قدّمت المديرية العامة للأمن العام، مقترحاً لتعديل اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المرور، يهدف إلى إعادة تسجيل المركبات المستوردة لغرض الاقتناء، مع إمكانية السماح بسيرها على الطرق لاحقاً، بعد استكمال المتطلبات المنصوص عليها في نظام المرور ولائحته التنفيذية، وبما يحقق معايير السلامة المرورية.

ويهدف المقترح إلى تمكين هواة المركبات الأثرية من قيادة مركباتهم ضمن إطار نظامي واضح، ووضع ضوابط تحكم هذا النشاط وتحد من الممارسات غير النظامية.

وتضمّن المقترح تعديل المادة (8/7) من اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المرور، لتصبح بالنص التالي: «تُسجَّل المركبة المراد اقتناؤها بعد دفع الرسوم المقررة، وتُستثنى من الفحص والتأمين».

كما اشتمل على إضافة مادة جديدة برقم (8/9) تنص على: «يمكن تعديل تسجيل مركبة الاقتناء إلى مركبة يُسمح بسيرها على الطريق، بعد استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة في هذا النظام ولائحته».