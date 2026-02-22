Since the dawn of its establishment three centuries ago, Saudi Arabia has realized that building an economy is not solely based on natural wealth, but on a flexible legislative structure and a business environment capable of accommodating global ambition.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has enhanced its economic attractiveness with mature infrastructure, technology, and a business environment capable of protecting investments, stimulating growth, and embracing innovation, along with successive legislative and regulatory reforms.

Perhaps the choice of more than 700 global companies to establish their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, along with the number of international investors exceeding 6,000, proves that the Kingdom is a global investment environment that competes with major countries.

Main Hub

According to what Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih explained, granting tax incentives to the regional headquarters of global companies in the Kingdom is an important incentive to make Saudi Arabia a main hub for those regional headquarters in the region, in addition to other advantages granted to these companies, such as flexible localization requirements and attracting executives and distinguished talents to work in the regional headquarters.

Minister Al-Falih mentioned that the presence of distinguished talents and expertise in the Kingdom, along with its strategic location and strong growth prospects, has contributed to attracting global companies to the program. In fact, many executives and professionals with exceptional skills from around the world find in the Kingdom, compared to other places in the region and the world, an attractive and motivating destination that supports their advancement in their professional lives.

Future Planning

According to what Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan stated, the new tax exemptions granted on regional headquarters activities will provide the regional headquarters of global companies in the Kingdom with more clarity and stability, which enhances their capabilities for future planning related to expanding their businesses in the region, starting from the Kingdom, while also participating in the development and transformation journey we are witnessing in the Kingdom. We look forward to welcoming more global companies to participate in the projects taking place across all sectors, including mega projects, and our preparations to host major events such as the Winter Asian Games in 2029 and Expo in 2030.