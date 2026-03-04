رأس وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، الاجتماع السنوي الثالث والثلاثين لأمراء المناطق، والذي عُقد عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي. وفي مستهل الاجتماع، نقل وزير الداخلية لأمراء المناطق تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكدًا التوجيهات الكريمة بالمحافظة على الأمن وتيسير وتسهيل جميع شؤون المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين في مختلف أرجاء المملكة.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية وأمراء المناطق بالتوجيهات السديدة من القيادة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار خلال الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقة، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات للمحافظة على أمن وسلامة كل من يقيم على أرض الوطن، إضافة إلى استضافة جميع العالقين في مطارات المملكة وخارجها من الأشقاء الخليجيين مواطني دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

ورفع وزير الداخلية وأمراء المناطق، شكرهم وتقديرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد على ما تقدمه القيادة من خدمات جليلة لضيوف الرحمن خلال رمضان المبارك، مشيدين بجهود القطاعات كافة في هذا الشأن، وداعين الله تعالى أن يديم على البلاد أمنها وعزها.

وخلال الاجتماع، جرى استعراض الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، الهادفة إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة وخدمة الوطن. كما تم استعراض عدد من التقارير وأوراق العمل التي تستهدف تعزيز قدرات إمارات المناطق في أداء مهماتها، ودعم فرص التنمية، وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي، والمشاركة الفاعلة في رفع جودة الحياة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. وشمل النقاش تطوير الخدمات الإدارية والتنموية من خلال مواءمة النطاق الإشرافي المكاني بين الجهات الحكومية، والاستفادة من قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى تعزيز التحول نحو الحكومة الرقمية الذكية لتحقيق التميز في الأداء الحكومي.

وخلص الاجتماع إلى عدد من التوصيات، تمهيدًا لرفعها إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد.