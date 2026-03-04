أعربت الهيئة الدائمة المستقلة لحقوق الإنسان لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، عن إدانتها الشديدة للاعتداءات العسكرية الإيرانية الأخيرة، التي استهدفت عددًا من الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة، وهي: المملكة العربية السعودية، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة قطر، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وسلطنة عمان، وجمهورية العراق، والجمهورية العربية السورية، وهي دول ذات سيادة وغير منخرطة في أي أعمال عدائية يمكن أن تبرر تعريض أراضيها أو سكانها لمثل هذه الهجمات.

وأكدت الهيئة، أن استهداف أراضي دول أعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي يمثل تصعيدًا خطيرًا وانتهاكًا صريحًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي، وفي مقدمتها حظر استخدام القوة ضد سلامة أراضي الدول أو استقلالها السياسي، ومبدأ احترام سيادة الدول وعدم التدخل في شؤونها.

وشددت الهيئة على أن استهداف مناطق مدنية مأهولة وبنية تحتية حيوية، بما في ذلك مطارات مدنية وأحياء سكنية ومنشآت اقتصادية وخدمية، يُعد انتهاكًا جسيمًا لمبادئ القانون الدولي الإنساني، ولا سيما مبادئ التمييز والتناسب والاحتياط، ويمس بصورة مباشرة الحقوق الأساسية المكفولة بموجب القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.

وأكدت الهيئة، أن أي هجمات متعمدة أو عشوائية ضد المدنيين أو الأعيان المدنية المحمية تعد انتهاكات جسيمة للقانون الدولي، وتستوجب المساءلة وفقًا لقواعد المسؤولية الدولية.