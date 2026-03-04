أرسلت البعثة الدائمة لمملكة البحرين لدى الأمم المتحدة، نيابةً عن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وبصفتها رئيسًا للدورة السادسة والأربعين للمجلس، خطابًا إلى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، لفتت فيه الانتباه بصورة عاجلة إلى الهجمات الصاروخية الإيرانية التي استهدفت عددًا من دول المنطقة.
وأكد الخطاب، تمسّك دول مجلس التعاون بحقها الأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس وفقًا للمادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وبما يتناسب مع طبيعة الاعتداءات ويتوافق مع أحكام القانون الدولي، واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعوبها والمقيمين فيها، وصون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.
كما عبّر الخطاب عن إدانة دول المجلس واستنكارها الشديد للاعتداءات الإيرانية، التي طالت دول مجلس التعاون والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، معتبرةً ذلك انتهاكًا صارخًا للسيادة الوطنية ومخالفة واضحة لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.
وجددت دول مجلس التعاون تضامنها الكامل مع الدول التي تعرضت لهذا الاستهداف، مؤكدة أن أمن دول المجلس والدول الشقيقة وحدة لا تتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي منها يُعد مساسًا بأمن واستقرار المنطقة بأسرها، محذّرة في الوقت ذاته من العواقب الوخيمة لاستمرار هذا التصعيد المرفوض.
The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations, on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and in its capacity as the President of the 46th session of the Council, sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, urgently drawing attention to the Iranian missile attacks that targeted several countries in the region.
The letter affirmed the GCC countries' commitment to their inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, in a manner commensurate with the nature of the aggressions and in line with international law provisions, and to take all necessary measures to protect their territories, peoples, and residents, and to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability.
The letter also expressed the Council's condemnation and strong denunciation of the Iranian aggressions that affected the GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, considering this a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.
The GCC countries reiterated their full solidarity with the countries that have been targeted, affirming that the security of the Council's countries and their sister states is an indivisible unit, and that any infringement on the sovereignty of any of them is considered an infringement on the security and stability of the entire region, while warning at the same time of the dire consequences of the continued unacceptable escalation.