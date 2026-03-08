نيابةً عن وزيرالخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، أمس، في اجتماع مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على المستوى الوزاري في دورته غير العادية عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي.
إدانة الاعتداءات
وأدان الاجتماع الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على عددٍ من الدول العربية، وما نتج عنها من استهداف للمدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية والبعثات الدبلوماسية، إضافة إلى مناقشة سبل تعزيز العمل العربي المشترك بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.
حضر الاجتماع، مدير عام الإدارة العامة لشؤون الدول الآسيوية ناصر آل غنوم.
On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, participated yesterday in the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level via video conferencing.
Condemnation of Aggressions
The meeting condemned the blatant Iranian aggressions against several Arab countries, which resulted in targeting civilians, vital facilities, and diplomatic missions. It also discussed ways to enhance joint Arab action to achieve regional security and stability.
Present at the meeting was the Director General of the General Administration for Asian Affairs, Nasser Al-Ghanoum.