3 ابتكارات نوعية في معرض جنيف الدولي لجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل

With continuous sponsorship and support from the Ministry of Education in empowering universities and enhancing their scientific and innovative presence globally, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University has continued its honorable presence at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, showcasing three high-quality scientific innovations, through which it won two medals: one gold and one bronze, in an achievement that reflects the university's research and innovative excellence.

One innovation titled "Hollow Optical Dome to Improve Solar Panel Performance" by Dr. Musaed Al-Zahrani, in collaboration with several research students from the university, won the gold medal. This innovation aims to improve the efficiency of solar panels through an innovative optical design that contributes to enhancing solar energy capture and increasing performance efficiency.

The bronze medal was awarded to both the innovation "Cooling System Design to Reduce Hair Loss Resulting from Chemotherapy" by Dr. Murad Al-Thubaiti, with the participation of students from the research student body, and the innovation "Methods for Treating Bone Fractures in Patients" by Dr. Mohammed Barja, with the participation of university students within research and development teams, in research fields that reflect the diversity of innovation between medical solutions and engineering technologies.

This achievement comes as an extension of the university's pioneering role, represented by the Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, in supporting the innovation and invention ecosystem, enhancing scientific and economic impact globally, and enabling researchers and innovators to represent the nation in international forums with efficiency and excellence, alongside providing university students the opportunity to actively participate in innovation and applied research projects.

For his part, the Dean of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Musaed Al-Zahrani, explained that the university's participation in this international event is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its global research presence and empower innovators, researchers, and university students to transform their scientific ideas into impactful practical solutions.

He pointed out that these achievements reflect the rapid scientific movement in the Kingdom in the fields of research and innovation, the level of investment in Saudi human resources, and the qualitative progress that the education system is achieving in the fields of innovation and scientific research, contributing to the realization of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 towards building a knowledge economy and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in global innovation indicators.

He added that the university, with the support and follow-up of the university president, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, continues to support researchers and innovators among faculty members and students by providing an encouraging environment for research and development, and enhancing scientific partnerships, which contributes to transforming the outputs of scientific research into innovations that serve the community and national development.