رأس وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، الاجتماع السنوي الثالث والثلاثين لأمراء المناطق، والذي عُقد عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي. وفي مستهل الاجتماع، نقل وزير الداخلية لأمراء المناطق تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكدًا التوجيهات الكريمة بالمحافظة على الأمن وتيسير وتسهيل جميع شؤون المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين في مختلف أرجاء المملكة.
ونوّه وزير الداخلية وأمراء المناطق بالتوجيهات السديدة من القيادة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار خلال الأوضاع الراهنة التي تمر بها المنطقة، وتسخير جميع الإمكانات للمحافظة على أمن وسلامة كل من يقيم على أرض الوطن، إضافة إلى استضافة جميع العالقين في مطارات المملكة وخارجها من الأشقاء الخليجيين مواطني دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
ورفع وزير الداخلية وأمراء المناطق، شكرهم وتقديرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد على ما تقدمه القيادة من خدمات جليلة لضيوف الرحمن خلال رمضان المبارك، مشيدين بجهود القطاعات كافة في هذا الشأن، وداعين الله تعالى أن يديم على البلاد أمنها وعزها.
وخلال الاجتماع، جرى استعراض الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال، الهادفة إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار وتحقيق التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة وخدمة الوطن. كما تم استعراض عدد من التقارير وأوراق العمل التي تستهدف تعزيز قدرات إمارات المناطق في أداء مهماتها، ودعم فرص التنمية، وتمكين القطاع غير الربحي، والمشاركة الفاعلة في رفع جودة الحياة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. وشمل النقاش تطوير الخدمات الإدارية والتنموية من خلال مواءمة النطاق الإشرافي المكاني بين الجهات الحكومية، والاستفادة من قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى تعزيز التحول نحو الحكومة الرقمية الذكية لتحقيق التميز في الأداء الحكومي.
وخلص الاجتماع إلى عدد من التوصيات، تمهيدًا لرفعها إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired the thirty-third annual meeting of the governors, which was held via video conferencing. At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the kind directives to maintain security and facilitate all affairs of citizens, residents, and visitors throughout the Kingdom.
The Minister of Interior and the governors highlighted the wise directives from the leadership to enhance security and stability during the current circumstances facing the region, and to harness all capabilities to ensure the safety and security of everyone residing in the homeland, in addition to hosting all those stranded in airports within and outside the Kingdom, particularly our Gulf brothers from the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The Minister of Interior and the governors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the noble services provided by the leadership to the guests of Allah during the blessed month of Ramadan, commending the efforts of all sectors in this regard, and praying to Allah Almighty to continue bestowing security and honor upon the country.
During the meeting, the topics listed on the agenda were reviewed, aimed at enhancing security and stability, achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, and serving the nation. Several reports and working papers targeting the enhancement of the capabilities of the regions' emirates in performing their tasks, supporting development opportunities, empowering the non-profit sector, and actively participating in improving the quality of life within the objectives of Vision 2030 were also discussed. The discussion included developing administrative and developmental services by aligning the spatial supervisory scope among government entities, utilizing artificial intelligence capabilities, and enhancing the shift towards a smart digital government to achieve excellence in governmental performance.
The meeting concluded with several recommendations, in preparation for submitting them to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.