أوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي السعودي نفّذت سلسلة من العمليات الدقيقة والناجحة لاعتراض وتدمير طائرات مسيّرة معادية في أوقات متفرقة، أمس، وشملت هذه العمليات اعتراض 3 مسيّرات في منطقتي الرياض والشرقية، إضافة إلى تدمير أعداد أخرى من المسيّرات في المنطقة الشرقية، توزعت على النحو الآتي؛ 12 مسيّرة، 6 مسيّرات، 5 مسيّرات، 3 مسيّرات، 9 مسيّرات، 7 مسيّرات، 5 مسيّرات، 6 مسيّرات، 7 مسيّرات.
وتعكس هذه النجاحات الجهود المتواصلة والجاهزية العالية لقوات الدفاع الجوي، التي تواصل أداء مهماتها بكفاءة واحترافية لحماية أجواء المملكة وتعزيز أمنها واستقرارها.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, clarified that the Saudi air defense forces carried out a series of precise and successful operations to intercept and destroy hostile drones at various times yesterday. These operations included the interception of 3 drones in the Riyadh and Eastern regions, in addition to the destruction of several other drones in the Eastern region, distributed as follows; 12 drones, 6 drones, 5 drones, 3 drones, 9 drones, 7 drones, 5 drones, 6 drones, 7 drones.
These successes reflect the continuous efforts and high readiness of the air defense forces, which continue to perform their missions efficiently and professionally to protect the skies of the Kingdom and enhance its security and stability.