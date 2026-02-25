نفّذت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، عبر الملحقية الدينية في سفارة المملكة العربية السعودية بنيجيريا، برنامجي خادم الحرمين الشريفين لتفطير الصائمين وتوزيع هدية التمور في العاصمة أبوجا. واستفاد من البرنامجين أكثر من 160 ألف شخص، حيث جرى توزيع 30 طناً من التمور، وتقديم وجبات إفطار للصائمين بالتعاون مع الجهات الإسلامية المعتمدة. ويأتي ذلك ضمن جهود المملكة في دعم المجتمعات الإسلامية وتعزيز قيم التكافل خلال رمضان.