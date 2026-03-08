On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated yesterday in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level via video conferencing.

Condemnation of Aggressions



The meeting condemned the blatant Iranian aggressions against several Arab countries, which resulted in targeting civilians, vital facilities, and diplomatic missions. It also discussed ways to enhance joint Arab action to achieve regional security and stability.



Present at the meeting was the Director General of the General Administration for Asian Affairs, Nasser Al-Ghanoum.