Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met in Riyadh on Wednesday with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, on the sidelines of the consultative meeting of Foreign Ministers from a group of Arab and Islamic countries.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the current situation and the ongoing Iranian assaults on the countries of the region, as well as the continuation of bilateral coordination in this regard. The two ministers also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions and achieve security and peace in the region.