامية.
وتم التباحث حول مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور بهذا الشأن.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met in the capital Riyadh with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the consultative meeting of foreign ministers from a group of Arab and Islamic countries.
They discussed the latest developments in the current situation and the continuation of coordination and consultation in this regard.