The Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites announced the total number of visitors to the Miqat and the mosques of Hajj until the middle of Ramadan, which reached 1,855,775 visitors who arrived via 291,094 vehicles, coinciding with the ongoing field monitoring tours and addressing observations at various locations.



The statistics indicated that the incoming vehicles were distributed as follows: 19,186 large vehicles, 89,027 medium vehicles, and 180,776 small vehicles, reflecting the diversity of transportation means used to reach the Miqat and the mosques of Hajj during the past period.

Field Monitoring



In terms of field monitoring, the regulatory teams conducted 3,513 tours that resulted in the observation of 7,667 notes, with no security incidents recorded, confirming the stability of operations and the effectiveness of the operational procedures in place.



The number of visitors was distributed across several locations, with the Mosque of Tan'im receiving 372,110 visitors, Miqat Yalamlam 392,042 visitors, Miqat Al-Juhfa 201,005 visitors, Miqat Al-Sail Al-Kabir 554,813 visitors, Miqat Wadi Muharram 185,516 visitors, while the Mosque of Al-Ji'ranah welcomed 150,289 visitors.

Increased Readiness



The total workforce at the sites reached 800 personnel distributed across various Miqat and mosques of Hajj, matching the volume of daily movement and enhancing the smoothness of services provided to visitors.



The CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh Al-Rashed, confirmed that the recorded figures reflect the regularity of field operations and the heightened operational readiness to handle the influx during the holy month.