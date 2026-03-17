The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, made a phone call today to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the United Arab Emirates.

During the call, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed the latest developments in the region, in light of the challenges it faces, foremost among them the malicious Iranian attacks targeting the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region.

Both sides affirmed the strength of the fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries and their commitment to enhancing cooperation and joint coordination to contribute to establishing security and stability in the region, ensuring the safety of citizens and residents.

The Minister of Interior also affirmed Saudi Arabia's solidarity and support for all measures taken by the sisterly United Arab Emirates to maintain its security and stability.