رأس نائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور هلال المشيطي، اجتماعاً تنسيقياً مشتركاً ضم عدداً من الجهات المعنية بالإنتاج الزراعي وسلاسل الإمداد؛ بهدف تعزيز منظومة الإمداد الغذائي ورفع استدامة الإنتاج الزراعي عبر تبني أفضل الممارسات التي تسهم في زيادة الإنتاج المحلي ورفع نسب الاكتفاء الذاتي، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في مجال الأمن الغذائي.

شارك في الاجتماع رؤساء اللجان المتخصصة في اتحاد الغرف السعودية، ومنها لجان: الزراعة، الأمن الغذائي، منتجي الدواجن، منتجي الألبان، ولجنة الأعلاف، إضافة إلى جهات داعمة مثل: الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، المركز الوطني للتنمية الصناعية، الشركة الوطنية للخدمات الزراعية، ومركز وقاء.

وتناول الاجتماع جهود تطوير القطاع الزراعي واستدامته، وتسهيل انسياب المنتجات الغذائية من وإلى المملكة، وتعزيز التنسيق بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة، إلى جانب تحسين العمليات اللوجستية لمدخلات الأعلاف وبناء شبكة تواصل فعّالة تدعم الأمن الغذائي الوطني.

كما ثمّن المشاركون الدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة للقطاع الزراعي، والذي أسهم في تحقيق قفزات نوعية، أبرزها ارتفاع مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي إلى 114 مليار ريال بنهاية 2024، وتحقيق العديد من المنتجات والمحاصيل الزراعية نسب اكتفاء ذاتي تجاوزت 100%، مما عزز مكانة المملكة في مجال الأمن الغذائي.