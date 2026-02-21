In a manifestation of its national commitment and its leading role in supporting charitable initiatives, the stc Group announced a financial donation of 10 million Saudi Riyals in favor of the national campaign for charitable work through the national platform for charitable work, Ehsan. This is in response to the donation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in support of charitable work and to enhance the values of community solidarity.

This donation reflects the group's commitment to its social responsibility, its contribution to supporting the non-profit sector, and its active participation in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering developmental initiatives and enhancing their sustainable impact.

This support from stc reinforces social responsibility and its keenness to harness its capabilities to support the community and promote development, aligning with its sustainability strategy that focuses on maximizing developmental impact and empowering communities.

This initiative confirms stc's role as an active partner in the national campaign for charitable work and embodies the integration between the public and private sectors to establish a culture of giving and enhance social responsibility, contributing to building a more cohesive society.