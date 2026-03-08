أكد المتحدث الرسمي للدفاع المدني بأنه في يوم الأحد 19 / 9 / 1447 هـ الموافق 8 / 3 / 2026 م، باشر الدفاع المدني سقوط مقذوف عسكري على موقع سكني لإحدى شركات الصيانة والنظافة بمحافظة الخرج، نتج عنه حالتا وفاة من الجنسيتين الهندية والبنجلاديشية وإصابة (12) مقيماً من الجنسية البنجلاديشية وأضرار مادية.

وشدد المتحدث على أن محاولات استهداف الأعيان المدنية انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي الإنساني، وقد تم تنفيذ الإجراءات المعتمدة في مثل هذه الحالات