التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في العاصمة الرياض، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في الأردن أيمن الصفدي، ووزير خارجية تركيا هاكان فيدان، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء خارجية مجموعة من الدول العربية والإسلامية.

وتم التباحث حول مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة، واستمرار التنسيق والتشاور بهذا الشأن.