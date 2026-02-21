في تجسيدٍ لالتزامها الوطني ودورها الريادي في دعم المبادرات الخيرية، أعلنت مجموعة stc عن تقديم تبرع مالي بقيمة 10 ملايين ريال سعودي لصالح الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري عبر المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري إحسان، وذلك تفاعلاً مع تبرع خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، حفظه الله، والأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، دعماً للأعمال الخيرية وتعزيزاً لقيم التكافل المجتمعي.

ويعكس هذا التبرع التزام المجموعة بمسؤوليتها الاجتماعية، وإسهامها في دعم القطاع غير الربحي، والمشاركة الفاعلة في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 عبر تمكين المبادرات التنموية وتعزيز أثرها المستدام.

يأتي هذا الدعم من stc تعزيزاً للمسؤولية الاجتماعية، وحرصها على تسخير إمكاناتها لدعم المجتمع وتعزيز التنمية، بما ينسجم مع استراتيجيتها في الاستدامة التي تركز على تعظيم الأثر التنموي وتمكين المجتمعات.

وتؤكد هذه المبادرة دور stc كشريك فاعل في الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري، وتجسد التكامل بين القطاعين العام والخاص لترسيخ ثقافة العطاء وتعزيز المسؤولية الاجتماعية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تكافلاً.