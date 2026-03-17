أوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، أن قوات الدفاع الجوي السعودي نفّذت سلسلة من العمليات الدقيقة والناجحة لاعتراض وتدمير طائرات مسيّرة معادية في أوقات متفرقة، أمس، وشملت هذه العمليات اعتراض 3 مسيّرات في منطقتي الرياض والشرقية، إضافة إلى تدمير أعداد أخرى من المسيّرات في المنطقة الشرقية، توزعت على النحو الآتي؛ 12 مسيّرة، 6 مسيّرات، 5 مسيّرات، 3 مسيّرات، 9 مسيّرات، 7 مسيّرات، 5 مسيّرات، 6 مسيّرات، 7 مسيّرات.

وتعكس هذه النجاحات الجهود المتواصلة والجاهزية العالية لقوات الدفاع الجوي، التي تواصل أداء مهماتها بكفاءة واحترافية لحماية أجواء المملكة وتعزيز أمنها واستقرارها.