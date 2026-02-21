The Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation, on behalf of the region's residents, to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the occasion of the generous approval to launch and support the sixth edition of the national campaign for charitable work with an amount of (70) million riyals, through the national platform for charitable work (Ehsan).

The Emir of Medina pointed out that the leadership's initiatives in the fields of charitable work represent an extension of a solid approach based on supporting beneficiaries and enhancing community solidarity, as well as establishing a culture of giving and generosity, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, which embodies the meanings of mercy and compassion.

The Emir of the Medina Region indicated that the "Ehsan" platform has contributed to a qualitative leap in organizing charitable work through a comprehensive digital framework that establishes governance standards and increases the efficiency of delivering support to those in need with reliability and transparency, urging individuals and the business sector in the region to engage positively with the campaign and actively participate in supporting its programs and initiatives, thereby enhancing the spirit of social responsibility and contributing to serving deserving groups.

The Emir of the Medina Region prayed to Allah, the Almighty, to protect the leadership, bless its efforts, and sustain the Kingdom's security, prosperity, and stability.