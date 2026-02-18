دشّن أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الإمارة اليوم، مشاركة المنطقة في حملة «جود الإسكان» في نسختها الثالثة، التي أطلقتها منصة جود الإسكان، إحدى مبادرات مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن»، تحت شعار «الجود منا وفينا»، التي تسعى إلى تعزيز الوعي الاجتماعي والمشاركة المجتمعية في دعم الأسر المستحقة عبر المنصة، طيلة شهر رمضان لعام 1447هـ.

وتهدف حملة جود الإسكان إلى تمكين المجتمع من المساهمة في توفير حلول سكنية مستدامة للأسر المستحقة في مختلف مناطق المملكة العربية السعودية، بما يعزز التنمية المستدامة، ويرسّخ ثقافة العطاء والتكافل الاجتماعي.

وتعد المبادرة امتداداً للنجاحات التي حققتها الحملة في نسختها الثانية، إذ أسهمت في تحقيق الاستقرار السكني لعدد كبير من الأسر، بدعم من القيادة الرشيدة، وبمشاركة كبار المانحين ومؤسسات القطاعين العام والخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، إضافة إلى الأفراد.

يُذكر أن حملة «جود الإسكان» في نسختها الثالثة تتضمن عدداً من الفعاليات المصاحبة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، الهادفة إلى تحفيز أفراد المجتمع على التبرع للحالات عبر منصة جود الإسكان.