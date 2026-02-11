The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, received today (Wednesday) at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, the Chairman of the World Water Council, Loïc Fauchon, and his accompanying delegation.

During the reception, ways to enhance and develop cooperation between the Kingdom and the World Water Council on topics of mutual interest were reviewed, and the latest international developments in this regard were discussed.

Present at the reception were the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for Water Affairs, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Shaibani, and a number of officials in this field.