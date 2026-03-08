نيابةً عن وزيرالخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، أمس، في اجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على المستوى الوزاري في دورته غير العادية عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي.

إدانة الاعتداءات


وأدان الاجتماع الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على عددٍ من الدول العربية، وما نتج عنها من استهداف للمدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية والبعثات الدبلوماسية، إضافة إلى مناقشة سبل تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.


حضر الاجتماع، مدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون الدول الآسيوية ناصر آل غنوم.