تواصل الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد النبوي تنفيذ أعمال التطييب والتبخير اليومي داخل المسجد النبوي الشريف طيلة شهر رمضان المبارك، مستخدمةً أجود أنواع العود والبخور، في إطار جهودها المستمرة للعناية بالمصلين والزوار وتهيئة أجواء روحانية تعينهم على أداء عباداتهم بخشوع.

اهتمام وعناية


ويجوب المطيّبون أروقة المسجد ومصلياته لتطييب الزوار والمصلين، ناشرين عبق العود وأريج البخور في أرجاء المسجد، في مشهد يفيض بالسكينة ويعكس مستوى العناية والاهتمام الذي يحظى به قاصدو المسجد النبوي.


وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات التي تقدمها الهيئة لتعزيز التجربة الإيمانية للزوار والمصلين، وتوفير بيئة روحانية مهيأة تساعدهم على أداء عباداتهم في أجواء مفعمة بالطمأنينة.