دعت المحكمة العليا عموم المسلمين في جميع أنحاء المملكة إلى تحري رؤية هلال شهر شوال مساء الأربعاء الـ29 من شهر رمضان لهذا العام 1447هـ -حسب تقويم أم القرى- الموافق 18/ 3/ 2026.
وجاء في بيان للمحكمة أنه نظراً لما تضمنه قرار المحكمة العليا بتاريخ 29/ 8/ 1447هـ أن يوم الأربعاء 1/ 9/ 1447هـ -حسب تقويم أم القرى- الموافق 18/ 2/ 2026، هو غرة شهر رمضان لعام 1447هـ؛ فإن المحكمة العليا ترغب إلى عموم المسلمين في جميع أنحاء المملكة تحري رؤية هلال شهر شوال مساء الأربعاء 29/ 9/ 1447هـ -حسب تقويم أم القرى- الموافق 18/ 3/ 2026.
وترجو المحكمة العليا ممّن يراه بالعين المجرَّدة، أو بواسطة المناظير؛ إبلاغ أقرب محكمة إليه، وتسجيل شهادته إليها، أو الاتصال بأقرب مركزٍ؛ لمساعدته في الوصول إلى أقرب محكمة.
وتأمل المحكمةُ العليا ممّن لديه القدرة على الترائي الاهتمام بهذا الأمر، والانضمام إلى اللجان المشكّلة في المناطق لهذا الغرض، واحتساب الأجر والثواب بالمشاركة؛ لما فيه من التعاون على البرّ والتقوى، والنفع لعموم المسلمين.
The Supreme Court has called upon all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to observe the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, the 29th of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026.
In a statement from the court, it was mentioned that due to the decision of the Supreme Court dated 29/8/1447 AH, that Wednesday, 1/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponds to 18/2/2026, which marks the beginning of the month of Ramadan for the year 1447 AH; the Supreme Court wishes for all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to observe the sighting of the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal on the evening of Wednesday, 29/9/1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - corresponding to 18/3/2026.
The Supreme Court hopes that anyone who sees it with the naked eye, or through telescopes, will report to the nearest court and register their testimony there, or contact the nearest center to assist them in reaching the nearest court.
The Supreme Court encourages those who have the ability to observe the moon to pay attention to this matter and join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose, and to seek reward and virtue through participation; as it involves cooperation in righteousness and piety, and benefits all Muslims.