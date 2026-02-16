برعاية أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، وحضور نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، أُسدل الستار على برنامج فعاليات الاحتفاء بيوم التأسيس، الذي أُقيم في ساحة العدل بمنطقة قصر الحكم، بتنظيم من الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض وإمارة المنطقة، بعد يومين من الأنشطة والبرامج التراثية والثقافية المتنوِّعة.ء

وثمن أمير منطقة الرياض، في تصريح بهذه المناسبة، دعم القيادة للاحتفال بهذه المناسبة التي تأتي تجديداً للعهد وإحياء لذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية ووفاء لأئمتها وملوكها، مشيراً إلى أن إحياء هذه المناسبة واجب يستلهم منه الأبناء تضحيات ومآثر الأجداد، التي تحقق من خلالها رفعة وسؤدد هذه البلاد المباركة، وما وصلت إليه من تطور وازدهار دليل على ذلك.

وقام أمير منطقة الرياض ونائبه، يرافقهما أمراء ومسؤولون، بجولة اطَّلعوا خلالها على العرض المرئي الذي قُدِّم على جدارية قصر المصمك، وعلى معرض «مخيال هل العوجا»، وما تضمنه من سرد بصري وتوثيقي يعكس الإرث الثقافي والتاريخي للدولة السعودية، ويُبرز محطات مهمَّة من مسيرتها الممتدَّة، إلى جانب عدد من الأركان التراثية المتنوِّعة المصاحبة للحدث.

واشتمل البرنامج على عدد من الفقرات الفنية، من أبرزها قصيدتان الأولى بعنوان «سلمان بن عبدالعزيز» والثانية بعنوان «رياض الأمجاد»، بمشاركة فرقة الدرعية للعرضة السعودية، في لوحة وطنية جسَّدت تلاقي الشعر والفن مع الموروث السعودي الأصيل.

وشارك أمير منطقة الرياض ونائبه، في العرضة السعودية التي حققت تنظيم أكبر أداء جماعي للعرضة السعودية، في مشهد عكس الحضور المتجذِّر لهذا الفن الوطني العريق؛ بوصفه أحد أبرز رموز الهوية الثقافية للمملكة.

وشهدت المناطق التراثية والمعرض المصاحب إقبالاً جماهيريًّا واسعاً من مختلف الفئات العمرية، لما تتميَّز به من محتوى مرئي ووثائق تاريخية تناولت مسيرة الأئمة والملوك، ومراحل التأسيس، إضافة إلى استعراض ما حققته المملكة من منجزات تنموية شاملة في مختلف المجالات في عهودها المتعاقبة في تأكيد للمكانة الوطنية ليوم التأسيس؛ الذي يمثِّل محطة مفصلية في تاريخ الدولة السعودية، ويحمل دلالات راسخة تُجسِّد العمق التاريخي، والقيم التي قامت عليها منذ نشأتها.

ويأتي تنظيم هذا الاحتفاء في إطار تعزيز الهوية الوطنية، وترسيخ الوعي بتاريخ الدولة السعودية، وربط مختلف فئات المجتمع بتاريخها المجيد، من خلال تجربة ثقافية وتفاعلية تُقدَّم بأسلوب يجمع الأصالة والمعاصرة.