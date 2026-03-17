The Supreme Court has called upon all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to observe the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026.

In a statement from the court, it was mentioned that due to the decision of the Supreme Court dated 29/8/1447 AH, that Wednesday, 1/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponds to 18/2/2026, which marks the beginning of the month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH; the Supreme Court wishes for all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to observe the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, 29/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026.

The Supreme Court hopes that anyone who sees it with the naked eye, or through telescopes, will report to the nearest court and register their testimony there, or contact the nearest center to assist them in reaching the nearest court.

The Supreme Court encourages those who have the ability to observe the moon to pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and to seek reward and virtue through participation; as it involves cooperation in righteousness and piety, and benefits all Muslims.