تواصل «سدايا» خلال رمضان المبارك، دعمها التقني لخدمة المعتمرين في الحرمين الشريفين، عبر منظومة تعمل على مدار الساعة في المنافذ الجوية والبرية والبحرية؛ لتسهيل رحلتهم منذ الوصول وحتى المغادرة. وتأتي هذه الجهود بالشراكة مع وزارة الداخلية والجهات الأمنية من خلال خوارزميات ذكية تُحسّن تنظيم الحشود وترفع مستوى السلامة.
وتقدم «سدايا» دعمها في مطارات المملكة ومنافذها، وتتابع جاهزية الأنظمة وتدرب الجهات المشاركة على أجهزة «بنان»، إضافة إلى دعم غرفة عمليات المسجد الحرام وتشغيل المواقع الموسمية. كما تعمل مع رئاسة شؤون الحرمين على تطوير حلول رقمية تعزّز جودة الخدمات.
ويبرز خلال رمضان دور تطبيق «توكلنا» في إصدار تصاريح العمرة والصلاة، واستعراض الطاقة الاستيعابية، وتقديم خدمات مثل البث المباشر، وخرائط نسك، ومواقيت الصلاة، واتجاه القبلة، وغيرها من الخدمات الرقمية التي تسهّل تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.
SDAIA continues its technical support for pilgrims in the holy mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan, through a system that operates around the clock at air, land, and sea entry points; to facilitate their journey from arrival to departure. These efforts come in partnership with the Ministry of Interior and security agencies through smart algorithms that improve crowd management and enhance safety levels.
SDAIA provides its support at the Kingdom's airports and entry points, monitors the readiness of systems, and trains participating entities on the "Banan" devices, in addition to supporting the operations room of the Grand Mosque and operating seasonal sites. It is also working with the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques to develop digital solutions that enhance service quality.
During Ramadan, the role of the "Tawakkalna" application is highlighted in issuing permits for Umrah and prayer, showcasing capacity, and providing services such as live broadcasting, Nusuk maps, prayer times, Qibla direction, and other digital services that facilitate the experience of the guests of Allah.