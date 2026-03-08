أشادت الندوة العالمية للشباب الإسلامي بالجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية في مجال دعم وتمكين المرأة، تزامناً مع الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للمرأة الذي يوافق الثامن من مارس من كل عام. وأكدت الندوة أن ما حققته المرأة السعودية من مكتسبات وإنجازات يعكس النهج التنموي الشامل الذي تتبناه المملكة في مختلف المجالات.

نموذج رائد


وأوضحت الندوة أن المملكة قدّمت نموذجاً رائداً في تمكين المرأة وإتاحة الفرص أمامها للمشاركة الفاعلة في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، إذ أصبحت المرأة شريكاً أساسياً في البناء والعمل المجتمعي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 التي أولت تمكين المرأة اهتماماً خاصاً وجعلته أحد محاورها الرئيسية.


وأكدت أن ما تحظى به المرأة في المملكة من دعم وتمكين يعكس الرؤية الحكيمة للقيادة وإيمانها العميق بقدرات المرأة السعودية ودورها الحيوي في صناعة مستقبل الوطن، سائلة الله أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.