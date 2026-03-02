The General Directorate of Public Security has proposed an amendment to the executive regulations of the traffic system, aimed at re-registering imported vehicles for the purpose of ownership, with the possibility of allowing them to operate on the roads later, after fulfilling the requirements stipulated in the traffic system and its executive regulations, in a manner that meets traffic safety standards.

The proposal aims to enable enthusiasts of vintage vehicles to drive their vehicles within a clear regulatory framework, and to establish controls that govern this activity and limit non-compliant practices.

The proposal includes amending Article (8/7) of the executive regulations of the traffic system, to read as follows: "The vehicle intended for ownership shall be registered after paying the prescribed fees, and shall be exempt from inspection and insurance."

It also included the addition of a new Article numbered (8/9) stating: "The registration of the ownership vehicle can be modified to a vehicle permitted to operate on the road, after completing the necessary procedures in this system and its regulations."