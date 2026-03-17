The former Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, clarified that if a Muslim wishes to perform the Friday prayer, he should take a ritual bath according to the text of the hadith. He emphasized that there is no specific text regarding the bath for the Eid prayer, but if one does take a bath, it is permissible; because it resembles Friday in that it is a prayer involving a gathering. He pointed out that the text pertains to the Friday prayer, thus it is recommended to take a bath for it, and performing ablution while reading the Quran is better. However, ablution is not obligatory unless one is reading from the Mushaf; if one is reciting from memory, ablution is not required, and one may read even while in a state of minor impurity, as long as he is not in a state of major impurity. A person in a state of major impurity should not read until he has taken a bath.