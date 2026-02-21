رفع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، باسمه ونيابةً عن أهالي المنطقة، الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، بمناسبة صدور الموافقة الكريمة على إطلاق ودعم الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري في نسختها السادسة بمبلغ (70) مليون ريال، عبر المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري (إحسان).

وأشار أمير المدينة المنورة إلى أن مبادرات القيادة في ميادين العمل الخيري تمثل امتدادًا لنهج راسخ يقوم على دعم المستفيدين وتعزيز التكافل المجتمعي، وترسيخ ثقافة البذل والعطاء، خصوصًا في شهر رمضان المبارك الذي تتجلى فيه معاني الرحمة والتراحم.

وبيّن أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أن منصة «إحسان» أسهمت في إحداث نقلة نوعية في تنظيم العمل الخيري من خلال إطار رقمي متكامل يرسخ معايير الحوكمة ويرفع كفاءة إيصال الدعم إلى مستحقيه بموثوقية وشفافية، حاثًا أفراد المجتمع وقطاع الأعمال بالمنطقة على التفاعل الإيجابي مع الحملة، والمشاركة الفاعلة في دعم برامجها ومبادراتها، بما يعزز روح المسؤولية المجتمعية ويُسهم في خدمة الفئات المستحقة.

ودعا أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يحفظ القيادة، وأن يبارك في جهودها، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها ورخاءها واستقرارها.