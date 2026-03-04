The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired the thirty-third annual meeting of the governors, which was held via video conferencing. At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the kind directives to maintain security and facilitate all affairs of citizens, residents, and visitors throughout the Kingdom.

The Minister of Interior and the governors highlighted the wise directives from the leadership to enhance security and stability during the current circumstances facing the region, and to harness all capabilities to ensure the safety and security of everyone residing in the homeland, in addition to hosting all those stranded in airports within and outside the Kingdom, particularly our Gulf brothers from the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Minister of Interior and the governors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the noble services provided by the leadership to the guests of Allah during the blessed month of Ramadan, commending the efforts of all sectors in this regard, and praying to Allah Almighty to continue bestowing security and honor upon the country.

During the meeting, the topics listed on the agenda were reviewed, aimed at enhancing security and stability, achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, and serving the nation. Several reports and working papers targeting the enhancement of the capabilities of the regions' emirates in performing their tasks, supporting development opportunities, empowering the non-profit sector, and actively participating in improving the quality of life within the objectives of Vision 2030 were also discussed. The discussion included developing administrative and developmental services by aligning the spatial supervisory scope among government entities, utilizing artificial intelligence capabilities, and enhancing the shift towards a smart digital government to achieve excellence in governmental performance.

The meeting concluded with several recommendations, in preparation for submitting them to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.