منذ فجر يوم تأسيسها قبل ثلاثة قرون، أدركت السعودية أن بناء الاقتصاد لا يقوم على الثروة الطبيعية وحدها، بل على بنية ومنظومة تشريعية مرنة، وبيئة أعمال قادرة على استيعاب الطموح العالمي.
ومنذ إطلاق رؤية السعودية 2030، عززت السعودية الجاذبية الاقتصادية ببنية تحتية وتقنية وبيئة أعمال ناضجة، قادرة على حماية الاستثمار، وتحفيز النمو، واحتضان الابتكار، مع إصلاحات تشريعية وتنظيمية متلاحقة.
ولعل اختيار أكثر من 700 شركة عالمية للسعودية مقراً إقليمياً لها، مع تجاوز عدد المستثمرين الدوليين 6,000 مستثمر، يبرهن أن المملكة بيئة استثمار عالمية تنافس الدول الكبرى.
مركز رئيسي
وبحسب ما أوضح وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح، فإن منح الحوافز الضريبية إلى المقرات الإقليمية للشركات العالمية في المملكة، يعد حافزاً مهماً لجعل السعودية مركزاً رئيساً لتلك المقرات الإقليمية في المنطقة، إضافة إلى المزايا الأخرى الممنوحة لهذه الشركات؛ مثل متطلبات التوطين المرنة، واستقطاب المديرين التنفيذيين والكفاءات المتميزة للعمل في المقرات الإقليمية.
وذكر الوزير الفالح أن وجود الكفاءات والخبرات المتميزة في المملكة، إضافة إلى موقعها الإستراتيجي، وآفاق النمو القوية لها، أسهمت في جذب شركات عالمية إلى البرنامج، بل إن الكثير من المديرين التنفيذيين، وذوي الكفاءات المهنية المتميزة، من أنحاء العالم، يجدون في المملكة، مقارنة بأماكن أخرى في المنطقة والعالم، وجهة جاذبة ومحفزة لهم، تدعم تقدمهم في حياتهم المهنية.
تخطيط مستقبلي
ووفقا لما ذكره وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، فإن الإعفاءات الضريبية الجديدة، الممنوحة على أنشطة المقر الإقليمي، ستمنح المقرات الإقليمية للشركات العالمية في المملكة المزيد من وضوح الرؤية والاستقرار، الأمر الذي يُعزز قدراتها على التخطيط المستقبلي، المتعلق بتوسيع أعمالها في المنطقة، انطلاقاً من المملكة، مع المشاركة، أيضاً، في مسيرة التنمية والتحول التي نشهدها في المملكة، ونحن نتطلع إلى الترحيب بالمزيد من الشركات العالمية للمشاركة في المشروعات التي تشهدها جميع القطاعات، بما في ذلك المشروعات العملاقة، واستعداداتنا لاستضافة أحداث كبرى مثل دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشتوية في عام 2029م، ومعرض إكسبو في عام 2030م.
Since the dawn of its establishment three centuries ago, Saudi Arabia has realized that building an economy is not solely based on natural wealth, but on a flexible legislative structure and a business environment capable of accommodating global ambition.
Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has enhanced its economic attractiveness with mature infrastructure, technology, and a business environment capable of protecting investments, stimulating growth, and embracing innovation, along with successive legislative and regulatory reforms.
Perhaps the choice of more than 700 global companies to establish their regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, along with the number of international investors exceeding 6,000, proves that the Kingdom is a global investment environment that competes with major countries.
Main Hub
According to what Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih explained, granting tax incentives to the regional headquarters of global companies in the Kingdom is an important incentive to make Saudi Arabia a main hub for those regional headquarters in the region, in addition to other advantages granted to these companies, such as flexible localization requirements and attracting executives and distinguished talents to work in the regional headquarters.
Minister Al-Falih mentioned that the presence of distinguished talents and expertise in the Kingdom, along with its strategic location and strong growth prospects, has contributed to attracting global companies to the program. In fact, many executives and professionals with exceptional skills from around the world find in the Kingdom, compared to other places in the region and the world, an attractive and motivating destination that supports their advancement in their professional lives.
Future Planning
According to what Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan stated, the new tax exemptions granted on regional headquarters activities will provide the regional headquarters of global companies in the Kingdom with more clarity and stability, which enhances their capabilities for future planning related to expanding their businesses in the region, starting from the Kingdom, while also participating in the development and transformation journey we are witnessing in the Kingdom. We look forward to welcoming more global companies to participate in the projects taking place across all sectors, including mega projects, and our preparations to host major events such as the Winter Asian Games in 2029 and Expo in 2030.