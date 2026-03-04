تبدأ، اليوم (الأربعاء)، المرحلة الثانية من إجراءات تسجيل حجاج الداخل للمقاعد المخصّصة للمواطنين والمقيمين لدى الشركات المعتمدة لموسم حج 1447هـ. وتشمل هذه المرحلة: عرض الباقات المتاحة عبر تطبيق «نسك» الإلكتروني والموقع الرسمي لوزارة الحج والعمرة، وذلك لتمكين الراغبين من الاطلاع على الخيارات المتاحة واختيار الباقة المناسبة ثم حجز المقاعد المخصّصة لهم.

ومن المتوقع أن تتضمن الباقات المطروحة: المخيمات المطوّرة، مخيمات الضيافة، الأبراج الستة، وأبراج كدانة.

وأكدت الوزارة، أن الأولوية في التسجيل ستكون للراغبين الذين لم يسبق لهم أداء فريضة الحج، وذلك حتى نهاية شوال القادم، وسيُتاح الحجز لاحقًا للمؤهلين الآخرين في حال توفر مقاعد، بما في ذلك فئة المَحرَم.

وأوضحت الوزارة، أن من شروط التسجيل: ألا يقل عمر المتقدم عن 15 عامًا ميلاديًا، الالتزام بالاشتراطات الصحية المعتمدة. وللمقيمين: يشترط أن تكون الإقامة سارية المفعول، وتُمنح الأولوية لمن صدرت إقامتهم قبل أكثر من سنة ميلادية. وشددت الوزارة على أن إجراءات التعاقد تتم حصريًا عبر الشركات المرخصة والمدرجة في تطبيق نسك، وأن التسجيل يجب أن يتم من قِبل الحاج نفسه من خلال إنشاء حساب، واستكمال البيانات، والتحقق من الأهلية، ثم اختيار الباقة المناسبة وسداد الرسوم عبر نظام سداد لإصدار تصريح الحج.