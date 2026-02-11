دشّنت رئيس مجلس أمناء المنطقة الشرقية للمسؤولية الاجتماعية (أبصر) الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي آل سعود، يوم أمس الثلاثاء، معرض «حرفة وفن»، الذي تنظّمه الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، ويستمر على مدى ثلاثة أيام، وذلك بمركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافي العالمي (إثراء).
الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي تدشّن معرض «حرفة وفن» وتطّلع على إبداعات الطلبة الفنية والحِرفية

واطّلعت الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي على أركان المعرض، واستمعت إلى شرحٍ موجز من الطلبة الفائزين، الذين استعرضوا نتاجهم الفني والحِرفي، في إطار دعم تنمية المواهب الوطنية وتعزيز ثقافة الإبداع، كما تجوّلت في المساحات التفاعلية التي عكست مهارات الطلبة وقدرتهم على تحويل الأفكار إلى منتجات إبداعية، ضمن بيئة ثقافية محفّزة تحتضن الفنون والابتكار.
من جهتها، رحّبت مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية الدكتورة منيرة بنت بدر المهاشير، بالأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي آل سعود، مؤكدة أن دعمها المتواصل لبرامج التعليم وحرصها الدائم على تحفيز الطلبة ومشاركتهم منجزاتهم، يُجسّد اهتمامها بتنمية قدراتهم، ويترك أثراً إيجابياً عميقاً في نفوسهم، ويُسهم في تعزيز ثقافة الإبداع والابتكار لديهم. وأكدت أن تنظيم المعرض يأتي امتداداً لحرص وزارة التعليم على دعم الطاقات الطلابية، وتوفير منصات نوعية تسهم في صقل المهارات، وتعزيز الشراكة المجتمعية مع المؤسسات الثقافية، بما يسهم في بناء جيل مبدع قادر على المنافسة والتميّز، الذي بلغ عدد المدارس المشاركة فيه 120 مدرسة فاز منها 34 عملاً فنيّاً للطلاب والطالبات.
شهد المعرض توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية والجمعية العربية السعودية للثقافة والفنون بالدمام، التي تهدف إلى بحث سبل تنمية المهارات الفنية لدى الطلبة الموهوبين في مجالات الفنون التشكيلية، والخط العربي، والتصوير الفوتوغرافي، والحِرف اليدوية، إضافة إلى البرامج الثقافية في الكتابة والتأليف للمعلمين والطلبة، ودراسة إمكانية الإسهام في إقامة معارض دائمة للطلاب والطالبات، وتحفيز الجانب الفني لديهم وتهيئتهم لسوق العمل، ونشر الذائقة الفنية لدى مختلف شرائح المجتمع.

وفي ختام المعرض، كرمت راعية الحفل الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الثقافي العالمي (إثراء)؛ لاستضافته المعرض، وفرع هيئة التراث بالمنطقة الشرقية، وجمعية حارف للأسر المنتجة للمشاركة في المعرض.