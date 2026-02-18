التقى رئيس جمهورية غويانا التعاونية الدكتور محمد عرفان علي، في العاصمة جورج تاون بجمهورية غويانا التعاونية، وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل أحمد الجبير.

ونقل الوزير الجبير، خلال اللقاء، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للرئيس عرفان، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب جمهورية غويانا التعاونية المزيد من التقدم والازدهار، فيما حمل الرئيس عرفان تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد وحكومة وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها وتعزيزها.