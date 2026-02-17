As the blessed month of Ramadan approaches, souls uplift, and hearts yearn to do good deeds, with an increasing desire for charity and generosity. All of this stems from a religious sentiment that has become accustomed to investing in the seasons of virtue in ways that please the Lord of the worlds, enhancing community solidarity. In our homeland, there are manifestations that indicate noble intentions, pure purposes, and a swift response to calls and appeals encouraging contributions of what souls can offer in terms of spending and giving, both within and outside the country.

It is also clear to citizens that our state has dedicated platforms to ensure that donations and assistance reach those who deserve them, preventing any tampering or deception. Donations can be transferred to and from these platforms via phones and personal accounts with complete reassurance, thus preventing any violations or breaches of the financial regulations approved by the Council of Ministers.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has empowered the third sector, the non-profit sector, to collect donations to activate its social and humanitarian role, according to regulated mechanisms. This raises the level of commitment in non-profit organizations and increases their transparency in collecting donations, ensuring the rights of donors and the proper use of donations for their designated purposes.

In light of digital data and the attempts of some unscrupulous individuals to seize opportunities to collect money through illegal means, regulatory bodies are strictly enforcing the regulations on collecting donations and alms, to develop programs designated for donations and to regulate high-risk practices, including money laundering, terrorism financing, and delivering cash and in-kind contributions to those who are truly deserving of aid and assistance, away from any misconduct, exploitation, or manipulation under the guise of the month of generosity.