The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its strong condemnation of the recent Iranian military attacks that targeted several member states of the organization, namely: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Iraq, and the Syrian Arab Republic. These are sovereign states not engaged in any hostile acts that could justify exposing their territories or populations to such attacks.

The Commission affirmed that targeting the territories of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation represents a serious escalation and a blatant violation of the principles of international law, foremost among them the prohibition of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of states, and the principle of respecting state sovereignty and non-interference in their internal affairs.

The Commission emphasized that targeting populated civilian areas and vital infrastructure, including civilian airports, residential neighborhoods, and economic and service facilities, constitutes a serious violation of the principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, and directly affects the fundamental rights guaranteed under international human rights law.

The Commission stated that any deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians or protected civilian objects are serious violations of international law and require accountability in accordance with the rules of international responsibility.