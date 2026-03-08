تواصل الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد النبوي تنفيذ أعمال التطييب والتبخير اليومي داخل المسجد النبوي الشريف طيلة شهر رمضان المبارك، مستخدمةً أجود أنواع العود والبخور، في إطار جهودها المستمرة للعناية بالمصلين والزوار وتهيئة أجواء روحانية تعينهم على أداء عباداتهم بخشوع.
اهتمام وعناية
ويجوب المطيّبون أروقة المسجد ومصلياته لتطييب الزوار والمصلين، ناشرين عبق العود وأريج البخور في أرجاء المسجد، في مشهد يفيض بالسكينة ويعكس مستوى العناية والاهتمام الذي يحظى به قاصدو المسجد النبوي.
وتأتي هذه الجهود ضمن منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات التي تقدمها الهيئة لتعزيز التجربة الإيمانية للزوار والمصلين، وتوفير بيئة روحانية مهيأة تساعدهم على أداء عباداتهم في أجواء مفعمة بالطمأنينة.
The General Authority for the Care of the Prophet's Mosque continues to carry out the daily perfuming and incense work inside the noble Prophet's Mosque throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, using the finest types of oud and incense, as part of its ongoing efforts to care for worshippers and visitors and to create a spiritual atmosphere that helps them perform their worship with humility.
Attention and Care
The perfumers roam the corridors and prayer areas of the mosque to perfume the visitors and worshippers, spreading the fragrance of oud and the aroma of incense throughout the mosque, in a scene that overflows with tranquility and reflects the level of care and attention given to those who visit the Prophet's Mosque.
These efforts are part of an integrated system of services provided by the authority to enhance the spiritual experience of visitors and worshippers, and to provide a prepared spiritual environment that helps them perform their worship in an atmosphere filled with reassurance.