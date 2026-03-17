The Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour Hilal Al-Mushaiti, chaired a joint coordination meeting that included several relevant entities in agricultural production and supply chains; aimed at enhancing the food supply system and increasing the sustainability of agricultural production by adopting best practices that contribute to increasing local production and raising self-sufficiency rates, which supports achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in the field of food security.

Participating in the meeting were the heads of specialized committees in the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, including committees for: agriculture, food security, poultry producers, dairy producers, and the feed committee, in addition to supporting entities such as: the General Authority for Food Security, the General Authority for Food and Drug, the National Industrial Development Center, the National Agricultural Services Company, and the Waqaa Center.

The meeting addressed efforts to develop and sustain the agricultural sector, facilitate the flow of food products to and from the Kingdom, enhance coordination between government and private entities, as well as improve logistical operations for feed inputs and build an effective communication network that supports national food security.

The participants also appreciated the significant support provided by the wise leadership to the agricultural sector, which has contributed to achieving qualitative leaps, most notably the increase in the sector's contribution to the GDP to 114 billion riyals by the end of 2024, and achieving self-sufficiency rates exceeding 100% for many agricultural products and crops, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position in the field of food security.