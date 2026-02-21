أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 24/ 08/ 1447هـ الموافق 12/ 02/ 2026 إلى 01/ 09/ 1447هـ الموافق 18/ 02/ 2026، عن النتائج التالية:

أولاً: بلغ إجمالي المخالفين الذين تم ضبطهم بالحملات الميدانية الأمنية المشتركة في مناطق المملكة كافة (19101) مخالف، منهم (12153) مخالفًا لنظام الإقامة، و(4103) مخالفين لنظام أمن الحدود، و(2845) مخالفًا لنظام العمل.

ثانيًا: بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1663) شخصًا (45%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(54%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى (01%)، كما تم ضبط (31) شخصًا لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.

ثالثًا: تم ضبط (28) متورطـًا في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.

رابعًا: بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حاليًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (21491) وافدًا مخالفًا، منهم (20156) رجلاً، و(1335) امرأة.

خامسًا: تم إحالة (15585) مخالفًا لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة (1389) مخالفًا لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (14893) مخالفًا.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به، وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.