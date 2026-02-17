مع اقتراب حلول شهر رمضان المبارك، تشرئبُّ الأرواح، وتتشوّف القلوب إلى عمل الخير، وتتعاظم الرغبة في البرّ والبذل، وكل ذلك من منطلق عاطفة دينية، تعوّدت على استثمار مواسم الفضائل في ما يُرضي رب العالمين، ويُعزز التكافل المجتمعي، وتتجلّى في وطننا مظاهر تدل على طيب المعدن، ونقاء المقاصد، وسرعة التفاعل مع الدعوات والنداءات المُرغِّبة بالإسهام بما تجود به الأنفس في وجوه الإنفاق والبذل داخل الوطن وخارجه.

ولا يغيب عن وعي المواطن أن دولتنا خصصت منصات تضمن وصول التبرعات والمساعدات لمستحقيها، وتمنع أي عبث أو تحايل، ويمكن التحويل إليها وعليها من الهواتف والحسابات الخاصة بكل طمأنينة؛ ما يمنع أي تجاوزات أو مخالفات للأنظمة المالية المعتمدة من مجلس الوزراء.

كما أن وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية مكّنت القطاع الثالث، غير الربحي، من جمع تبرعات لتفعيل دوره الاجتماعي والإنساني، وفق آليات محوكمة، ما يرفع مستوى الالتزام في المنظمات غير الربحية، ويزيد شفافيتها في جمع التبرعات؛ لضمان حقوق المتبرعين والاستفادة من التبرعات في الأغراض المخصصة لها.

وفي ظلّ المعطيات الرقمية، ومحاولة بعض ضعاف النفوس انتهاز الفرص لجمع الأموال بطرق غير مشروعة، تقف الجهات الرقابية بصرامة على تنفيذ لائحة جمع التبرعات والصدقات، لتنمية البرامج المخصصة للتبرع، وتقنين الممارسات عالية المخاطر، ومنها: غسل الأموال، وتمويل الإرهاب، وإيصال المساهمات والمساعدات النقدية والعينية لمن هم أهلٌ للعون والمساعدة، بعيداً عن أي سوء تصرف أو استغلال أو تلاعب تحت مظلة شهر الإحسان.