الأميرة عبير بنت فيصل بن تركي تدشّن معرض «حرفة وفن» وتطّلع على إبداعات الطلبة الفنية والحِرفية

The Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Eastern Province for Social Responsibility (Absir), Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki Al Saud, inaugurated yesterday, Tuesday, the "Craft and Art" exhibition, organized by the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province, which will continue for three days at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).



Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki toured the exhibition's sections and listened to a brief explanation from the winning students, who showcased their artistic and craft outputs, as part of the support for developing national talents and enhancing a culture of creativity. She also explored the interactive spaces that reflected the students' skills and their ability to transform ideas into creative products, within a stimulating cultural environment that embraces arts and innovation.



For her part, the Director General of Education in the Eastern Province, Dr. Munira bint Badr Al-Muhashir, welcomed Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki Al Saud, affirming that her continuous support for educational programs and her constant commitment to motivating students and sharing their achievements embodies her interest in developing their capabilities, leaving a deep positive impact on their souls, and contributing to enhancing a culture of creativity and innovation among them. She confirmed that organizing the exhibition is an extension of the Ministry of Education's commitment to supporting student energies and providing quality platforms that contribute to honing skills and enhancing community partnership with cultural institutions, which helps in building a creative generation capable of competition and excellence. A total of 120 schools participated in the exhibition, with 34 artistic works from students winning awards.



The exhibition witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province and the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts in Dammam, aimed at exploring ways to develop artistic skills among talented students in the fields of visual arts, Arabic calligraphy, photography, and handicrafts, in addition to cultural programs in writing and authorship for teachers and students, and studying the possibility of contributing to establishing permanent exhibitions for students, stimulating their artistic side, preparing them for the labor market, and promoting artistic taste among various segments of society.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, the event's patron, Princess Abeer bint Faisal bin Turki, honored the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) for hosting the exhibition, the branch of the Heritage Authority in the Eastern Province, and the Haraf Association for Productive Families for their participation in the exhibition.