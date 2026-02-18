The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, met in the capital Georgetown with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Cabinet, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel Ahmed Al-Jubeir.

During the meeting, Minister Al-Jubeir conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, to President Irfan, along with their wishes for the government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for further progress and prosperity. President Irfan, in turn, conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Crown Prince, and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them.