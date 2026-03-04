أعربت الهيئة الدائمة المستقلة لحقوق الإنسان لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، عن إدانتها الشديدة للاعتداءات العسكرية الإيرانية الأخيرة، التي استهدفت عددًا من الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة، وهي: المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وسلطنة عمان، وجمهورية العراق، والجمهورية العربية السورية، وهي دول ذات سيادة وغير منخرطة في أي أعمال عدائية يمكن أن تبرر تعريض أراضيها أو سكانها لمثل هذه الهجمات.
وأكدت الهيئة، أن استهداف أراضي دول أعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي يمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا وانتهاكًا صريحًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي، وفي مقدمتها حظر استخدام القوة ضد سلامة أراضي الدول أو استقلالها السياسي، ومبدأ احترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل في شؤونها.
وشددت الهيئة على أن استهداف مناطق مدنية مأهولة وبنية تحتية حيوية، بما في ذلك مطارات مدنية وأحياء سكنية ومنشآت اقتصادية وخدمية، يُعد انتهاكًا جسيمًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني، ولا سيما مبادئ التمييز والتناسب والاحتياط، ويمس بصورة مباشرة الحقوق الأساسية المكفولة بموجب القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.
وأكدت الهيئة، أن أي هجمات متعمدة أو عشوائية ضد المدنيين أو الأعيان المدنية المحمية تعد انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي، وتستوجب المساءلة وفقًا لقواعد المسؤولية الدولية.
The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation of the recent Iranian military attacks that targeted several member states of the organization, namely: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Iraq, and the Syrian Arab Republic. These are sovereign states not engaged in any hostile acts that could justify exposing their territories or populations to such attacks.
The Commission affirmed that targeting the territories of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation represents a serious escalation and a blatant violation of the principles of international law, foremost among them the prohibition of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states, and the principle of respecting state sovereignty and non-interference in their internal affairs.
The Commission emphasized that targeting populated civilian areas and vital infrastructure, including civilian airports, residential neighborhoods, and economic and service facilities, constitutes a serious violation of the principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, and directly affects the fundamental rights guaranteed under international human rights law.
The Commission stated that any deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians or protected civilian objects are serious violations of international law and require accountability in accordance with the rules of international responsibility.