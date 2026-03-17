أوضح مفتي عام المملكة سابقاً الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن باز، أن المسلم إذا أراد صلاة الجمعة فيغتسل بحسب نص الحديث، مؤكداً أن الغُسل لصلاة العيد لم يرد فيه نص، وإذا اغتسل فلا بأس؛ لأنها تشبه الجمعة من جهة أنها صلاة فيها اجتماع، مشيراً إلى أن النص جاء في صلاة الجمعة، لذا يستحب لها الغسل، والوضوء عند قراءة القرآن أفضل، إلا أنه لا يجب الوضوء إلا إذا كان يقرأ من المصحف، أما إذا كان يقرأ عن ظهر قلب فليس بواجب الوضوء، و له أن يقرأ وإن كان على حدث، إذا لم يكن جنباً، أما الجنب فلا يقرأ حتى يغتسل.