شددت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن خدمات المستفيدين في عطلة العيد الفطر المبارك ستكون حصراً على الحالات الطارئة التي لا يمكن تنفيذها عبر الخدمات الإلكترونية للجوازات عبر منصة أبشر وأبشر أعمال ومقيم. وأوضحت أوقات وساعات العمل خلال إجازة عيد الفطر، وحددت في منطقة الرياض شعبة الجوازات في حي الرمال من الثامنة صباحاً حتى الثانية والنصف ظهراً. وفي منطقة مكة المكرمة تعمل شعبتا التحلية والصيرفي، وفي منطقتي الباحة والجوف العمل من العاشرة حتى الثانية ظهرا. وأكدت أن أول أيام عيد الفطر المبارك إجازة رسمية في جميع المناطق.
ونوهت للمستفيدين إمكانية معالجة ظهور أي رسالة تعيق تنفيذ الخدمات إلكترونياً عن طريق خدمتي تواصل وبوابة مقيم.
The General Directorate of Passports emphasized that beneficiary services during the Eid al-Fitr holiday will be exclusively for emergency cases that cannot be processed through the electronic passport services via the Absher platform, Absher Business, and Muqeem. It clarified the working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, specifying that in the Riyadh region, the Passport Department in Al-Rimal neighborhood will operate from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM. In the Makkah region, the Al-Tahlia and Al-Sairafi departments will be open, while in the Al-Baha and Al-Jouf regions, the working hours will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It confirmed that the first day of Eid al-Fitr is an official holiday in all regions.
It also reminded beneficiaries that they can address any messages that hinder the execution of services electronically through the Tawasul and Muqeem portal services.