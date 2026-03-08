The World Assembly of Muslim Youth praised the significant efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting and empowering women, coinciding with the celebration of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8th each year. The assembly emphasized that the achievements and gains made by Saudi women reflect the comprehensive developmental approach adopted by the Kingdom in various fields.

A Pioneering Model



The assembly clarified that the Kingdom has presented a pioneering model in empowering women and providing opportunities for their active participation in the national development journey, as women have become essential partners in construction and community work, aligning with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, which has given special attention to women's empowerment and made it one of its main pillars.



It affirmed that the support and empowerment that women in the Kingdom enjoy reflect the wise vision of the leadership and its deep belief in the capabilities of Saudi women and their vital role in shaping the future of the nation, praying to God to maintain the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity.