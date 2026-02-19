SDAIA continues its technical support for pilgrims in the holy mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan, through a system that operates around the clock at air, land, and sea entry points; to facilitate their journey from arrival to departure. These efforts come in partnership with the Ministry of Interior and security agencies through smart algorithms that improve crowd management and enhance safety levels.

SDAIA provides its support at the Kingdom's airports and entry points, monitors the readiness of systems, and trains participating entities on the "Banan" devices, in addition to supporting the operations room of the Grand Mosque and operating seasonal sites. It is also working with the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques to develop digital solutions that enhance service quality.

During Ramadan, the role of the "Tawakkalna" application is highlighted in issuing permits for Umrah and prayer, showcasing capacity, and providing services such as live broadcasting, Nusuk maps, prayer times, Qibla direction, and other digital services that facilitate the experience of the guests of Allah.