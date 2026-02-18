دشّن أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الإمارة اليوم، مشاركة المنطقة في حملة «جود الإسكان» في نسختها الثالثة، التي أطلقتها منصة جود الإسكان، إحدى مبادرات مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، تحت شعار «الجود منا وفينا»، التي تسعى إلى تعزيز الوعي الاجتماعي والمشاركة المجتمعية في دعم الأسر المستحقة عبر المنصة، طيلة شهر رمضان لعام 1447هـ.
وتهدف حملة جود الإسكان إلى تمكين المجتمع من المساهمة في توفير حلول سكنية مستدامة للأسر المستحقة في مختلف مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يعزز التنمية المستدامة، ويرسّخ ثقافة العطاء والتكافل الاجتماعي.
وتعد المبادرة امتداداً للنجاحات التي حققتها الحملة في نسختها الثانية، إذ أسهمت في تحقيق الاستقرار السكني لعدد كبير من الأسر، بدعم من القيادة الرشيدة، وبمشاركة كبار المانحين ومؤسسات القطاعين العام والخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، إضافة إلى الأفراد.
يُذكر أن حملة «جود الإسكان» في نسختها الثالثة تتضمن عدداً من الفعاليات المصاحبة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، الهادفة إلى تحفيز أفراد المجتمع على التبرع للحالات عبر منصة جود الإسكان.
The Prince of Al-Baha, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today at the Emirate headquarters the region's participation in the "Jood Housing" campaign in its third edition, launched by the Jood Housing platform, one of the initiatives of the Charitable Development Housing Foundation "Sakan," under the slogan "Generosity is from us and within us." This campaign aims to enhance social awareness and community participation in supporting deserving families through the platform throughout the month of Ramadan in the year 1447 AH.
The Jood Housing campaign aims to empower the community to contribute to providing sustainable housing solutions for deserving families in various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thereby enhancing sustainable development and establishing a culture of giving and social solidarity.
The initiative is an extension of the successes achieved by the campaign in its second edition, as it contributed to achieving housing stability for a large number of families, supported by wise leadership, and with the participation of major donors, institutions from the public and private sectors, and the non-profit sector, in addition to individuals.
It is noteworthy that the "Jood Housing" campaign in its third edition includes a number of accompanying events in various regions of the Kingdom, aimed at encouraging community members to donate to cases through the Jood Housing platform.