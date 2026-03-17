يترقّب عشّاق السماء مع اقتراب رحيل شهر الصيام مشهداً فريداً فجر الثلاثاء 28 رمضان، إذ يمكن رصد هلال نهاية الشهر وهو يتزيّن في الأفق الشرقي قبل شروق الشمس بقليل.

وأوضح رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة، المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة، أن الهلال النحيل سيظهر أعلى يمين نقطة الشروق، في فرصة ذهبية وأخيرة لرصده بوضوح في مختلف أنحاء الوطن العربي، قبل أن يقترب أكثر من وهج الشمس ويدخل مرحلة المحاق.

وأشار أبو زاهرة، إلى أن هذا المشهد لا يحمل قيمة فلكية فحسب، بل يلامس وجدان الصائمين، إذ ارتبط القمر بليالي رمضان الروحانية. ومع ظهوره الخافت في فجر الأيام الأخيرة، يبدو وكأنه يودّع تلك الليالي المفعمة بالعبادة، في لحظة تأمل تستحضر جمال الشهر وتمامه قبل أن يطوي صفحاته.

وفي صباح الأربعاء 29 رمضان، يزداد اقتراب القمر من الشمس، فتصبح استطالته الزاوية صغيرة للغاية، ويغدو الجزء المضيء منه شديد النحافة، كما ينخفض ارتفاعه فوق الأفق. ومع ازدياد سطوع الفجر، يطمس ضوءه الخافت، لتصبح رؤيته بالعين المجردة شبه مستحيلة مقارنة باليوم السابق.

وأضاف أبو زاهرة أن الستار يُسدل فلكياً على الشهر الفضيل الخميس 30 رمضان، حين يصل القمر إلى مرحلة الاقتران لشهر شوال عند الـ4:23 فجراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة. وفي هذه اللحظة يجتمع القمر والشمس على خط طول سماوي واحد، معلناً نهاية رحلته في سماء رمضان واستعداده لميلاد هلال العيد إيذاناً ببدء الشهر الجديد.