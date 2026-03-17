The Republic of Portugal condemned the unjustified Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries in the region.

The Portuguese government confirmed, in a statement published on its official website, that the Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan must stop immediately, calling on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid escalation, protect international peace and security, and ensure regional stability in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

The Portuguese government stated: "The long-standing Iranian nuclear program, which has been a source of concern for the international community, must be terminated."