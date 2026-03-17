برعايةٍ ودعمٍ مستمر من وزارة التعليم في تمكين الجامعات وتعزيز حضورها العلمي والابتكاري عالمياً، واصلت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل حضورها المشرّف في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، من خلال استعراض 3 ابتكارات علمية نوعية، حصدت من خلالها ميداليتين ذهبية وبرونزية، في إنجاز يعكس التميز البحثي والابتكاري للجامعة.

وحصل ابتكار بعنوان «قبة بصرية مفرغة لتحسين أداء الألواح الشمسية» للدكتور مساعد الزهراني، بمشاركة عدد من طلبة الجامعة الباحثين على الميدالية الذهبية، إذ يهدف الابتكار إلى تحسين كفاءة الألواح الشمسية من خلال تصميم بصري مبتكر يسهم في تعزيز التقاط الطاقة الشمسية ورفع كفاءة الأداء.

3 ابتكارات نوعية في معرض جنيف الدولي لجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل

كما نال الميدالية البرونزية كل من ابتكار «تصميم نظام تبريد للتقليل من تساقط الشعر الناتج عن العلاج الكيميائي» للدكتور مراد الثبيتي، بمشاركة طلبة من الكوادر الطلابية البحثية، وابتكار «طرق لعلاج الكسور العظمية للمرضى» للدكتور محمد بارجاء، بمشاركة طلبة الجامعة ضمن فرق البحث والتطوير، في مجالات بحثية تعكس تنوع الابتكار بين الحلول الطبية والتقنيات الهندسية.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتداداً لدور الجامعة الريادي، ممثلةً بوكالة البحث العلمي والابتكار، في دعم منظومة الابتكار والاختراع، وتعزيز الأثر العلمي والاقتصادي عالمياً، وتمكين الباحثين والمبتكرين من تمثيل الوطن في المحافل الدولية بكفاءة وتميز، إلى جانب إتاحة الفرصة لطلبة الجامعة للمشاركة الفاعلة في مشاريع الابتكار والبحث التطبيقي.

من جانبه، أوضح عميد معهد الابتكار وريادة الأعمال الدكتور مساعد الزهراني أن مشاركة الجامعة في هذا المحفل الدولي تأتي ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز حضورها البحثي عالمياً، وتمكين المبتكرين والباحثين وطلبة الجامعة من تحويل أفكارهم العلمية إلى حلول تطبيقية ذات أثر.

وأشار إلى أن هذه الإنجازات تعكس ما تشهده المملكة من حراك علمي متسارع في مجالات البحث والابتكار، وحجم الاستثمار في الإنسان السعودي، وما تحققه منظومة التعليم من تقدم نوعي في مجالات الابتكار والبحث العلمي، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو بناء اقتصاد معرفي وتعزيز حضور المملكة في مؤشرات الابتكار العالمية.

وأضاف أن الجامعة، بدعم ومتابعة من رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، تواصل دعم الباحثين والمبتكرين من أعضاء هيئة التدريس والطلبة من خلال توفير بيئة محفزة للبحث والتطوير، وتعزيز الشراكات العلمية، بما يسهم في تحويل مخرجات البحث العلمي إلى ابتكارات تسهم في خدمة المجتمع والتنمية الوطنية.