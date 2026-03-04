Today (Wednesday), the second phase of the registration procedures for domestic pilgrims for the seats allocated to citizens and residents with the approved companies for the Hajj season 1447 AH begins. This phase includes: displaying the available packages through the electronic "Nusk" application and the official website of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, to enable those interested to view the available options, choose the suitable package, and then reserve the seats allocated to them.

It is expected that the offered packages will include: developed camps, hospitality camps, the six towers, and the Kadaan towers.

The ministry confirmed that priority in registration will be given to those who have not previously performed the Hajj pilgrimage, until the end of the upcoming Shawwal, and reservations will later be available for other eligible individuals if seats are available, including the category of Mahram.

The ministry clarified that the conditions for registration are: the applicant must be at least 15 years old, and must adhere to the approved health requirements. For residents: it is required that the residency be valid, and priority will be given to those whose residency was issued more than a year ago. The ministry emphasized that contracting procedures are exclusively conducted through licensed companies listed in the Nusk application, and that registration must be done by the pilgrim themselves by creating an account, completing the data, verifying eligibility, then selecting the appropriate package and paying the fees through the Sada system to issue the Hajj permit.