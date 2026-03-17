أوضح مفتي عام المملكة سابقاً الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن باز، أن المسلم إذا أراد صلاة الجمعة فيغتسل بحسب نص الحديث، مؤكداً أن الغُسل لصلاة العيد لم يرد فيه نص، وإذا اغتسل فلا بأس؛ لأنها تشبه الجمعة من جهة أنها صلاة فيها اجتماع، مشيراً إلى أن النص جاء في صلاة الجمعة، لذا يستحب لها الغسل، والوضوء عند قراءة القرآن أفضل، إلا أنه لا يجب الوضوء إلا إذا كان يقرأ من المصحف، أما إذا كان يقرأ عن ظهر قلب فليس بواجب الوضوء، و له أن يقرأ وإن كان على حدث، إذا لم يكن جنباً، أما الجنب فلا يقرأ حتى يغتسل.
The former Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, clarified that if a Muslim wishes to perform the Friday prayer, he should take a ritual bath according to the text of the hadith. He emphasized that there is no specific text regarding the bath for the Eid prayer, but if one does take a bath, it is permissible; because it resembles Friday in that it is a prayer involving a gathering. He pointed out that the text pertains to the Friday prayer, thus it is recommended to take a bath for it, and performing ablution while reading the Quran is better. However, ablution is not obligatory unless one is reading from the Mushaf; if one is reciting from memory, ablution is not required, and one may read even while in a state of minor impurity, as long as he is not in a state of major impurity. A person in a state of major impurity should not read until he has taken a bath.