أدانت جمهورية البرتغال الهجمات الإيرانية غير المبررة على المملكة العربية السعودية، ودول الجوار في المنطقة.

وأكدت الحكومة البرتغالية، في بيان نشر على موقعها الرسمي، أن الهجمات الإيرانية على المملكة العربية السعودية، وقطر، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، والكويت، والأردن، يجب أن تتوقف فوراً، داعية جميع الأطراف إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط النفس لتجنب التصعيد، وحماية السلم والأمن الدوليين، وضمان الاستقرار الإقليمي بما يتماشى مع ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وقالت الحكومة البرتغالية: «يجب إنهاء البرنامج النووي الإيراني الذي ظل طويلاً مصدر قلق للمجتمع الدولي».