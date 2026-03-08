أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة إجمالي عدد الزوار للمواقيت ومساجد الحِل حتى منتصف رمضان، وبلغ عددهم 1,855,775 زائراً قدموا عبر 291,094 مركبة، بالتزامن مع استمرار الجولات الرقابية الميدانية ومعالجة الملاحظات في مختلف المواقع.


وأوضحت الإحصاءات أن المركبات الوافدة توزعت إلى 19,186 مركبة كبيرة، و89,027 مركبة متوسطة، و180,776 مركبة صغيرة، بما يعكس تنوّع وسائل النقل المستخدمة للوصول إلى المواقيت ومساجد الحِل خلال الفترة الماضية.

متابعة ميدانية


وفي جانب المتابعة الميدانية، نفذت الفرق الرقابية 3,513 جولة أسفرت عن رصد 7,667 ملاحظة، دون تسجيل أي حوادث أمنية، ما يؤكد استقرار سير العمل وفعالية الإجراءات التشغيلية المتبعة.


كما توزعت أعداد الزوار على عدد من المواقع، إذ استقبل مسجد التنعيم 372,110 زوار، وميقات يلملم 392,042 زائراً، وميقات الجحفة 201,005 زوار، وميقات السيل الكبير 554,813 زائراً، وميقات وادي محرم 185,516 زائراً، فيما استقبل مسجد الجعرانة 150,289 زائراً.

ارتفاع الجاهزية


وبلغ إجمالي القوى العاملة في المواقع 800 عنصر موزعين على مختلف المواقيت ومساجد الحِل، بما يواكب حجم الحركة اليومية ويعزز انسيابية الخدمات المقدمة للزوار.


وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، المهندس صالح الرشيد، أن الأرقام المسجلة تعكس انتظام الأعمال الميدانية وارتفاع الجاهزية التشغيلية للتعامل مع كثافة الإقبال خلال الشهر الكريم.