في تجسيدٍ لالتزامها الوطني ودورها الريادي في دعم المبادرات الخيرية، أعلنت مجموعة stc عن تقديم تبرع مالي بقيمة 10 ملايين ريال سعودي لصالح الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري إحسان، وذلك تفاعلاً مع تبرع خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، حفظه الله، والأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، دعماً للأعمال الخيرية وتعزيزاً لقيم التكافل المجتمعي.
ويعكس هذا التبرع التزام المجموعة بمسؤوليتها الاجتماعية، وإسهامها في دعم القطاع غير الربحي، والمشاركة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 عبر تمكين المبادرات التنموية وتعزيز أثرها المستدام.
يأتي هذا الدعم من stc تعزيزاً للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، وحرصها على تسخير إمكاناتها لدعم المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية، بما ينسجم مع استراتيجيتها في الاستدامة التي تركز على تعظيم الأثر التنموي وتمكين المجتمعات.
وتؤكد هذه المبادرة دور stc كشريك فاعل في الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري، وتجسد التكامل بين القطاعين العام والخاص لترسيخ ثقافة العطاء وتعزيز المسؤولية الاجتماعية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تكافلاً.
In a manifestation of its national commitment and its leading role in supporting charitable initiatives, the stc Group announced a financial donation of 10 million Saudi Riyals in favor of the national campaign for charitable work through the national platform for charitable work, Ehsan. This is in response to the donation from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God protect him, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, in support of charitable work and to enhance the values of community solidarity.
This donation reflects the group's commitment to its social responsibility, its contribution to supporting the non-profit sector, and its active participation in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering developmental initiatives and enhancing their sustainable impact.
This support from stc reinforces social responsibility and its keenness to harness its capabilities to support the community and promote development, aligning with its sustainability strategy that focuses on maximizing developmental impact and empowering communities.
This initiative confirms stc's role as an active partner in the national campaign for charitable work and embodies the integration between the public and private sectors to establish a culture of giving and enhance social responsibility, contributing to building a more cohesive society.