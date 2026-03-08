أشادت الندوة العالمية للشباب الإسلامي بالجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية في مجال دعم وتمكين المرأة، تزامناً مع الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي للمرأة الذي يوافق الثامن من مارس من كل عام. وأكدت الندوة أن ما حققته المرأة السعودية من مكتسبات وإنجازات يعكس النهج التنموي الشامل الذي تتبناه المملكة في مختلف المجالات.
نموذج رائد
وأوضحت الندوة أن المملكة قدّمت نموذجاً رائداً في تمكين المرأة وإتاحة الفرص أمامها للمشاركة الفاعلة في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، إذ أصبحت المرأة شريكاً أساسياً في البناء والعمل المجتمعي، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 التي أولت تمكين المرأة اهتماماً خاصاً وجعلته أحد محاورها الرئيسية.
وأكدت أن ما تحظى به المرأة في المملكة من دعم وتمكين يعكس الرؤية الحكيمة للقيادة وإيمانها العميق بقدرات المرأة السعودية ودورها الحيوي في صناعة مستقبل الوطن، سائلة الله أن يديم على المملكة أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.
The World Assembly of Muslim Youth praised the significant efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting and empowering women, coinciding with the celebration of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8th each year. The assembly emphasized that the achievements and gains made by Saudi women reflect the comprehensive developmental approach adopted by the Kingdom in various fields.
A Pioneering Model
The assembly clarified that the Kingdom has presented a pioneering model in empowering women and providing opportunities for their active participation in the national development journey, as women have become essential partners in construction and community work, aligning with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, which has given special attention to women's empowerment and made it one of its main pillars.
It affirmed that the support and empowerment that women in the Kingdom enjoy reflect the wise vision of the leadership and its deep belief in the capabilities of Saudi women and their vital role in shaping the future of the nation, praying to God to maintain the Kingdom's security, stability, and prosperity.