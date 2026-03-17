أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم، بنائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية الشيخ سيف بن زايد آل نهيان في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة.

وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، في ظل ما تشهده من تحديات، وفي مقدمتها الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي تستهدف أمن واستقرار دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمنطقة.

وأكد الجانبان متانة الروابط الأخوية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وحرصهما على تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويحقق سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.

كما أكد وزير الداخلية تضامن السعودية ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه دولة الإمارات الشقيقة من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.