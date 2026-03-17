The General Directorate of Passports emphasized that beneficiary services during the Eid al-Fitr holiday will be exclusively for emergency cases that cannot be processed through the electronic passport services via the Absher platform, Absher Business, and Muqeem. It clarified the working hours during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, specifying that in the Riyadh region, the Passport Department in Al-Rimal neighborhood will operate from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM. In the Makkah region, the Al-Tahlia and Al-Sairafi departments will be open, while in the Al-Baha and Al-Jouf regions, the working hours will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It confirmed that the first day of Eid al-Fitr is an official holiday in all regions.

It also reminded beneficiaries that they can address any messages that hinder the execution of services electronically through the Tawasul and Muqeem portal services.