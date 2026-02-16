Under the patronage of the Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and in the presence of the Deputy Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the curtain was drawn on the program of events celebrating Foundation Day, which was held in the Justice Square in the Al-Hokm Palace area, organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Emirate of the region, after two days of diverse heritage and cultural activities.

The Prince of Riyadh Region praised, in a statement on this occasion, the leadership's support for celebrating this event, which serves as a renewal of the covenant and a commemoration of the founding of the Saudi state and a tribute to its imams and kings. He pointed out that reviving this occasion is a duty from which the children can draw inspiration from the sacrifices and achievements of their ancestors, which have led to the elevation and greatness of this blessed land, and the development and prosperity it has achieved is evidence of that.

The Prince of Riyadh Region and his deputy, accompanied by princes and officials, toured and were briefed on the visual presentation displayed on the mural of Al-Masmak Palace, and on the "Makhyal Hal Al-Awja" exhibition, which included visual and documentary narratives reflecting the cultural and historical heritage of the Saudi state, highlighting important milestones in its extended journey, alongside a number of diverse heritage corners accompanying the event.

The program included several artistic segments, the most prominent of which were two poems, the first titled "Salman bin Abdulaziz" and the second titled "Riyadh of Glory," with the participation of the Diriyah troupe for the Saudi Ardha, in a national tableau that embodied the convergence of poetry and art with the authentic Saudi heritage.

The Prince of Riyadh Region and his deputy participated in the Saudi Ardha, which achieved the largest collective performance of the Saudi Ardha, in a scene that reflected the deep-rooted presence of this ancient national art; as it is one of the most prominent symbols of the cultural identity of the Kingdom.

The heritage areas and the accompanying exhibition witnessed a wide public turnout from various age groups, due to the distinctive content featuring visual materials and historical documents that addressed the journey of the imams and kings, the stages of establishment, in addition to showcasing what the Kingdom has achieved in comprehensive developmental accomplishments across various fields during its successive eras, affirming the national significance of Foundation Day; which represents a pivotal moment in the history of the Saudi state and carries deep-rooted connotations that embody the historical depth and the values upon which it was established since its inception.

This celebration is organized as part of enhancing national identity, reinforcing awareness of the history of the Saudi state, and connecting various segments of society to its glorious history, through a cultural and interactive experience presented in a manner that combines authenticity and modernity.