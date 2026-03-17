The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh Fawzan Al-Fawzan, clarified a number of jurisprudential rulings related to Eid al-Fitr and Zakat al-Fitr. He began his speech by praising Allah Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed upon Muslims in observing the fast of Ramadan and performing its prayers, asking Allah to accept everyone's good deeds. He explained that Allah has ordained for Muslims the celebration of Eid al-Fitr as a way of thanking Him for the completion of fasting, and that it is recommended to say Takbir upon the entrance of the month of Shawwal until the end of the Eid sermon. He also pointed out the desirability of breaking the fast before going out for the Eid prayer, preferably with dates, following the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He emphasized that the Eid prayers are a communal obligation (Fard Kifayah), and some scholars have stated that it is an individual obligation (Fard Ayn), and it should not be neglected. It is also recommended for women to attend, provided they adhere to modesty, and it is permissible for distinguishable boys to attend as well.

He clarified that if Eid coincides with Friday, those who attend the Eid prayer are excused from attending the Friday prayer and can pray Dhuhr instead. However, those who do not attend the Eid prayer must attend Friday prayer, and it is the Imam's duty to hold it for those who wish to attend. He also explained that Zakat al-Fitr was ordained to purify the fasting person from idle talk and obscenity, and to provide for the poor on the day of Eid. It is obligatory for every Muslim who possesses more than their needs on the day of Eid and its night, and they should give it on behalf of themselves and those they support. The amount is one Sa' (a measure) of the local food, and the time for giving it begins at sunset on the last day of Ramadan and ends with the Eid prayer. It is permissible to give it a day or two before Eid, but delaying it beyond its time is a sin, and it must be given to the poor.

Sheikh Al-Fawzan also explained that if someone dies before sunset on the night of Eid, Zakat does not become obligatory for them. It is recommended to give it on behalf of an unborn child, but it is not obligatory. He stressed that it is not permissible to give the monetary equivalent instead of food for Zakat al-Fitr, which is the opinion of the majority of scholars, as there is no evidence of this from the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He pointed out that charitable organizations act as agents for the giver of Zakat, and they should only accept what they can distribute before the Eid prayer, and it is not permissible to delay its distribution. In conclusion, he prayed to Allah Almighty to accept the fasting, prayers, and Zakat of Muslims, to bring them good in the seasons, and to protect the country and its leaders.