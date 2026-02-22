منذ فجر يوم تأسيسها قبل ثلاثة قرون، أدركت السعودية أن بناء الاقتصاد لا يقوم على الثروة الطبيعية وحدها، بل على بنية ومنظومة تشريعية مرنة، وبيئة أعمال قادرة على استيعاب الطموح العالمي.

ومنذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030، عززت السعودية الجاذبية الاقتصادية ببنية تحتية وتقنية وبيئة أعمال ناضجة، قادرة على حماية الاستثمار، وتحفيز النمو، واحتضان الابتكار، مع إصلاحات تشريعية وتنظيمية متلاحقة.

ولعل اختيار أكثر من 700 شركة عالمية للسعودية مقراً إقليمياً لها، مع تجاوز عدد المستثمرين الدوليين 6,000 مستثمر، يبرهن أن المملكة بيئة استثمار عالمية تنافس الدول الكبرى.

مركز رئيسي

وبحسب ما أوضح وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح، فإن منح الحوافز الضريبية إلى المقرات الإقليمية للشركات العالمية في المملكة، يعد حافزاً مهماً لجعل السعودية مركزاً رئيساً لتلك المقرات الإقليمية في المنطقة، إضافة إلى المزايا الأخرى الممنوحة لهذه الشركات؛ مثل متطلبات التوطين المرنة، واستقطاب المديرين التنفيذيين والكفاءات المتميزة للعمل في المقرات الإقليمية.

وذكر الوزير الفالح أن وجود الكفاءات والخبرات المتميزة في المملكة، إضافة إلى موقعها الإستراتيجي، وآفاق النمو القوية لها، أسهمت في جذب شركات عالمية إلى البرنامج، بل إن الكثير من المديرين التنفيذيين، وذوي الكفاءات المهنية المتميزة، من أنحاء العالم، يجدون في المملكة، مقارنة بأماكن أخرى في المنطقة والعالم، وجهة جاذبة ومحفزة لهم، تدعم تقدمهم في حياتهم المهنية.

تخطيط مستقبلي

ووفقا لما ذكره وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، فإن الإعفاءات الضريبية الجديدة، الممنوحة على أنشطة المقر الإقليمي، ستمنح المقرات الإقليمية للشركات العالمية في المملكة المزيد من وضوح الرؤية والاستقرار، الأمر الذي يُعزز قدراتها على التخطيط المستقبلي، المتعلق بتوسيع أعمالها في المنطقة، انطلاقاً من المملكة، مع المشاركة، أيضاً، في مسيرة التنمية والتحول التي نشهدها في المملكة، ونحن نتطلع إلى الترحيب بالمزيد من الشركات العالمية للمشاركة في المشروعات التي تشهدها جميع القطاعات، بما في ذلك المشروعات العملاقة، واستعداداتنا لاستضافة أحداث كبرى مثل دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشتوية في عام 2029م، ومعرض إكسبو في عام 2030م.