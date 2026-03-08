The official spokesperson for the Civil Defense confirmed that on Sunday, 19/9/1447 AH, corresponding to 8/3/2026 AD, the Civil Defense responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential site of one of the maintenance and cleaning companies in Al-Kharj Governorate, resulting in two fatalities of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities and injuries to (12) residents of Bangladeshi nationality, along with material damages.

The spokesperson emphasized that attempts to target civilian objects are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, and the approved procedures for such cases have been implemented.