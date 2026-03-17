أوضح المفتي العام للمملكة العربية السعودية، رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء، الشيخ الدكتور صالح فوزان الفوزان، عدداً من الأحكام الفقهية المتعلقة بعيد الفطر وزكاة الفطر، وبدأ حديثه بحمد الله تعالى على ما أنعم به على المسلمين من صيام رمضان وقيامه، سائلاً الله أن يتقبل من الجميع أعمالهم الصالحة، وبيّن أن الله شرع للمسلمين عيد الفطر شكراً له على إتمام الصيام، وأن التكبير يُسن عند دخول شهر شوال حتى انتهاء خطبة العيد، كما أشار إلى استحباب إفطار المسلم قبل الخروج لصلاة العيد، ويفضل أن يكون الإفطار على تمرات اقتداءً بالنبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، وأكد أن صلاة العيدين فرض كفاية، وقيل إنها فرض عين، ولا ينبغي تركها، كما يُسن خروج النساء إليها بشرط الالتزام بالحشمة، ويُشرع خروج الصبيان المميزين كذلك.

وبيّن أنه إذا وافق العيد يوم الجمعة، فإن من شهد صلاة العيد يُرخّص له في ترك الجمعة ويصلي الظهر، أما من لم يصل العيد فعليه حضور الجمعة، وعلى الإمام إقامتها لمن أراد شهودها، كما أوضح أن زكاة الفطر شرعت لتطهير الصائم من اللغو والرفث، ولإغناء الفقراء يوم العيد، وأنها واجبة على كل مسلم يملك ما يزيد عن حاجته يوم العيد وليلته، ويخرجها عن نفسه ومن يعولهم، ومقدارها صاع من طعام البلد، ويبدأ وقت إخراجها من غروب شمس آخر يوم من رمضان، وينتهي بصلاة العيد، ويجوز تقديمها قبل العيد بيوم أو يومين، أما تأخيرها عن وقتها فهو إثم، ويجب إخراجها للفقراء.

كما أوضح الشيخ الفوزان، أن من مات قبل غروب شمس ليلة العيد لا تجب عنه الزكاة، ويستحب إخراجها عن الجنين دون وجوب، وشدد على أنه لا يجوز إخراج القيمة بدل الطعام في زكاة الفطر، وهو قول جمهور العلماء، لعدم ورود ذلك عن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم. وأشار إلى أن الجمعيات الخيرية تُعد وكيلة عن المزكي، ولا يجوز لها أن تستقبل إلا ما تستطيع توزيعه قبل صلاة العيد، ولا يجوز تأخير صرفها. وفي ختام بيانه، دعا الله تعالى أن يتقبل من المسلمين صيامهم وقيامهم وزكاتهم، وأن يعيد عليهم المواسم بالخير، وأن يحفظ البلاد وولاة أمرها.