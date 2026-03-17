شددت المديرية العامة للجوازات أن خدمات المستفيدين في عطلة العيد الفطر المبارك ستكون حصراً على الحالات الطارئة التي لا يمكن تنفيذها عبر الخدمات الإلكترونية للجوازات عبر منصة أبشر وأبشر أعمال ومقيم. وأوضحت أوقات وساعات العمل خلال إجازة عيد الفطر، وحددت في منطقة الرياض شعبة الجوازات في حي الرمال من الثامنة صباحاً حتى الثانية والنصف ظهراً. وفي منطقة مكة المكرمة تعمل شعبتا التحلية والصيرفي، وفي منطقتي الباحة والجوف العمل من العاشرة حتى الثانية ظهرا. وأكدت أن أول أيام عيد الفطر المبارك إجازة رسمية في جميع المناطق.

ونوهت للمستفيدين إمكانية معالجة ظهور أي رسالة تعيق تنفيذ الخدمات إلكترونياً عن طريق خدمتي تواصل وبوابة مقيم.