3 ابتكارات نوعية في معرض جنيف الدولي لجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل

برعايةٍ ودعمٍ مستمر من وزارة التعليم في تمكين الجامعات وتعزيز حضورها العلمي والابتكاري عالمياً، واصلت جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل حضورها المشرّف في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، من خلال استعراض 3 ابتكارات علمية نوعية، حصدت من خلالها ميداليتين ذهبية وبرونزية، في إنجاز يعكس التميز البحثي والابتكاري للجامعة.
وحصل ابتكار بعنوان «قبة بصرية مفرغة لتحسين أداء الألواح الشمسية» للدكتور مساعد الزهراني، بمشاركة عدد من طلبة الجامعة الباحثين على الميدالية الذهبية، إذ يهدف الابتكار إلى تحسين كفاءة الألواح الشمسية من خلال تصميم بصري مبتكر يسهم في تعزيز التقاط الطاقة الشمسية ورفع كفاءة الأداء.
كما نال الميدالية البرونزية كل من ابتكار «تصميم نظام تبريد للتقليل من تساقط الشعر الناتج عن العلاج الكيميائي» للدكتور مراد الثبيتي، بمشاركة طلبة من الكوادر الطلابية البحثية، وابتكار «طرق لعلاج الكسور العظمية للمرضى» للدكتور محمد بارجاء، بمشاركة طلبة الجامعة ضمن فرق البحث والتطوير، في مجالات بحثية تعكس تنوع الابتكار بين الحلول الطبية والتقنيات الهندسية.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتداداً لدور الجامعة الريادي، ممثلةً بوكالة البحث العلمي والابتكار، في دعم منظومة الابتكار والاختراع، وتعزيز الأثر العلمي والاقتصادي عالمياً، وتمكين الباحثين والمبتكرين من تمثيل الوطن في المحافل الدولية بكفاءة وتميز، إلى جانب إتاحة الفرصة لطلبة الجامعة للمشاركة الفاعلة في مشاريع الابتكار والبحث التطبيقي.
من جانبه، أوضح عميد معهد الابتكار وريادة الأعمال الدكتور مساعد الزهراني أن مشاركة الجامعة في هذا المحفل الدولي تأتي ضمن جهودها المستمرة لتعزيز حضورها البحثي عالمياً، وتمكين المبتكرين والباحثين وطلبة الجامعة من تحويل أفكارهم العلمية إلى حلول تطبيقية ذات أثر.
وأشار إلى أن هذه الإنجازات تعكس ما تشهده المملكة من حراك علمي متسارع في مجالات البحث والابتكار، وحجم الاستثمار في الإنسان السعودي، وما تحققه منظومة التعليم من تقدم نوعي في مجالات الابتكار والبحث العلمي، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 نحو بناء اقتصاد معرفي وتعزيز حضور المملكة في مؤشرات الابتكار العالمية.
وأضاف أن الجامعة، بدعم ومتابعة من رئيس الجامعة الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، تواصل دعم الباحثين والمبتكرين من أعضاء هيئة التدريس والطلبة من خلال توفير بيئة محفزة للبحث والتطوير، وتعزيز الشراكات العلمية، بما يسهم في تحويل مخرجات البحث العلمي إلى ابتكارات تسهم في خدمة المجتمع والتنمية الوطنية.
With continuous sponsorship and support from the Ministry of Education in empowering universities and enhancing their scientific and innovative presence globally, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University has continued its honorable presence at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, showcasing three high-quality scientific innovations, through which it won two medals: one gold and one bronze, in an achievement that reflects the university's research and innovative excellence.
One innovation titled "Hollow Optical Dome to Improve Solar Panel Performance" by Dr. Musaed Al-Zahrani, in collaboration with several research students from the university, won the gold medal. This innovation aims to improve the efficiency of solar panels through an innovative optical design that contributes to enhancing solar energy capture and increasing performance efficiency.
The bronze medal was awarded to both the innovation "Cooling System Design to Reduce Hair Loss Resulting from Chemotherapy" by Dr. Murad Al-Thubaiti, with the participation of students from the research student body, and the innovation "Methods for Treating Bone Fractures in Patients" by Dr. Mohammed Barja, with the participation of university students within research and development teams, in research fields that reflect the diversity of innovation between medical solutions and engineering technologies.
This achievement comes as an extension of the university's pioneering role, represented by the Agency for Scientific Research and Innovation, in supporting the innovation and invention ecosystem, enhancing scientific and economic impact globally, and enabling researchers and innovators to represent the nation in international forums with efficiency and excellence, alongside providing university students the opportunity to actively participate in innovation and applied research projects.
For his part, the Dean of the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Musaed Al-Zahrani, explained that the university's participation in this international event is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its global research presence and empower innovators, researchers, and university students to transform their scientific ideas into impactful practical solutions.
He pointed out that these achievements reflect the rapid scientific movement in the Kingdom in the fields of research and innovation, the level of investment in Saudi human resources, and the qualitative progress that the education system is achieving in the fields of innovation and scientific research, contributing to the realization of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 towards building a knowledge economy and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in global innovation indicators.
He added that the university, with the support and follow-up of the university president, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, continues to support researchers and innovators among faculty members and students by providing an encouraging environment for research and development, and enhancing scientific partnerships, which contributes to transforming the outputs of scientific research into innovations that serve the community and national development.