تواصل «سدايا» خلال رمضان المبارك، دعمها التقني لخدمة المعتمرين في الحرمين الشريفين، عبر منظومة تعمل على مدار الساعة في المنافذ الجوية والبرية والبحرية؛ لتسهيل رحلتهم منذ الوصول وحتى المغادرة. وتأتي هذه الجهود بالشراكة مع وزارة الداخلية والجهات الأمنية من خلال خوارزميات ذكية تُحسّن تنظيم الحشود وترفع مستوى السلامة.

وتقدم «سدايا» دعمها في مطارات المملكة ومنافذها، وتتابع جاهزية الأنظمة وتدرب الجهات المشاركة على أجهزة «بنان»، إضافة إلى دعم غرفة عمليات المسجد الحرام وتشغيل المواقع الموسمية. كما تعمل مع رئاسة شؤون الحرمين على تطوير حلول رقمية تعزّز جودة الخدمات.

ويبرز خلال رمضان دور تطبيق «توكلنا» في إصدار تصاريح العمرة والصلاة، واستعراض الطاقة الاستيعابية، وتقديم خدمات مثل البث المباشر، وخرائط نسك، ومواقيت الصلاة، واتجاه القبلة، وغيرها من الخدمات الرقمية التي تسهّل تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.