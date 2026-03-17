Sky enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating a unique sight at dawn on Tuesday, the 28th of Ramadan, as the crescent of the month can be observed adorning the eastern horizon just before sunrise.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, explained that the slender crescent will appear to the upper right of the sunrise point, providing a golden and final opportunity to observe it clearly across the Arab world, before it gets closer to the sun's glare and enters the new moon phase.

Abu Zahra noted that this scene is not only of astronomical value but also resonates with the feelings of those who fast, as the moon is associated with the spiritual nights of Ramadan. With its faint appearance in the dawn of the last days, it seems to bid farewell to those nights filled with worship, in a moment of reflection that evokes the beauty and completeness of the month before it turns its pages.

On the morning of Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan, the moon's proximity to the sun increases, making its angular elongation extremely small, and the illuminated part of it becomes very thin, while its height above the horizon decreases. As the dawn brightens, its faint light is overshadowed, making it nearly impossible to see with the naked eye compared to the previous day.

Abu Zahra added that the curtain falls astronomically on the holy month on Thursday, the 30th of Ramadan, when the moon reaches the conjunction phase for the month of Shawwal at 4:23 AM Mecca time. At this moment, the moon and the sun align on the same celestial longitude, marking the end of its journey in the Ramadan sky and its readiness for the birth of the Eid crescent, signaling the start of the new month.