The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations, on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and in its capacity as the President of the 46th session of the Council, sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, urgently drawing attention to the Iranian missile attacks that targeted several countries in the region.

The letter affirmed the GCC countries' commitment to their inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, in a manner commensurate with the nature of the aggressions and in line with international law provisions, and to take all necessary measures to protect their territories, peoples, and residents, and to preserve their sovereignty, security, and stability.

The letter also expressed the Council's condemnation and strong denunciation of the Iranian aggressions that affected the GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, considering this a blatant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The GCC countries reiterated their full solidarity with the countries that have been targeted, affirming that the security of the Council's countries and their sister states is an indivisible unit, and that any infringement on the sovereignty of any of them is considered an infringement on the security and stability of the entire region, while warning at the same time of the dire consequences of the continued unacceptable escalation.