استقبل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، رئيس مجلس المياه العالمي لويك فوشون، والوفد المرافق له.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض سبل تعزيز وتطوير التعاون بين المملكة ومجلس المياه العالمي في الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، ومناقشة أبرز المستجدات الدولية في هذا الشأن.

حضر الاستقبال، وكيل وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة لشؤون المياه الدكتور عبدالعزيز الشيباني، وعدد من المسؤولين في هذا المجال.