أرسلت البعثة الدائمة لمملكة البحرين لدى الأمم المتحدة، نيابةً عن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وبصفتها رئيسًا للدورة السادسة والأربعين للمجلس، خطابًا إلى الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، لفتت فيه الانتباه بصورة عاجلة إلى الهجمات الصاروخية الإيرانية التي استهدفت عددًا من دول المنطقة.

وأكد الخطاب، تمسّك دول مجلس التعاون بحقها الأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس وفقًا للمادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وبما يتناسب مع طبيعة الاعتداءات ويتوافق مع أحكام القانون الدولي، واتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لحماية أراضيها وشعوبها والمقيمين فيها، وصون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها.

كما عبّر الخطاب عن إدانة دول المجلس واستنكارها الشديد للاعتداءات الإيرانية، التي طالت دول مجلس التعاون والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، معتبرةً ذلك انتهاكًا صارخًا للسيادة الوطنية ومخالفة واضحة لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.

وجددت دول مجلس التعاون تضامنها الكامل مع الدول التي تعرضت لهذا الاستهداف، مؤكدة أن أمن دول المجلس والدول الشقيقة وحدة لا تتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي منها يُعد مساسًا بأمن واستقرار المنطقة بأسرها، محذّرة في الوقت ذاته من العواقب الوخيمة لاستمرار هذا التصعيد المرفوض.