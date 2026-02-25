The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, through the Religious Attaché at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria, implemented the two programs of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for breaking the fast and distributing dates in the capital, Abuja. More than 160,000 people benefited from the two programs, with 30 tons of dates distributed and iftar meals provided to fasting individuals in cooperation with accredited Islamic organizations. This initiative is part of the Kingdom's efforts to support Islamic communities and promote the values of solidarity during Ramadan.