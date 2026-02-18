The Prince of Al-Baha, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today at the Emirate headquarters the region's participation in the "Jood Housing" campaign in its third edition, launched by the Jood Housing platform, one of the initiatives of the Charitable Development Housing Foundation "Sakan," under the slogan "Generosity is from us and within us." This campaign aims to enhance social awareness and community participation in supporting deserving families through the platform throughout the month of Ramadan in the year 1447 AH.

The Jood Housing campaign aims to empower the community to contribute to providing sustainable housing solutions for deserving families in various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thereby enhancing sustainable development and establishing a culture of giving and social solidarity.

The initiative is an extension of the successes achieved by the campaign in its second edition, as it contributed to achieving housing stability for a large number of families, supported by wise leadership, and with the participation of major donors, institutions from the public and private sectors, and the non-profit sector, in addition to individuals.

It is noteworthy that the "Jood Housing" campaign in its third edition includes a number of accompanying events in various regions of the Kingdom, aimed at encouraging community members to donate to cases through the Jood Housing platform.