التقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض الأربعاء، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في الأردن أيمن الصفدي، وذلك على هامش الاجتماع التشاوري لوزراء خارجية مجموعة من الدول العربية والإسلامية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة والاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة على دول المنطقة، واستمرار التنسيق الثنائي بهذا الشأن، كما بحث الوزيران الجهود المبذولة لخفض التصعيد وإحلال الأمن والسلام في المنطقة.