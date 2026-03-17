The Supreme Court has called upon all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan for this year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026.

In a statement from the court, it was mentioned that based on the Supreme Court's decision dated 29/8/1447 AH, that Wednesday, 1/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/2/2026, is the first day of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH; the Supreme Court urges all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, 29/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026.

The Supreme Court requests those who sight it with the naked eye or through telescopes to inform the nearest court and register their testimony there, or to contact the nearest center to assist them in reaching the nearest court.

The Supreme Court hopes that those who have the ability to sight the moon will pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and seek the reward and merit in participating; as it involves cooperation in righteousness and piety, and benefits all Muslims.